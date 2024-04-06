FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

IDENTITY, CURRICULUM AND CATEGORY OF DIRECTOR MS. JULIA BAYÓN PEDRAZA, WHOSE APPOINTMENT IS PROPOSED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

Ms. Julia Bayón Pedraza

Graduate in Law and in Economics and Business Studies (specialising in Financial Management) from the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas (ICADE - MADRID), E-3.

Ms. Julia Bayón Pedraza began her professional career at the law firm URIA &

MENENDEZ.

Subsequently, she held various positions at BANCO ESPAÑOL DE CRÉDITO (BANESTO), where she was Director of the Business Legal Department (including Wholesale Banking and Commercial Banking) and Deputy General Manager of BANESTO until the merger with Banco Santander.

She is currently Director of the Business Legal Department, Deputy Secretary of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander and Member of the Boards of Directors of Banco Santander Peru and Landcompany 2020 S.L.U.

Nominee