MERKUR PRIVATBANK KGaA is a Germany-based bank. The Bank serves both private and commercial customers, and offer deposit accounts, stocks brokerage and consulting services, among others with the exception of investment business. The Bank support customers locally in Bavaria, Hesse, Baden-Wuerttemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony and Thuringia in all matters relating to investment and financing and have successively expanded their online investment services in recent years.

Sector Banks