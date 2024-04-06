FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

IDENTITY, CURRICULUM AND CATEGORY OF DIRECTOR MR. MIGUEL OLLERO

BARRERA, WHOSE REELECTION IS PROPOSED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

IDENTITY

Mr. Miguel Ollero Barrera

CURRICULUM

Mr. Ollero has a degree in Law and Business Administration (finance major) from ICADE (E-3).

Mr. Ollero has worked in the real estate sector since 2005. He is currently Corporate General Manager and COO of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI of which he is a founding partner.

Previously he worked at Arthur Andersen, FCC Construcción, Deutsche Bank M&A and RREEF, as Managing Director. At RREEF he was involved in transactions with an aggregate value of approximately EUR 4 billion, ranging from Core to Opportunity investments, and the subsequent management of the acquired assets. He also played a key role in structuring and setting up five investment vehicles for the Iberian Peninsula and Morocco, in cooperation with Deutsche Bank's Private Wealth Management division.

MEMBERSHIP OF COMMITTEES AT MERLIN

N/A

CATEGORY

Executive