Meritage Hospitality : Fiscal 2021 Annual Report

Contents
Consolidated Financial Statements
Independent Auditors' Report
2 - 3
Balance Sheets
4
Statements of Operations
5
Statements of Equity
6
Statements of Cash Flows
7 - 8
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
9 - 31
Independent Auditor's Report
Board of Directors
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate (the Company), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2021, and the related consolidated statements of operations, changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2021, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Company and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date that the consolidated financial statements are issued or available to be issued.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of
assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements.
In performing an audit in accordance with GAAS, we:
Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.
Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.
We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control-related matters that we identified during the audit.
Grand Rapids, Michigan
March 9, 2022
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
January 2,
January 3,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$
49,951
$
32,319
Receivables
1,604
1,733
Inventories
4,408
3,616
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,159
8,515
Total Current Assets
62,122
46,183
Property and Equipment - Net
135,566
118,323
Goodwill
174,243
174,243
Intangible Assets - Net
5,209
5,039
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets - Net
371,026
337,575
Other Assets
Long-term investments
1,786
1,786
Deposits and other assets
8,679
6,777
Total Assets (1)
$
758,631
$
689,926
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Trade accounts payable
$
21,738
$
16,928
Lines of credit
12,526
10,040
Current portion of long-term debt
13,333
19,996
Current portion of operating lease obligations payable
24,466
22,024
Accrued liabilities
29,341
25,695
Total Current Liabilities
101,404
94,683
Unearned Vendor Allowances
1,713
2,872
Operating Lease Obligations Payable
352,177
320,876
Other Long-term Liabilities
15,550
14,553
Long-termDebt - Net of current portion
165,383
148,862
Deferred Income Taxes
13,720
9,661
Total Liabilities (1)
$
649,947
$
591,507
Equity
108,684
98,419
Total Liabilities and Equity (1)
$
758,631
$
689,926
See notes to consolidated financial statements
(1) See Note 15 for balance sheet information on the Variable Interest Entity
4
