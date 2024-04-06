FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

IDENTITY, CURRICULUM AND CATEGORY OF DIRECTOR MR. GEORGE DONALD JOHNSTON III, WHOSE REELECTION IS PROPOSED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

IDENTITY

Mr. George Donald Johnston III

CURRICULUM

Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Middlebury College, Vermont (USA) Master of Arts in International Economics and Latin American Studies from Johns Hopkins University, Washington DC (USA).

Managing Director of the European M&A group at Deutsche Bank from 1999 to 2005. Chairman of the same group from 2005 to 2010.

Member of the European Management Committee and the Operations Committee of Deutsche Bank's Corporate Finance division.

Former Member of the Board of Directors of Bankers Trust International and Member of the Management Committee. He joined Bankers Trust as European Head of M&A in 1992 and became co-head of the Investment Bank in Europe, while continuing to manage BT Wolfensohn.

He worked at Salomon Brothers for 11 years where he was responsible for the investment banking division for Spain, Austria, Italy and Portugal.

External appointments:

Member of the Board of Directors of Acerinox and member of its Audit and Control Committee; and member of the Board of Directors of Banco Sabadell (Lead independent director), chairman of the Risk Committee and member of the Strategy and Sustainability Committee.

MEMBERSHIP OF COMMITTEES AT MERLIN

Member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Audit and Control Committee.

CATEGORY

Independent