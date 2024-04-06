FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

IDENTITY, CURRICULUM AND CATEGORY OF DIRECTOR MS. ANA MARÍA GARCÍA FAU, WHOSE REELECTION IS PROPOSED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

IDENTITY

Ms. Ana María García Fau

CURRICULUM

Graduated in Law and Business Administration from Universidad Pontificia Comillas, ICADE, (E3, financial speciality) and holds an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan, MIT).

She worked for more than 20 years in companies such as McKinsey & Co., Goldman Sachs, Telefónica Group and Yell Group. During her professional career at the Telefónica Group she held various executive responsibilities at TPI Páginas Amarillas, as Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of Corporate Development, as well as being a member of the Board of Directors of several of its subsidiaries. At Yell/hibu she was CEO for Spain, Latin America and the US Hispanic market, member of its International Executive Committee, as well as General Manager of Corporate Development and Strategy at global level, with responsibility for the digital transformation of the business.

Current external board appointments:

Listed companies:

Independent director of Gestamp Automoción S.A., a Spanish listed company, manufacturer of automotive components. Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Independent director of JDE Peet's, NV, a Dutch listed company, leader in the coffee and tea consumer goods sector. Member of the Audit Committee.

Independent Director of Cellnex Telecom, S.A., a listed Spanish company, leader in telecommunications towers in Europe. Chairman of the Audit Committee. Member of the Capital Allocation Committee.

Private companies:

Non-executive Chairman of Finerge, S.A., a private Portuguese company owned by the infrastructure funds Igneos and Axa, operating in the renewable energy sector. Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.