FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

IDENTITY, CURRICULUM AND CATEGORY OF DIRECTOR MR. FERNANDO

ORTIZ VAAMONDE, WHOSE REELECTION IS PROPOSED TO THE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED

FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

IDENTITY

Mr. Fernando Ortiz Vaamonde

CURRICULUM

Graduate in Law and Business Studies from ICADE (E-3).

Founding shareholder and Executive Chairman of ProA Capital de Inversiones S.G.E.I.C., one of the largest private equity managers in Spain with around €1,600 million under management. He has been a partner of the N+1 group (Alantra) and a member of its Management Committee. He was Investment Director at BBVA and head of an investment vehicle specialising in investment in internet and new technology companies. Previously, he was Director of Corporate Finance at ING Barings. Mr Fernando Ortiz began his professional career as a tax and legal advisor at Arthur Andersen Asesores Legales y Tributarios, now Garrigues.

External appointments:

Among others and representing ProA Funds: Grupo Vips, Ibermática, Avizor, Eugin, Moyca, SABA, Pastas Gallo, LCDLC (La Casa de las Carcasas) and IsEazy.

MEMBERSHIP OF COMMITTEES AT MERLIN

Appointments and Remuneration Committee.

CATEGORY

Independent