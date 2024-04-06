Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : Identity, CV and category of Ms. Ana García Fau
April 06, 2024 at 01:20 am EDT
FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.
IDENTITY, CURRICULUM AND CATEGORY OF DIRECTOR MS. ANA MARÍA GARCÍA FAU, WHOSE REELECTION IS PROPOSED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY
IDENTITY
Ms. Ana María García Fau
CURRICULUM
Graduated in Law and Business Administration from Universidad Pontificia Comillas, ICADE, (E3, financial speciality) and holds an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan, MIT).
She worked for more than 20 years in companies such as McKinsey & Co., Goldman Sachs, Telefónica Group and Yell Group. During her professional career at the Telefónica Group she held various executive responsibilities at TPI Páginas Amarillas, as Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of Corporate Development, as well as being a member of the Board of Directors of several of its subsidiaries. At Yell/hibu she was CEO for Spain, Latin America and the US Hispanic market, member of its International Executive Committee, as well as General Manager of Corporate Development and Strategy at global level, with responsibility for the digital transformation of the business.
Current external board appointments:
Listed companies:
Independent director of Gestamp Automoción S.A., a Spanish listed company, manufacturer of automotive components. Chairman of the Audit Committee.
Independent director of JDE Peet's, NV, a Dutch listed company, leader in the coffee and tea consumer goods sector. Member of the Audit Committee.
Independent Director of Cellnex Telecom, S.A., a listed Spanish company, leader in telecommunications towers in Europe. Chairman of the Audit Committee. Member of the Capital Allocation Committee.
Private companies:
Non-executive Chairman of Finerge, S.A., a private Portuguese company owned by the infrastructure funds Igneos and Axa, operating in the renewable energy sector. Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.
Other advisory mandates: member of the advisory board of Mutualidad de la Abogacía, Fremman Capital and Pictet Wealth Management (Iberia), as well as external advisor to the board of the Cosentino Group. Trustee of the Fundación Universitaria Comillas ICAI.
MEMBERSHIP OF COMMITTEES AT MERLIN
Member of the Audit and Control Committee, Chairman of the Sustainability and Innovation Committee and Chairman of the Planning and Coordination Committee.
CATEGORY
Independent
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). The Company acquires, actively manages, invests and selectively rotates commercial real estate assets in Spain and Portugal.
Rental income breaks down by type of asset between offices (53.6%), shopping centers (26.4%), logistics sites (16.9%) and other (3.1%).
In 2023, the asset portfolio of Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. was worth EUR 11.3 billion and generated EUR 475.6 million of rental income.
The company aims to remunerate the shareholders through a combination of annual dividend distribution and value enhancement of the EPRA NAV of the Company.