    MTOR   US59001K1007

MERITOR, INC.

(MTOR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 04:00:01 pm EDT
35.95 USD   +0.06%
05:34pMERITOR INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Proposed Sale of Meritor, Inc. - MTOR
BU
05/03Earnings Flash (MTOR) MERITOR Posts Q2 EPS $0.98, vs. Street Est of $0.91
MT
05/03Earnings Flash (MTOR) MERITOR Posts Q2 Revenue $1.15B, vs. Street Est of $1.07B
MT
MERITOR INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Proposed Sale of Meritor, Inc. - MTOR

05/04/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Kuznicki Law PLLC is investigating the proposed sale of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) to Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Meritor will receive only $36.50 in cash for each share of Meritor that they own.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll free at 833-938-0905, via email (dk@kclasslaw.com), or visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/ma/nyse-mtor/ to learn more.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 252 M - -
Net income 2022 257 M - -
Net Debt 2022 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 546 M 2 546 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 9 600
Free-Float 66,3%
Technical analysis trends MERITOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chrishan Anton S. Villavarayan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl D. Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William R. Newlin Independent Chairman
John Bennett General Manager-Off Highway & Specialty
Ryan Olivier Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERITOR, INC.45.00%2 546
DENSO CORPORATION-18.23%45 784
APTIV PLC-34.76%29 153
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.00%17 942
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-18.66%14 925
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-28.70%14 180