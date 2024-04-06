The board shall be deemed validly constituted when half plus one of its members are present at the meeting, in person or represented by another director.

All directors may grant their vote to, and confer a proxy on, another director. Non-executive directors may only grant a proxy to another non-executive director. Proxies shall be granted in writing and specifically for each meeting by means of a letter addressed to the chairman.

The chairman shall chair the debates, grant the floor and conduct the vote.

Resolutions shall be adopted by an absolute majority of the directors present at the meeting, in person or by proxy, save in cases where a reinforced majority is established in the law, these bylaws or the board regulations. In the event of a tie, the chairman shall not have the casting vote.