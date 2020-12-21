Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Merko Ehitus AS    MRK1T   EE3100098328

MERKO EHITUS AS

(MRK1T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MRK: Extension of the powers of the Members of the Supervisory Board of a group's subsidiary entity (AS Merko Ehitus Eesti)

12/21/2020 | 11:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Merko Ehitus
Changes board/management/auditors

Extension of the powers of the Members of the Supervisory Board of a group's subsidiary entity (AS Merko Ehitus Eesti)

According to a decision of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus from 21 December 2020, the powers of the Members of the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Mr. Andres Trink and Mr. Tõnu Toomik, have been extended from 1 January 2021 until 31 December 2023. The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue with three members: Mr. Andres Trink (The Chairman), Mr. Tõnu Toomik and Mr. Martin Rebane.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, electrical, road and residential construction.
Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
Phone: +372 650 1250
E-mail: priit.roosimagi@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group's other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group's revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.


Disclaimer

AS Merko Ehitus published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 16:26:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MERKO EHITUS AS
11:27aMRK : Extension of the powers of the Members of the Supervisory Board of a group..
PU
11:19aMERKO EHITUS : Extension of the powers of the Members of the Supervisory Board o..
AQ
06:11aMERKO EHITUS : Title of Young Civil Engineer of the Year goes to Merko
PU
12/15MERKO EHITUS : Construction contract in Latvia (NATO base in Ādaži)
AQ
12/14MERKO EHITUS : Construction contract in Estonia (commercial building in Tiskre)
AQ
12/14MERKO EHITUS : Investor calendar 2021
AQ
11/25MERKO EHITUS : Launch of the fifth stage of the Pikaliiva residential project (T..
AQ
11/24MERKO EHITUS : Start of construction of the second stage of the Merks Viesturd&#..
AQ
11/12MERKO EHITUS : Change in the Management Board of a group's subsidiary entity (AS..
AQ
11/05MERKO EHITUS : 2020 9 months and III quarter consolidated unaudited interim repo..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 412 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2020 98,0 M 7,65 M 7,65 M
Net Debt 2020 532 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 603 M 203 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 677
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart MERKO EHITUS AS
Duration : Period :
Merko Ehitus AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 119,40 EEK
Last Close Price 147,08 EEK
Spread / Highest target -18,8%
Spread / Average Target -18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andres Trink Chairman-Management Board
Toomas Annus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Priit Roosimägi Head-Group Finance Unit
Indrek Neivelt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Teet Roopalu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERKO EHITUS AS0.21%203
VINCI SA-15.21%57 698
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.79%32 997
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.94%24 501
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.31%20 614
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.59%18 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ