    MTOR   US59001K1007

MERITOR, INC.

(MTOR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
35.50 USD   +0.06%
Meritor Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

04/11/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
TROY, Mich., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report which is now available on the company's website at meritor.com.

Highlights from this year's report include the following:

  • Review of all-electric, zero-emission ePowertrain lineup
  • Workforce diversity and employee engagement strategy
  • Expanded disclosures, including under both the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to enhance ESG disclosure
  • Established greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) base year and summarized first GHG reduction targets
  • Third party limited assurance of its scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions base year data.

Meritor is committed to transparency and will report progress toward these goals annually.

"We made significant progress in the past year on multiple sustainability efforts," said Chris Villavarayan, Meritor's chief executive officer and president. "As a global manufacturing company, we understand the impact of our actions and will operate with a focus on resource efficiency and circularity in all our facilities."

Meritor's continued focus on sustainability initiatives are overseen by its Board of Directors and are also integrated into the company's upcoming M2025 strategic business plan.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

 

