Meritus ulaganja dd is a Croatia-based Company, which operates as a joint stock Company. The Company is mainly active in the field of business process outsourcing (BPO). Meritus ulaganja dd provides services to a number of industries, including telecommunication, banking, parcel delivery, as well as energy and transportation, among others. Apart from Croatia, the Company is also present in countries, such as Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia.

Sector Investment Holding Companies