Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. ("MERLIN"), notifies the following:
INFORMATION REGARDING THE Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Today, there was not sufficient quorum to hold MERLIN's Annual General Meeting on first call. Therefore, as anticipated in the notice of call, the General Meeting will be held tomorrow, 9 May 2024, on second call (at the place and time indicated in the notice of call).
Madrid, May 8, 2024.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A.
