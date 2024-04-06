FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

IDENTITY, CURRICULUM AND CATEGORY OF DIRECTOR MS. INÈS ARCHER TOPER, WHOSE APPOINTMENT IS PROPOSED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

IDENTITY

Ms. Inès Archer Toper

CURRICULUM

Ms. Inès Archer Toper has spent practically her entire professional career in the real estate sector. In her first years of practice, she was linked as Head of Development in one of the real estate development subsidiaries of the renowned French group Bouygues, Sodearif. Subsequently, she worked for Coprim, at that time a company belonging to Groupe Société Générale, also dedicated to real estate development. During this period, she led projects and became Commercial Director, reaching a turnover of 100 million euros, carrying out organisational changes and creating an impact on commercial relations with investors and real estate experts.

In 2000, she joined Groupe Caisse des Dépots, first as General Manager of Tertial (with revenues of 300M€ and a team of 35 people), and then as Director of the tertiary sector of Icade, the real estate operator of Caisse des Dépots, with revenues of 800M€ and in charge of up to 1000 people. Reporting to CEO Etienne Bertier, she took over the chairmanship of Tertial and EMGP (listed company), among others. Inès led a reorganisation of all the tertiary sector companies into a single division with a view to the group's IPO or sale.

After her time at Segro as Head of the Continental Europe region, Inès founded and managed Acxior Corporate Finance together with a partner. Inès was partner in charge of the real estate sector, managed a €2bn portfolio and carried out M&A transactions, reorganisation of asset portfolios, search for strategic investors, among others. After 4 years, the firm was acquired by Edmond de Rothschild. Inès joined the firm, first as an Associate Director and then as a senior advisor in the real estate sector.

Inès is currently an advisor to various real estate related entities such as LBO France, Urban Renaissance, June Partners and Ninamimmo. She is a member of the investment committee of entities such as Aina Fund, Ginkgo Fund, Boscalt Fund and Smart Fund.

She is also an Independent Director at Gecina and her mandate expires in April 2024. She is also an Independent Director of Cofinimmo (Belgium), a company dedicated to the promotion and development of real estate in the nursing home sector. Her term of office in the latter company will expire in 2025.

MEMBERSHIP OF COMMITTEES AT MERLIN

N/A

CATEGORY

Independent