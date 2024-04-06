FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

IDENTITY, CURRICULUM AND CATEGORY OF DIRECTOR MR. ISMAEL CLEMENTE ORREGO, WHOSE REELECTION IS PROPOSED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

IDENTITY

Mr. Ismael Clemente Orrego

CURRICULUM

Mr. Clemente has a degree in Law, Economics and Business Studies (finance major) from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICADE (E-3), is a lecturer in the MRE programme at the Instituto de Empresa and is a member of the Spanish Council of the Urban Land Institute (ULI).

Mr. Ismael Clemente has been working in the real estate sector since 1998.

He is currently CEO of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI of which he is a founding partner.

He has worked at Arthur Andersen Asesores Legales y Tributarios (currently Garrigues), Bankers Trust and Deutsche Bank Group, as Managing Director, having participated in transactions with a total volume of approximately 5,000 million euros in all types of real estate assets. These include the sale and leaseback of the Tree portfolio, the largest real estate transaction in Europe in 2009.

Since Merlin's listing on the stock market, Mr. Clemente has led two of the largest transactions in the sector in Spain, i.e., the acquisition of Testa and the Metrovacesa integration agreement, two transactions that have made Merlin Properties a leading real estate company in Spain.

MEMBERSHIP OF COMMITTEES AT MERLIN

Planning and Coordination Committee

CATEGORY

Executive