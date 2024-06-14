Financial Data 2023

Annual Balance

Statement of financial position of MERKUR PRIVATBANK KGaA as of 31 December 2023

Assets

31.12.2022

EUR

EUR

EUR

TEUR

1. Cash reserves

1.912.516,68

3.474

a)

Cash in hand

b)

Balances with central banks

28.000.000,00

25.014

thereof: with Deutsche Bundesbank (PY kEUR 25.014)

28.000.000,00

29.912.516,68

28.488

2. Loans and advances to banks

a)

Payable on demand

547.389.164,61

488.956

b)

Other loand and receivables

6.959.801,08

17.241

554.348.965,69

506.197

3. Loans and advances to customers

3.121.863.566,33

2.593.222

thereof:

secured with mortgages (PY kEUR 177.686)

227.730.843,96

Municipal loans (PY kEUR 100.898)

92.645.966,06

4. Debt securities and other fixed-interest securities

Bonds and notes

-,--

4.825.000,00

54.428

a)

Of public sector issuers (PY: kEUR -,--)

b)

Of other issuers

thereof: rediscountable at Deutsche Bundesbank (PY: kEUR 54.428)

4.825.000,00

5. Shares and participating interests

20.000,00

20

thereof:

investments in banks

-,--

investments in financial services companies

-,--

investments in investment firms

-,--

6. Fiduciary assets

13.674.847,88

14.637

thereof:

loans at third-party risk (PY: kEUR 14.637)

13.674.847,88

7. Intangible assets

a)

Concessions acquired, industrial property rights and similar rights and values

as wella s licences to such rights and values

131.775,57

70

8. Property, plant and equipment

26.003.174,14

25.713

9. Other assets

5.477.099,24

5.324

10. Deferred items

441.853,93

85

Total assets

3.756.698.799,46

3.228.184

1. Liabilities to banks

12.047.001,02

5.517

a)

Payable on demand

b) With agreed term or notice period

236.466.730,84

238.476

248.513.731,86

243.993

2. Liabilities to customers

a)

Savings deposits

aa)

With agreed notice period of three months

64.998.241,90

125.624

ab)

With agreed notice period of more than three months

180.484,30

237

65.178.726,20

125.861

b)

Other deposits

ba)

Payable on demand

1.558.671.600,16

1.765.546

bb)

With agreed term or notice period

1.516.035.961,28

781.199

3.074.707.561,44

3.139.886.287,64

2.546.745

2.672.606

3. Fiduciary liabilities

13.674.847,88

14.637

thereof: loans at third-party risk (PY: kEUR 14.637)

13.674.847,88

4. Other liabilities

12.767.794,58

12.347

5. Deferred items

384.815,79

346

6. Provisions for liabilities and charges

20.446.033,83

a)

Provisions for taxes

13.723

b)

Other provisions

5.624.425,91

26.070.459,74

5.075

18.798

7. Subordinated liabilities

58.510.833,34

37.957

8. Participation rights capital

2.460.000,00

2.583.000,00

2.460

thereof: due in less than two years (PY kEUR 2.460)

9. Additional Tier 1 capital

46.688.750,00

42.850

10. Fund for general banking risks

73.885.000,00

56.885

thereof: trading-related special reserve according to Section 340e (4) (PY: kEUR 1.260)

1.510.000,00

11. Equity

a)

Paid-in subscibed capital

19.913.600,00

19.914

b) Equity share of the personally liable shareholders

4.696.389,54

4.696

c)

Capital reserve

33.550.590,29

33.551

d)

Retained earnings

da)

Legal reserve

9.203,25

9

db)

Other retained earnings

64.768.677,94

57.247

thereof: personally liable shareholders (PY: kEUR 7.412)

8.546.147,31

10.794.817,61

e)

Net profit

9.888

133.733.278,63

125.305

Total liabilities and shareholder´s equity

3.756.698.799,46

3.228.184

1. Contingent liabilities

152.175.144,43

235.507

a) Sureties and guarantee agreements

2. Other commitments

74.779.450,07

a)

Irrevocable lending commitments

70.213

2

3

Financial Data 2023

Income Statement

of MERKUR PRIVATBANK KGaA for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023

31.12.2022

EUR

EUR

TEUR

1. Interest income from

146.449.761,54

81.382

a)

Lending and money market transactions

Less negative interests from lending and money market transactions

-1.080,61

-640

b) Fixed-income securities and debt register claims

288.435,40

188

146.737.116,33

80.930

2. Interest expenses

50.966.028,43

11.354

Net interest income

95.771.087,90

69.576

3. Current income from shares and participating interests

1.330,00

1

4. Commision income

26.137.410,10

29.640

5. Commision expenses

5.397.196,04

6.143

Net commision income

20.740.214,06

23.497

6. Net profit from trading portfolio

2.407.685,07

5.590

7. Net profit from trading portfolio

338.096,34

284

8. General administrative expenses

a)

Personnel expense

aa) Wages and salaries

31.624.594,48

30.354

ab) Social security contributions, expenses for pensions

and other employee benefits

6.538.016,22

5.862

thereof: for pensions

EUR 1.080.279,06

(PY: kEUR 1.007)

38.162.610,70

36.216

b)

Other administrative expenses

22.069.847,14

20.424

60.232.457,84

56.640

9. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant

1.507.621,26

1.341

and equipment

10. Other operating expenses

a)

Profit shares of the personally liable shareholders

4.333.336,08

3.512

b)

Other operating expenses

1.179.374,94

864

5.512.711,02

4.376

11. Write-downs and impairments of loans and advances as well as certain securities,

allocations to provisions for lending business

8.115.047,98

8.343

12. Transfers to fund for general banking risks

17.000.000,00

7.800

13. Result from ordinary activities

26.890.575,27

20.448

14. Taxes on income

15.951.867,71

10.508

15. Other taxes

143.889,95

52

16.095.757,66

10.560

16. Profit for the year

10.794.817,61

9.888

17. Profit brought forward from previous year

0,00

0

Allocation to retained earnings

a)

Legal reserve

0,00

0

b) Reserve for shares in a controlling company

0,00

0

or a company with a majority interest

0,00

0

c)

Statutory reserves

0,00

0

d)

Other retained aernings

18. Net profit

10.794.817,61

9.888

4

