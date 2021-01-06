Log in
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION

(MTH)
Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Start Time Rescheduled

01/06/2021 | 04:30pm EST
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company's fourth quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:30 a.m. Arizona Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Arizona Time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on January 28, 2021 and extending through February 11, 2021, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 135,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact:Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
 (480) 515-8979
 investors@meritagehomes.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 391 M - -
Net income 2020 400 M - -
Net Debt 2020 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 020 M 3 020 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 510
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meritage Homes Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 124,14 $
Last Close Price 80,28 $
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Phillippe Lord Chief Executive Officer
Steven J. Hilton Executive Chairman
Clint Szubinski Chief Operating Officer
Hilla Sferruzza EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Raymond Oppel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION-3.07%3 020
LENNAR CORPORATION-2.57%22 504
NVR, INC.-0.96%14 915
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.-2.02%2 992
TRI POINTE GROUP, INC.-1.39%2 157
M/I HOMES, INC.-2.03%1 247
