    MHGU   US59000K3095

MERITAGE HOSPITALITY GROUP INC.

(MHGU)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:10 2022-08-08 pm EDT
20.00 USD   +1.01%
02:05pMERITAGE HOSPITALITY : Quarterly Report - Q2 2022 Financial Report
PU
12:58pMeritage Announces Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend and Increased Repurchase Authorization
AQ
08/03MERITAGE HOSPITALITY : 2017 Management Equity Incentive Plan - As Amended
PU
Meritage Hospitality : Quarterly Report - Q2 2022 Financial Report

08/08/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate

Consolidated Financial Report

July 3, 2022 and July 4, 2021

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate

Contents

Consolidated Financial Statements

Balance Sheets

2

Statements of Operations

3 - 4

Statements of Equity

5

Statements of Cash Flows

6 - 7

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

8 - 13

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

July 3,

January 2,

2022

2022

Assets

Current Assets

Cash

$

46,646

$

49,951

Receivables

1,711

1,604

Inventories

4,218

4,408

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,606

6,159

Total Current Assets

62,181

62,122

Property and Equipment - Net

135,694

135,566

Goodwill

174,243

174,243

Intangible Assets - Net

5,546

5,209

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets - Net (Note 2)

369,671

371,026

Other Assets

Long-term investments

1,786

1,786

Deposits and other assets

14,463

8,679

Total Assets (1)

$

763,584

$

758,631

Liabilities and Equity

Current Liabilities

Trade accounts payable

$

16,310

$

21,738

Lines of credit

19,205

12,526

Current portion of long-term debt

13,446

13,333

Current portion of operating lease obligations payable (Note 2)

25,255

24,466

Accrued liabilities

27,486

29,341

Total Current Liabilities

101,702

101,404

Unearned Vendor Allowances

5,549

1,713

Operating Lease Obligations Payable (Note 2)

350,181

352,177

Other Long-term Liabilities

13,964

15,550

Long-termDebt - Net of current portion (Note 6)

157,487

165,383

Deferred Income Taxes

15,846

13,720

Total Liabilities (1)

$

644,729

$

649,947

Equity (Note 7)

118,855

108,684

Total Liabilities and Equity (1)

$

763,584

$

758,631

See notes to consolidated financial statements

(1) See Note 4 for balance sheet information on the Variable Interest Entity

2

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

(unaudited)

July 3,

July 4,

2022

2021

Food and Beverage Revenue

$

160,970

$

147,286

Expenses

Food and beverage

44,296

37,716

Labor and related

49,638

44,806

Occupancy

18,931

18,491

Advertising

6,244

5,654

Franchise fees

6,111

5,577

Other operating

14,075

12,439

Total Operating Expenses

139,295

124,683

General and administrative

8,142

9,313

Preopening, acquisition and closing

1,496

788

Depreciation and amortization

4,299

3,995

Total Expenses

153,232

138,779

Income from Operations

7,738

8,507

Other Expense (Income)

Interest

1,774

1,710

Other

(2,139)

(3,969)

Total Other (Income)

(365)

(2,259)

Income Before Income Taxes

8,103

10,766

Income Tax Expense

2,124

2,829

Consolidated Net Income

$

5,979

$

7,937

Less Consolidated Net Income Attributable to

Noncontrolling Interest in Variable Interest Entity

108

225

Consolidated Comprehensive Net Income

Attributable to Controlling Interest

$

5,871

$

7,712

Other Comprehensive Income - Net of Tax

Change in interest rate swap valuation

1,510

-

Consolidated Comprehensive Net Income

$

7,381

$

7,712

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.81

$

1.07

Diluted

$

0.62

$

0.80

Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

6,594

6,734

Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

9,416

9,673

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

3

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., Subsidiaries and Affiliate

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended

(unaudited)

July 3,

July 4,

2022

2021

Food and Beverage Revenue

$

306,059

$

281,111

Expenses

Food and beverage

83,336

71,295

Labor and related

97,693

85,520

Occupancy

37,865

37,079

Advertising

11,912

10,915

Franchise fees

11,613

10,698

Other operating

27,121

23,901

Total Operating Expenses

269,540

239,408

General and administrative

14,466

17,512

Preopening, acquisition and closing

3,259

1,468

Depreciation and amortization

8,606

7,892

Total Expenses

295,871

266,280

Income from Operations

10,188

14,831

Other Expense (Income)

Interest

3,474

3,520

Other

(3,494)

(5,801)

Total Other (Income)

(20)

(2,281)

Income Before Income Taxes

10,208

17,112

Income Tax Expense

2,272

4,294

Consolidated Net Income

$

7,936

$

12,818

Less Consolidated Net Income Attributable to

Noncontrolling Interest in Variable Interest Entity

230

521

Consolidated Comprehensive Net Income

Attributable to Controlling Interest

$

7,706

$

12,297

Other Comprehensive Income - Net of Tax

Change in interest rate swap valuation

5,363

-

Consolidated Comprehensive Net Income

$

13,069

$

12,297

Earnings per share

Basic

$

1.02

$

1.68

Diluted

$

0.82

$

1.28

Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

6,579

6,700

Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

9,433

9,610

See notes to consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 18:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
