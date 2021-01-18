Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Merko Ehitus AS    MRK1T   EE3100098328

MERKO EHITUS AS

(MRK1T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MRK: Launch of a new residential development project in Noblessner seafront quarter (Tallinn, Estonia)

01/18/2021 | 09:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Merko Ehitus
Company Announcement

Launch of a new residential development project in Noblessner seafront quarter (Tallinn, Estonia)

Kodusadam OÜ, a joint venture of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti and AS BLRT Grupp, has decided to launch a new real estate development project (merko.ee/vesilennuki) in Noblessner seafront quarter, which comprises in total of five residential buildings with 161 apartments and 14 commercial premises.
The first stage includes two residential buildings with 60 apartments and 6 commercial premises next to the Noblessner Marina at Vesilennuki 18/1 and Vesilennuki 18/2, which are to be completed in the beginning of 2023. The buildings with sea views, large balconies and energy class B rating have been designed by KOKO architects and the interior architecture has been created by KAOS Architects. The size of the apartments ranges between 33-377 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 3,520 euros. Parking spaces will be located on an underground floor, there will be playgrounds and recreational areas in the landscaped courtyards.
Noblessner (noblessner.ee), a city district with a dignified history, has been designed to a contemporary living environment, where the residential buildings are surrounded by integrated urban space with squares, park areas, a seaside promenade and high quality recreational facilities. As the first co-operation project between Merko and BLRT, four residential buildings with 198 apartments and 17 office, catering and retail premises were completed in 2019 on Staapli street.


Residential projects in Noblessner are being developed by Kodusadam OÜ, a joint venture, established in December 2014. AS Merko Ehitus Eesti and BLRT Grupp AS both own 50% of the company.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Jaan Mäe, Member of the Management Board of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5102.

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group's other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group's revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.

Estonian industrial group BLRT Grupp (blrt.ee) is one of the biggest in the Baltic Sea region. Operations were launched in Tallinn in 1912. Today the group includes 52 companies and 4 joint ventures that provide jobs to more than 4,000 specialists in 10 different sectors in seven countries.


Disclaimer

AS Merko Ehitus published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 14:29:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERKO EHITUS AS
09:30aMRK : Launch of a new residential development project in Noblessner seafront qua..
PU
09:15aMERKO EHITUS : Launch of a new residential development project in Noblessner sea..
AQ
01/13MERKO EHITUS : New apartment building in the centre of Nõmme
PU
01/12MERKO EHITUS : Tehnopol 3 concreting works begin
PU
01/12MERKO EHITUS : is a desirable employer
PU
01/12MERKO EHITUS : New Merko scholarship recipients
PU
01/12MERKO EHITUS : Construction of a Prisma is underway in Tiskre
PU
01/12MRK : Launch of the Nõmme 328 residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)
PU
01/11MERKO EHITUS : Launch of the Nõmme 328 residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)
AQ
01/05MRK : Construction contract in Estonia (concrete works of Tehnopol 3 in Tallinn)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 412 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2020 98,0 M 7,55 M 7,55 M
Net Debt 2020 532 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 880 M 223 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 677
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart MERKO EHITUS AS
Duration : Period :
Merko Ehitus AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 119,40 EEK
Last Close Price 162,72 EEK
Spread / Highest target -26,6%
Spread / Average Target -26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andres Trink Chairman-Management Board
Toomas Annus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Priit Roosimägi Head-Group Finance Unit
Indrek Neivelt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Teet Roopalu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERKO EHITUS AS9.94%223
VINCI SA4.13%57 572
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.21%32 576
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.21%26 005
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.87%20 258
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.63%18 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ