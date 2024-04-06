FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

RESOLUTION PROPOSAL FOR THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

ITEM EIGHT ON THE AGENDA:

Authorization to the Board of Directors to interpret, rectify, supplement, implement and carry out the resolutions adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting, as well as to delegate the powers it receives from the Shareholders' Meeting, and to delegate powers to have such resolutions notarized.

PROPOSED RESOLUTION:

"Without prejudice to any of the delegations included in the above resolutions, it is resolved to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company, with the express option of sub-delegation or substitution and as broadly as required by law, to complete, execute, specify, supplement, implement and/or technically amend (if necessary), all of the above resolutions, as well as to rectify any omissions or errors (whether formal, substantive or technical) suffered by such resolutions, and the interpretation thereof, severally granting the Board of Directors, with the express option of sub-delegation or substitution, as well as the Chairman, the Deputy Chairman, the Secretary and the Deputy Secretary of the Board of Directors, and any of the directors, the power to execute the appropriate public deeds notarizing, containing (or formalizing) the adopted resolutions, with the broadest powers to perform all such acts as may be necessary, executing the necessary documents to secure the registration, including partial, of the above resolutions at the Commercial Registry and in particular: