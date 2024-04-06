FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

IDENTITY, CURRICULUM AND CATEGORY OF DIRECTOR MR. JOSE ANTONIO ALCARAZ, WHOSE RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT BY COOPTACIÓN AND REELECTION IS PROPOSED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

IDENTITY

Mr. Jose Antonio Alcaraz

CURRICULUM

Mr. Juan Antonio Alcaraz holds a degree in Business Administration from CUNEF and a PDG from IESE Business School.

Mr. Juan Antonio Alcaraz began his professional career in 1984 at Arthur Andersen. Later, after working at Nebursa as a Financial Analyst, he went on to hold various executive positions at Banco Central Hispano and Banco Santander Central Hispano until he joined Banco Sabadell in 2003 as General Manager.

From 2007 to 2023 he was General Manager at CaixaBank S.A., non-executive Chairman of CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, E.F.C., E.P., S.A.U., non-executive Chairman of Imagin Tech, S.A. and Director of SegurCaixa Adeslas, S.A., S.S.R.

He is currently Chairman of the Spanish Association of Executives, member of the Board of Trustees of the Tervalis Foundation and member of the Advisory Board of the Universitat Internacional de Catalunya. Since May 2023, he has been working at Nortia Capital Investment Holding as Managing Director.

Current external board appointments:

Listed companies:

Grupo Ezentis, S.A.

Private companies:

Nortia Capital Riesgo S.C.R., S.A.U.

Tretimero Green S.C.R., S.A.

Nerifan, S.L.U.

MyInvestor Banco, S.A. (in process)

MEMBERSHIP OF COMMITTEES AT MERLIN

N/A

CATEGORY

Nominee