Meritage Homes reports record fourth quarter 2020 results including a 420 bps increase in home closing gross margin, 50% increase in diluted EPS and 52% increase in orders over prior year

01/27/2021 | 04:30pm EST
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced fourth quarter and full year results for the periods ended December 31, 2020.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2020 2019 % Chg 2020 2019 % Chg
Homes closed (units)3,744  2,830  32% 11,834  9,267  28%
Home closing revenue$1,409,160  $1,103,741  28% $4,464,389  $3,604,629  24%
Average sales price - closings$376  $390  (4)% $377  $389  (3)%
Home orders (units)3,174  2,093  52% 13,724  9,616  43%
Home order value$1,216,069  $804,133  51% $5,174,938  $3,683,502  40%
Average sales price - orders$383  $384  % $377  $383  (2)%
Ending backlog (units)      4,672  2,782  68%
Ending backlog value      $1,812,547  $1,098,158  65%
Average sales price - backlog      $388  $395  (2)%
Earnings before income taxes$195,365  $110,535  77% $533,566  $302,945  76%
Net earnings$152,527  $103,614  47% $423,475  $249,663  70%
Diluted EPS$3.97  $2.65  50% $11.00  $6.42  71%

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“Meritage Homes achieved another record quarter, capping off a full year of outperformance in 2020. While managing the safety, health, and welfare of our employees, customers, and trade partners amidst the pandemic, we still produced our all-time largest annual volume of sales orders and home closings," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "In the fourth quarter, we continued the momentum we achieved earlier in the year by delivering our highest quarterly home closings and revenue in our Company's history. The housing market remained robust during a traditionally quiet time of year, and with a strategic focus on entry-level and first move-up markets, Meritage capitalized on the significant demand by growing volume, driving profitability, and improving return on equity."

“Our sales orders of 3,174 homes for this quarter were 52% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019," Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes, commented. "Quarterly closings of 3,744 homes represented 914 additional units, compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Home closing revenue of $1.4 billion in the current quarter, combined with our best quarterly home closing gross margin since 2006 of 24.0%, resulted in diluted earnings per share of $3.97 for the fourth quarter."

Mr. Lord added, “The sustained strength in market demand largely stems from historically low mortgage interest rates, a shortage of new and existing homes for sale, and increased demand for healthier, safer homes that are affordable. Meritage continues to deliver what customers want: quick move-in homes that match their style, budget, and timeline. For entry-level buyers, our just-in-time inventory of LiVE.NOW.® homes makes the dream of home ownership an immediate reality. For first move-up buyers, our streamlined Design Collections at Studio M® Design Centers enable customers to style their home efficiently through a stress-free experience.

“In the fourth quarter of 2020, we aggressively secured new land positions to replace communities as they close out and to expand our community count over the coming years. We invested $506 million in land acquisition and development and put approximately 11,200 new lots under control, a quarterly record," he remarked. "We secured nearly 29,500 gross new lots in 2020, a 63% increase as compared to about 18,000 gross new lots in 2019. Adjusting for land sales and terminations, we secured more than 27,200 net new lots in 2020, a 60% increase year-over-year. We believe our strong land portfolio strategically sets us up for long-term growth, as we continue to make progress toward our goal of 300 communities by mid-2022."

Mr. Lord concluded, "We are entering 2021 with a heavy backlog of almost 4,700 sold homes and more than 2,500 specs completed or under construction, giving us some additional visibility into 2021. For the full year 2021, we are projecting 11,500-12,500 home closings with home closing revenue between $4.2-4.6 billion, home closing gross margin of 22.0-23.0% and an effective tax rate of about 23.0%. At this volume, we expect to close out 2021 with approximately 235-245 communities and to realize diluted EPS in the range of $10.50-11.50.”

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

  • Total orders for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 52% higher year-over-year, driven by an 87% increase in absorptions per store that was largely due to general market strength, as well as strong demand for Meritage’s entry-level homes which sell at a higher pace than first move-up homes. Entry-level represented almost 72% of fourth quarter 2020 orders, compared to 55% in the same quarter of 2019. Higher absorptions across all of Meritage's markets offset a 19% year-over-year decline in average community count for the fourth quarter, resulting from early close-outs of communities in 2020. Fourth quarter absorptions nearly doubled to 5.3 per month, compared to 2.8 per month in the prior year. Year-over-year absorptions were up 118% in the East region, 83% in the Central region, and 65% in the West region, with significant increases across all states led by South Carolina with 246%.
  • The 28% increase in home closing revenue to $1.4 billion for the quarter reflected 32% higher home closing volume, partially offset by a 4% reduction in average sales price ("ASP") on closings due to the strategic shift in product mix toward affordable entry-level homes, as compared to the same quarter of 2019. ASPs also reflect pricing increases throughout 2020 due to strong market demand.
  • Home closing gross margin improved 420 bps to 24.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 19.8% in the prior year. Higher ASPs, additional home closing volume and efficiencies gained from streamlined operations more than offset high lumber costs in 2020, and all contributed to a 54% year-over-year increase in home closing gross profit to $337.8 million for the current quarter.
  • Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of fourth quarter 2020 home closing revenue of 9.3% improved 80 bps from 10.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, due to greater overhead leverage and cost savings achieved from technology enhancements, particularly as related to the Company's sales and marketing efforts.
  • The fourth quarter effective income tax rate was 21.9% in 2020 compared to 6.3% in the prior year. In 2019, the extension of the eligible energy tax credits on qualifying energy-efficient homes occurred in December, resulting in the beneficial impact for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 reflected in the fourth quarter of 2019, generating the low tax rate.
  • Fourth quarter 2020 pre-tax margin of 13.8% was 410 bps higher than 9.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net earnings were $152.5 million ($3.97 per diluted share) for this quarter, compared to $103.6 million ($2.65 per diluted share) for the same quarter in the prior year. This 50% increase in diluted EPS reflects higher home closing revenue and gross margins, as well as greater SG&A leverage in the current quarter, a $5.6 million charge for early extinguishment of debt in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $20.3 million of land sale impairments in the current quarter due to the upcoming disposition of assets that no longer fit our strategy. Diluted EPS also benefited from the reduction in diluted shares after the repurchase of one million shares in the first quarter of 2020 and another 100,000 shares in the fourth quarter of 2020.

FULL YEAR RESULTS

  • Total orders for the full year 2020 were 43% higher year-over-year, as absorptions were 5.2 per month in 2020, up from 3.1 per month in 2019. The 68% increase in absorptions was primarily driven by strength in the market during most of 2020, as well as the product mix shift toward the higher pace entry-level homes. For the full year 2020, entry-level represented 68% of sales orders, compared to 51% for 2019.
  • Home closings for the full year 2020 increased 28% over 2019, while ASP on closings was 3% lower than the prior year due to the product mix shift toward affordable entry-level homes that was partially offset by pricing increases throughout the year. This resulted in a 24% increase in home closing revenue to $4.5 billion for the full year 2020.
  • Home closing gross margin improved 310 bps to 22.0% for the full year 2020, compared to 18.9% in 2019, reflecting the benefits of higher ASPs, as well as Meritage's strategic streamlining of operations, including cost efficiencies and leverage from additional home closing volume. Home closing gross profit increased 44% to $980.4 million for the full year 2020.
  • SG&A expenses as a percentage of home closing revenue for the full year improved 90 bps to 10.0% in 2020, from 10.9% in 2019, reflecting greater leverage of overhead expenses on higher closing volume, as well as operating efficiencies from technology initiatives in 2020.
  • Interest expense decreased $6.2 million year-over-year, primarily due to lower debt balances reflecting the early redemption of $300 million senior notes in December 2019.
  • The effective tax rate for the full year 2020 was 20.6%, compared to 17.6% in 2019. The eligible energy tax credits on qualifying energy-efficient homes were extended into 2021, which will continue to reduce the effective tax rate.
  • The pre-tax margin for the full year 2020 of 11.9% was 360 bps higher than 8.3% for 2019. Net earnings totaled $423.5 million ($11.00 per diluted share) for the full year 2020, compared to $249.7 million ($6.42 per diluted share) in 2019. The 70% year-over-year increase (71% for diluted EPS) reflects greater home closing revenue and gross margin, decreased SG&A expenses and $24.9 million of total impairments in the current year, compared to $7.3 million of inventory impairments as well as a $5.6 million charge for early extinguishment of debt in the prior year. Full year diluted EPS also benefited from the reduction in diluted shares after the repurchase of 1.1 million shares in 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

  • Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020 totaled $745.6 million, compared to $319.5 million at December 31, 2019, reflecting positive cash flow from operations of $530.4 million. Real estate assets of approximately $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020 held relatively steady to prior year as a decrease in spec inventory was offset by an increase in sold inventory as well as lot and land inventory.
  • More than 55,500 total lots were owned or under control at December 31, 2020, compared to nearly 41,400 total lots at December 31, 2019, with approximately 11,200 new lots added in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone representing 69 new communities. Of the 27,200 net new lots put under control in 2020, approximately 81% are for LiVE.NOW.® communities for entry-level homes.
  • Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 30.3% and 10.5%, respectively at December 31, 2020, a significant reduction from 34.0% and 26.2%, respectively at December 31, 2019.
  • The Company repurchased 100,000 shares of stock for a total $8.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • On November 13, 2020, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $100.0 million for share repurchases under the Company's existing stock repurchase program. There is no stated expiration date for this program.
  • On December 22, 2020, Meritage entered into an amendment to its $780 million unsecured revolving credit facility, which extends the maturity date to December 2025.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results at 7:30 a.m. Arizona Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. Arizona Time (1:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on January 28, 2021 and extending through February 11, 2021, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2020 2019 Change $ Change %
Homebuilding:       
 Home closing revenue$1,409,160   $1,103,741   $305,419   28%
 Land closing revenue777   33,107   (32,330)  (98)%
 Total closing revenue1,409,937   1,136,848   273,089   24%
 Cost of home closings(1,071,375)  (884,778)  (186,597)  21%
 Cost of land closings(21,016)  (32,750)  11,734   (36)%
 Total cost of closings(1,092,391)  (917,528)  (174,863)  19%
 Home closing gross profit337,785   218,963   118,822   54%
 Land closing gross (loss)/profit(20,239)  357   (20,596)  N/M 
 Total closing gross profit317,546   219,320   98,226   45%
Financial Services:       
 Revenue5,768   4,756   1,012   21%
 Expense(2,278)  (1,832)  (446)  24%
 Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net1,956   1,340   616   46%
 Financial services profit5,446   4,264   1,182   28%
Commissions and other sales costs(83,038)  (70,598)  (12,440)  18%
General and administrative expenses(47,937)  (40,557)  (7,380)  18%
Interest expense(1)  (20)  19   (95)%
Other income, net3,349   3,761   (412)  (11)%
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   (5,635)  5,635   N/M 
Earnings before income taxes195,365   110,535   84,830   77%
Provision for income taxes(42,838)  (6,921)  (35,917)  519%
Net earnings$152,527   $103,614   $48,913   47%
        
Earnings per common share:       
 Basic    Change $ or shares Change %
 Earnings per common share$4.06   $2.71   $1.35   50%
 Weighted average shares outstanding37,582   38,252   (670)  (2)%
 Diluted       
 Earnings per common share$3.97   $2.65   $1.32   50%
 Weighted average shares outstanding38,412   39,137   (725)  (2)%

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2020 2019 Change $ Change %
Homebuilding:       
 Home closing revenue$4,464,389   $3,604,629   $859,760   24%
 Land closing revenue17,731   45,854   (28,123)  (61)%
 Total closing revenue4,482,120   3,650,483   831,637   23%
 Cost of home closings(3,483,981)  (2,923,969)  (560,012)  19%
 Cost of land closings(38,525)  (46,899)  8,374   (18)%
 Total cost of closings(3,522,506)  (2,970,868)  (551,638)  19%
 Home closing gross profit980,408   680,660   299,748   44%
 Land closing gross loss(20,794)  (1,045)  (19,749)  N/M 
 Total closing gross profit959,614   679,615   279,999   41%
Financial Services:       
 Revenue19,097   16,461   2,636   16%
 Expense(7,797)  (6,781)  (1,016)  15%
 Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net5,088   10,899   (5,811)  (53)%
 Financial services profit16,388   20,579   (4,191)  (20)%
Commissions and other sales costs(287,901)  (246,728)  (41,173)  17%
General and administrative expenses(159,020)  (146,093)  (12,927)  9%
Interest expense(2,177)  (8,370)  6,193   (74)%
Other income, net6,662   9,577   (2,915)  (30)%
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   (5,635)  5,635   N/M 
Earnings before income taxes533,566   302,945   230,621   76%
Provision for income taxes(110,091)  (53,282)  (56,809)  107%
Net earnings$423,475   $249,663   $173,812   70%
        
Earnings per common share:       
 Basic    Change $ or shares Change %
 Earnings per common share$11.23   $6.55   $4.68   71%
 Weighted average shares outstanding37,718   38,100   (382)  (1)%
 Diluted       
 Earnings per common share$11.00   $6.42   $4.58   71%
 Weighted average shares outstanding38,484   38,891   (407)  (1)%

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(unaudited)

  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $745,621  $319,466 
Other receivables 98,573  88,492 
Real estate (1) 2,778,039  2,744,361 
Deposits on real estate under option or contract 59,534  50,901 
Investments in unconsolidated entities 4,350  4,443 
Property and equipment, net 38,933  50,606 
Deferred tax asset 36,040  25,917 
Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 103,308  114,063 
Total assets $3,864,398  $3,398,249 
Liabilities:    
Accounts payable $175,250  $155,024 
Accrued liabilities 296,121  226,008 
Home sale deposits 25,074  24,246 
Loans payable and other borrowings 23,094  22,876 
Senior notes 996,991  996,105 
Total liabilities 1,516,530  1,424,259 
Stockholders' Equity:    
Preferred stock    
Common stock 375  382 
Additional paid-in capital 455,762  505,352 
Retained earnings 1,891,731  1,468,256 
Total stockholders’ equity 2,347,868  1,973,990 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,864,398  $3,398,249 
(1)Real estate – Allocated costs:    
Homes under contract under construction 873,365  $564,762 
Unsold homes, completed and under construction 357,861  686,948 
Model homes 82,502  121,340 
Finished home sites and home sites under development 1,464,311  1,371,311 
Total real estate $2,778,039  $2,744,361 

Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Depreciation and amortization$8,556  $8,370  $31,052  $27,923 
        
Summary of Capitalized Interest:       
Capitalized interest, beginning of period$67,550  $88,195  $82,014  $88,454 
Interest incurred16,101  19,629  66,289  83,856 
Interest expensed(1) (20) (2,177) (8,370)
Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings(24,710) (25,790) (87,186) (81,926)
Capitalized interest, end of period$58,940  $82,014  $58,940  $82,014 
        
 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019    
Notes payable and other borrowings$1,020,085  $1,018,981     
Stockholders' equity2,347,868  1,973,990     
Total capital3,367,953  2,992,971     
Debt-to-capital30.3% 34.0%    
        
Notes payable and other borrowings$1,020,085  $1,018,981     
Less: cash and cash equivalents(745,621) (319,466)    
Net debt274,464  699,515     
Stockholders’ equity2,347,868  1,973,990     
Total net capital$2,622,332  $2,673,505     
Net debt-to-capital10.5% 26.2%    

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(In thousands) (unaudited)

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2020 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net earnings $423,475  $249,663 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 31,052  27,923 
Stock-based compensation 19,995  19,607 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   5,635 
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (4,496) (11,945)
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 3,594  13,438 
Other 14,406  9,273 
Changes in assets and liabilities:    
(Increase)/decrease in real estate (40,089) 3,621 
(Increase)/decrease in deposits on real estate under option or contract (9,477) 453 
Decrease/(increase) in receivables, prepaids and other assets 2,130  (9,112)
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 88,942  42,654 
Increase/(decrease) in home sale deposits 828  (4,390)
Net cash provided by operating activities 530,360  346,820 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Investments in unconsolidated entities (5) (1,113)
Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 1,000  11,550 
Purchases of property and equipment (19,932) (24,385)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 703  459 
Maturities/sales of investments and securities 2,489  754 
Payments to purchase investments and securities (2,489) (754)
Net cash used in investing activities (18,234) (13,489)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (16,379) (3,676)
Repayment of senior notes and senior convertible notes   (305,620)
Repurchase of shares (69,592) (16,035)
Net cash used in financing activities (85,971) (325,331)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 426,155  8,000 
Beginning cash and cash equivalents 319,466  311,466 
Ending cash and cash equivalents $745,621  $319,466 

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

         
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
  Homes Value Homes Value
Homes Closed:        
Arizona 704  $228,990  581  $187,670 
California 444  286,744  285  181,307 
Colorado 185  85,707  204  102,989 
West Region 1,333  601,441  1,070  471,966 
Texas 1,147  371,870  800  273,566 
Central Region 1,147  371,870  800  273,566 
Florida 524  183,411  372  147,227 
Georgia 183  65,960  147  51,052 
North Carolina 327  112,299  265  98,769 
South Carolina 102  32,256  70  21,858 
Tennessee 128  41,923  106  39,303 
East Region 1,264  435,849  960  358,209 
Total 3,744  $1,409,160  2,830  $1,103,741 
         
Homes Ordered:        
Arizona 485  $168,760  354  $115,404 
California 280  187,431  231  143,573 
Colorado 210  103,351  142  71,276 
West Region 975  459,542  727  330,253 
Texas 1,019  341,240  697  232,644 
Central Region 1,019  341,240  697  232,644 
Florida 447  155,555  255  97,025 
Georgia 147  54,618  106  37,004 
North Carolina 368  131,857  207  73,999 
South Carolina 108  36,733  49  14,785 
Tennessee 110  36,524  52  18,423 
East Region 1,180  415,287  669  241,236 
Total 3,174  $1,216,069  2,093  $804,133 

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
  Homes Value Homes Value
Homes Closed:        
Arizona 2,019  $666,223  1,707  $556,432 
California 1,231  774,349  749  486,153 
Colorado 738  354,677  711  367,468 
West Region 3,988  1,795,249  3,167  1,410,053 
Texas 3,894  1,273,661  2,976  1,033,755 
Central Region 3,894  1,273,661  2,976  1,033,755 
Florida 1,466  540,644  1,181  468,591 
Georgia 642  229,577  527  183,492 
North Carolina 1,132  388,776  823  303,635 
South Carolina 331  105,369  272  88,371 
Tennessee 381  131,113  321  116,732 
East Region 3,952  1,395,479  3,124  1,160,821 
Total 11,834  $4,464,389  9,267  $3,604,629 
         
Homes Ordered:        
Arizona 2,501  $823,339  1,875  $608,795 
California 1,530  956,681  803  511,767 
Colorado 750  361,619  722  361,336 
West Region 4,781  2,141,639  3,400  1,481,898 
Texas 4,476  1,472,183  3,043  1,031,937 
Central Region 4,476  1,472,183  3,043  1,031,937 
Florida 1,645  590,966  1,180  466,528 
Georgia 665  237,576  537  186,735 
North Carolina 1,367  472,483  865  315,572 
South Carolina 380  122,049  254  80,325 
Tennessee 410  138,042  337  120,507 
East Region 4,467  1,561,116  3,173  1,169,667 
Total 13,724  $5,174,938  9,616  $3,683,502 
         
Order Backlog:        
Arizona 993  $343,917  511  $186,194 
California 444  274,680  145  92,171 
Colorado 208  104,709  196  97,508 
West Region 1,645  723,306  852  375,873 
Texas 1,630  572,242  1,048  372,520 
Central Region 1,630  572,242  1,048  372,520 
Florida 550  214,790  371  163,385 
Georgia 156  57,882  133  49,742 
North Carolina 454  163,346  219  79,446 
South Carolina 120  41,211  71  24,427 
Tennessee 117  39,770  88  32,765 
East Region 1,397  516,999  882  349,765 
Total 4,672  $1,812,547  2,782  $1,098,158 

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(unaudited)

         
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
  Ending Average Ending Average
Active Communities:        
Arizona 33  34.0  31  34.0 
California 16  18.0  24  24.0 
Colorado 11  11.0  18  19.0 
West Region 60  63.0  73  77.0 
Texas 63  60.5  77  75.5 
Central Region 63  60.5  77  75.5 
Florida 31  32.5  33  34.5 
Georgia 7  9.0  18  18.0 
North Carolina 21  20.5  25  23.5 
South Carolina 6  6.0  9  9.5 
Tennessee 7  8.0  9  9.0 
East Region 72  76.0  94  94.5 
Total 195  199.5  244  247.0 


  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
  Ending Average Ending Average
Active Communities:        
Arizona 33  34.8  31  35.5 
California 16  23.3  24  20.5 
Colorado 11  12.0  18  19.0 
West Region 60  70.1  73  75.0 
Texas 63  66.9  77  86.0 
Central Region 63  66.9  77  86.0 
Florida 31  33.8  33  32.0 
Georgia 7  12.5  18  20.0 
North Carolina 21  20.6  25  25.0 
South Carolina 6  6.0  9  10.5 
Tennessee 7  9.8  9  9.5 
East Region 72  82.7  94  97.0 
Total 195  219.7  244  258.0 

ABOUT MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has closed over 135,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-year recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include statements regarding health of the housing market and the potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and projected full year 2021 home closings, home closing revenue, gross margins, effective tax rate, diluted earnings per share and future community counts.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations, except as required by law. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruptions to our business by COVID-19, fear of a similar event, and measures implemented by federal, state and local governments or health authorities to address it; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; shortages in the availability and cost of labor; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; changes in interest rates and the availability and pricing of residential mortgages; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches; legislation related to tariffs; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; our ability to obtain performance and surety bonds in connection with our development work; the loss of key personnel; changes in or failure to comply with laws, regulations and building codes; our limited geographic diversification; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our compliance with government regulations, the effect of legislative and other governmental actions, orders, policies or initiatives that impact housing, labor availability, construction, mortgage availability, our access to capital, the cost of capital or the economy in general, or other initiatives that seek to restrain growth or impact the costs of new housing construction or similar measures; legislation relating to energy and climate change; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; negative publicity that affects our reputation and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at www.investors.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts:Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
 (480) 515-8979 (office)
 investors@meritagehomes.com 

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
