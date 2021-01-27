Merko Ehitus : is the best employer among construction and real estate companies

22.01.2021

Merko was ranked 7th in the CV-Online/CV.ee Top Employer survey in 'the best employer in the production sector' category. We are the only construction and real estate company in the top ten production companies.

The annual survey recognises the best employers in Estonia and was conducted in Nov 2020-Jan 2021. A total of 3,222 people from different age groups and fields of activity participated in the all-Estonian survey. In addition to the overall top employers list and the list of most attractive employers in Estonia in the field of production, the best employers were identified in five other business sectors.

Participants in the study were also asked to indicate the most important criteria for choosing an employer. The most important were motivating salaries and fringe benefits, a good atmosphere and nice colleagues, flexible work organisation, equal and fair treatment of employees, noticing and recognising results, taking care of employee health and providing opportunities for development.

We are very pleased with the recognition Merko has received! We will continue to work to stay the best employer for both current and future employees.

CV-Online/CV.ee annual Top Employer survey is conducted as an online survey in Estonian, Russian and English. The main focus of the study is to determine the most attractive and popular employers that people want to work for in Estonia. Also, it looks for the best employers by business sector. TOP50 employers are determined by number of votes.