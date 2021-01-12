Log in
MRK: Launch of the Nõmme 328 residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)

01/12/2021 | 04:42am EST
Launch of the Nõmme 328 residential project (Tallinn, Estonia) AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the Nõmme 328 residential development project in Tallinn. The building with 38 apartments and 6 commercial spaces will be completed in summer of 2022.

The Nõmme 328 residential development (merko.ee/nomme328), located next to Nõmme central square, includes reconstruction of a historical five-storeyed building at Pärnu road 328 as well as the construction of a new wing next to it.

The size of the apartments ranges between 38-218 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 3,200 euros. The size of the commercial spaces ranges between 91-336 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 2,800 euros. Parking spaces will be located in an underground car park, greenery and children's playground will be created in the interior courtyard.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti(merko.ee)is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Jaan Mäe, Member of the Management Board of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5102.

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus(group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group's other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group's revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.

Disclaimer

AS Merko Ehitus published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 09:41:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
