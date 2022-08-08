Meritage Hospitality : Quarterly Report - Q2 2022 Financial Report
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate
Consolidated Financial Report
July 3, 2022 and July 4, 2021
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate
Contents
Consolidated Financial Statements
Balance Sheets
Statements of Operations
Statements of Equity
Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
July 3,
January 2,
2022
2022
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$
46,646
$
49,951
Receivables
1,711
1,604
Inventories
4,218
4,408
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,606
6,159
Total Current Assets
62,181
62,122
Property and Equipment
- Net
135,694
135,566
Goodwill
174,243
174,243
Intangible Assets
- Net
5,546
5,209
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
- Net (Note 2)
369,671
371,026
Other Assets
Long-term investments
1,786
1,786
Deposits and other assets
14,463
8,679
Total Assets (1)
$
763,584
$
758,631
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities
Trade accounts payable
$
16,310
$
21,738
Lines of credit
19,205
12,526
Current portion of long-term debt
13,446
13,333
Current portion of operating lease obligations payable (Note 2)
25,255
24,466
Accrued liabilities
27,486
29,341
Total Current Liabilities
101,702
101,404
Unearned Vendor Allowances
5,549
1,713
Operating Lease Obligations Payable
(Note 2)
350,181
352,177
Other Long-term Liabilities
13,964
15,550
Long-term Debt - Net of current portion (Note 6)
157,487
165,383
Deferred Income Taxes
15,846
13,720
Total Liabilities (1)
$
644,729
$
649,947
Equity (Note 7)
118,855
108,684
Total Liabilities and Equity (1)
$
763,584
$
758,631
See notes to consolidated financial statements
(1) See Note 4 for balance sheet information on the Variable Interest Entity
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
(unaudited)
July 3,
July 4,
2022
2021
Food and Beverage Revenue
$
160,970
$
147,286
Expenses
Food and beverage
44,296
37,716
Labor and related
49,638
44,806
Occupancy
18,931
18,491
Advertising
6,244
5,654
Franchise fees
6,111
5,577
Other operating
14,075
12,439
Total Operating Expenses
139,295
124,683
General and administrative
8,142
9,313
Preopening, acquisition and closing
1,496
788
Depreciation and amortization
4,299
3,995
Total Expenses
153,232
138,779
Income from Operations
7,738
8,507
Other Expense (Income)
Interest
1,774
1,710
Other
(2,139)
(3,969)
Total Other (Income)
(365)
(2,259)
Income Before Income Taxes
8,103
10,766
Income Tax Expense
2,124
2,829
Consolidated Net Income
$
5,979
$
7,937
Less Consolidated Net Income Attributable to
Noncontrolling Interest in Variable Interest Entity
108
225
Consolidated Comprehensive Net Income
Attributable to Controlling Interest
$
5,871
$
7,712
Other Comprehensive Income - Net of Tax
Change in interest rate swap valuation
1,510
-
Consolidated Comprehensive Net Income
$
7,381
$
7,712
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.81
$
1.07
Diluted
$
0.62
$
0.80
Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
6,594
6,734
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
9,416
9,673
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
(unaudited)
July 3,
July 4,
2022
2021
Food and Beverage Revenue
$
306,059
$
281,111
Expenses
Food and beverage
83,336
71,295
Labor and related
97,693
85,520
Occupancy
37,865
37,079
Advertising
11,912
10,915
Franchise fees
11,613
10,698
Other operating
27,121
23,901
Total Operating Expenses
269,540
239,408
General and administrative
14,466
17,512
Preopening, acquisition and closing
3,259
1,468
Depreciation and amortization
8,606
7,892
Total Expenses
295,871
266,280
Income from Operations
10,188
14,831
Other Expense (Income)
Interest
3,474
3,520
Other
(3,494)
(5,801)
Total Other (Income)
(20)
(2,281)
Income Before Income Taxes
10,208
17,112
Income Tax Expense
2,272
4,294
Consolidated Net Income
$
7,936
$
12,818
Less Consolidated Net Income Attributable to
Noncontrolling Interest in Variable Interest Entity
230
521
Consolidated Comprehensive Net Income
Attributable to Controlling Interest
$
7,706
$
12,297
Other Comprehensive Income - Net of Tax
Change in interest rate swap valuation
5,363
-
Consolidated Comprehensive Net Income
$
13,069
$
12,297
Earnings per share
Basic
$
1.02
$
1.68
Diluted
$
0.82
$
1.28
Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
6,579
6,700
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
9,433
9,610
See notes to consolidated financial statements.
