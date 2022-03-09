Meritage Hospitality : Fiscal 2021 Annual Report

Log in
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate

Consolidated Financial Report

January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2021

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate

Contents

Consolidated Financial Statements

Independent Auditors' Report

2 - 3

Balance Sheets

4

Statements of Operations

5

Statements of Equity

6

Statements of Cash Flows

7 - 8

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

9 - 31

Tel: 616-774-7000

200 Ottawa Ave NW, Suite 300

Fax: 616-776-3680

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

www.bdo.com

Independent Auditor's Report

Board of Directors

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate (the Company), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2021, and the related consolidated statements of operations, changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2021, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Company and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date that the consolidated financial statements are issued or available to be issued.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms.

assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements.

In performing an audit in accordance with GAAS, we:

  • Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.
  • Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.

We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control-related matters that we identified during the audit.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

March 9, 2022

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

January 2,

January 3,

2022

2021

Assets

Current Assets

Cash

$

49,951

$

32,319

Receivables

1,604

1,733

Inventories

4,408

3,616

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,159

8,515

Total Current Assets

62,122

46,183

Property and Equipment - Net

135,566

118,323

Goodwill

174,243

174,243

Intangible Assets - Net

5,209

5,039

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets - Net

371,026

337,575

Other Assets

Long-term investments

1,786

1,786

Deposits and other assets

8,679

6,777

Total Assets (1)

$

758,631

$

689,926

Liabilities and Equity

Current Liabilities

Trade accounts payable

$

21,738

$

16,928

Lines of credit

12,526

10,040

Current portion of long-term debt

13,333

19,996

Current portion of operating lease obligations payable

24,466

22,024

Accrued liabilities

29,341

25,695

Total Current Liabilities

101,404

94,683

Unearned Vendor Allowances

1,713

2,872

Operating Lease Obligations Payable

352,177

320,876

Other Long-term Liabilities

15,550

14,553

Long-termDebt - Net of current portion

165,383

148,862

Deferred Income Taxes

13,720

9,661

Total Liabilities (1)

$

649,947

$

591,507

Equity

108,684

98,419

Total Liabilities and Equity (1)

$

758,631

$

689,926

See notes to consolidated financial statements

(1) See Note 15 for balance sheet information on the Variable Interest Entity

4

Disclaimer

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 21:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
