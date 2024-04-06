FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

IDENTITY, CURRICULUM AND CATEGORY OF DIRECTOR MR. EMILIO NOVELA, WHOSE REELECTION IS PROPOSED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

IDENTITY

Mr. Emilio Novela

CURRICULUM

Industrial Engineer from the Polytechnic University of Madrid.

He has held various executive positions in his more than 40 years of professional career, serving on Boards of Directors, Management Committees and Advisory Boards. He has been Deputy General Manager of Banco del Comercio, Economic and Financial General Manager of Repsol, General Manager of Banco Central Hispano, Chairman of Banco BANIF and Vice-Chairman and CEO of the listed real estate company Vallehermoso from 1999 to 2003.

He was Director of, among others, Banco Urquijo, Cortefiel, Spanair, Union Fenosa, Blackrock Asset Management, Openbank and Larios.

He is currently Coordinating Director of Talgo and Chairman of its Audit Committee.

MEMBERSHIP OF COMMITTEES AT MERLIN

Coordinating Director, member of the Sustainability and Innovation Commission and member of the Planning and Coordination Committee.

CATEGORY

Independent