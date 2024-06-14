Financial Data 2023
Annual Balance
Statement of financial position of MERKUR PRIVATBANK KGaA as of 31 December 2023
Assets
31.12.2022
EUR
EUR
EUR
TEUR
1. Cash reserves
1.912.516,68
3.474
a)
Cash in hand
b)
Balances with central banks
28.000.000,00
25.014
thereof: with Deutsche Bundesbank (PY kEUR 25.014)
28.000.000,00
29.912.516,68
28.488
2. Loans and advances to banks
a)
Payable on demand
547.389.164,61
488.956
b)
Other loand and receivables
6.959.801,08
17.241
554.348.965,69
506.197
3. Loans and advances to customers
3.121.863.566,33
2.593.222
thereof:
secured with mortgages (PY kEUR 177.686)
227.730.843,96
Municipal loans (PY kEUR 100.898)
92.645.966,06
4. Debt securities and other fixed-interest securities
Bonds and notes
-,--
4.825.000,00
54.428
a)
Of public sector issuers (PY: kEUR -,--)
b)
Of other issuers
thereof: rediscountable at Deutsche Bundesbank (PY: kEUR 54.428)
4.825.000,00
5. Shares and participating interests
20.000,00
20
thereof:
investments in banks
-,--
investments in financial services companies
-,--
investments in investment firms
-,--
6. Fiduciary assets
13.674.847,88
14.637
thereof:
loans at third-party risk (PY: kEUR 14.637)
13.674.847,88
7. Intangible assets
a)
Concessions acquired, industrial property rights and similar rights and values
as wella s licences to such rights and values
131.775,57
70
8. Property, plant and equipment
26.003.174,14
25.713
9. Other assets
5.477.099,24
5.324
10. Deferred items
441.853,93
85
Total assets
3.756.698.799,46
3.228.184
Liabilities and shareholder´s equity
31.12.2022
EUR
EUR
EUR
TEUR
1. Liabilities to banks
12.047.001,02
5.517
a)
Payable on demand
b) With agreed term or notice period
236.466.730,84
238.476
248.513.731,86
243.993
2. Liabilities to customers
a)
Savings deposits
aa)
With agreed notice period of three months
64.998.241,90
125.624
ab)
With agreed notice period of more than three months
180.484,30
237
65.178.726,20
125.861
b)
Other deposits
ba)
Payable on demand
1.558.671.600,16
1.765.546
bb)
With agreed term or notice period
1.516.035.961,28
781.199
3.074.707.561,44
3.139.886.287,64
2.546.745
2.672.606
3. Fiduciary liabilities
13.674.847,88
14.637
thereof: loans at third-party risk (PY: kEUR 14.637)
13.674.847,88
4. Other liabilities
12.767.794,58
12.347
5. Deferred items
384.815,79
346
6. Provisions for liabilities and charges
20.446.033,83
a)
Provisions for taxes
13.723
b)
Other provisions
5.624.425,91
26.070.459,74
5.075
18.798
7. Subordinated liabilities
58.510.833,34
37.957
8. Participation rights capital
2.460.000,00
2.583.000,00
2.460
thereof: due in less than two years (PY kEUR 2.460)
9. Additional Tier 1 capital
46.688.750,00
42.850
10. Fund for general banking risks
73.885.000,00
56.885
thereof: trading-related special reserve according to Section 340e (4) (PY: kEUR 1.260)
1.510.000,00
11. Equity
a)
Paid-in subscibed capital
19.913.600,00
19.914
b) Equity share of the personally liable shareholders
4.696.389,54
4.696
c)
Capital reserve
33.550.590,29
33.551
d)
Retained earnings
da)
Legal reserve
9.203,25
9
db)
Other retained earnings
64.768.677,94
57.247
thereof: personally liable shareholders (PY: kEUR 7.412)
8.546.147,31
10.794.817,61
e)
Net profit
9.888
133.733.278,63
125.305
Total liabilities and shareholder´s equity
3.756.698.799,46
3.228.184
1. Contingent liabilities
152.175.144,43
235.507
a) Sureties and guarantee agreements
2. Other commitments
74.779.450,07
a)
Irrevocable lending commitments
70.213
2
3
Income Statement
of MERKUR PRIVATBANK KGaA for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023
31.12.2022
EUR
EUR
TEUR
1. Interest income from
146.449.761,54
81.382
a)
Lending and money market transactions
Less negative interests from lending and money market transactions
-1.080,61
-640
b) Fixed-income securities and debt register claims
288.435,40
188
146.737.116,33
80.930
2. Interest expenses
50.966.028,43
11.354
Net interest income
95.771.087,90
69.576
3. Current income from shares and participating interests
1.330,00
1
4. Commision income
26.137.410,10
29.640
5. Commision expenses
5.397.196,04
6.143
Net commision income
20.740.214,06
23.497
6. Net profit from trading portfolio
2.407.685,07
5.590
7. Net profit from trading portfolio
338.096,34
284
8. General administrative expenses
a)
Personnel expense
aa) Wages and salaries
31.624.594,48
30.354
ab) Social security contributions, expenses for pensions
and other employee benefits
6.538.016,22
5.862
thereof: for pensions
EUR 1.080.279,06
(PY: kEUR 1.007)
38.162.610,70
36.216
b)
Other administrative expenses
22.069.847,14
20.424
60.232.457,84
56.640
9. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant
1.507.621,26
1.341
and equipment
10. Other operating expenses
a)
Profit shares of the personally liable shareholders
4.333.336,08
3.512
b)
Other operating expenses
1.179.374,94
864
5.512.711,02
4.376
11. Write-downs and impairments of loans and advances as well as certain securities,
allocations to provisions for lending business
8.115.047,98
8.343
12. Transfers to fund for general banking risks
17.000.000,00
7.800
13. Result from ordinary activities
26.890.575,27
20.448
14. Taxes on income
15.951.867,71
10.508
15. Other taxes
143.889,95
52
16.095.757,66
10.560
16. Profit for the year
10.794.817,61
9.888
17. Profit brought forward from previous year
0,00
0
Allocation to retained earnings
a)
Legal reserve
0,00
0
b) Reserve for shares in a controlling company
0,00
0
or a company with a majority interest
0,00
0
c)
Statutory reserves
0,00
0
d)
Other retained aernings
18. Net profit
10.794.817,61
9.888
4
