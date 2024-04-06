FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

IDENTITY, CURRICULUM AND CATEGORY OF DIRECTOR MS. MARÍA LUISA

JORDÁ CASTRO, WHOSE REELECTION IS PROPOSED TO THE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED

FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

IDENTITY

Ms. María Luisa Jordá Castro

CURRICULUM

Degree in Business Studies; Master's Degree in Business Management from the Instituto de Empresa and Centro Estudios Financieros (1985-1987) and Master's Degree in Digital Business from The Valley Business School (2016-2017). Business Angel Course by Deusto Business School Madrid (2018).

Member of the Official Register of Auditors (ROAC) and Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors of Spain, he is Chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee.

She has held various executive positions in her more than 35 years of professional career, belonging to the different Management, Investment and Audit Committees. She has been Chief Financial Officer at Grupo Deoleo until February 2015, Director of Internal Audit at SOS Corporación Alimentaria (now Deoleo, S.A.), Director of Internal Audit and Corporate Governance at Metrovacesa, Director of Finance and Investment at Corporación Empresarial ONCE, Chief Financial Officer at Grupo Alimentos y Aceites S.A. Chief Financial Officer at Testa (formerly Prima Inmobiliaria) and Grupo Ayco (formerly Inmobiliaria Alcázar).

She was a member of the Board of Jazztel from November 2009 to March 2016 and a member of the Audit Committee. She was Chairman of the Audit Committee of Jazztel from October 2011 to July 2015.

She has been a member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit and Control Committee of Tubos Reunidos, S.A. from May and June 2015, respectively, until September 2016.

She has been a member of the Governing Board and member of the Audit Committee of the Instituto de Consejeros y Administradores (ICA) from June 2013 to December 2016. She has been a member of the Board of Directors of Banco Europeo de Finanzas (wholly-owned subsidiary Unicaja), being Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee from May 2018 to March 2019.

She has been a member of the Board of Directors of Orange España, S.A. and Member of the Audit Committee until March 2024.