FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.
RESOLUTION PROPOSAL FOR THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY
_____________________________________________________________________
ITEM FIVE ON THE AGENDA:
Consultative vote on the Annual Report on Directors' Compensation, and its attached Statistical Appendix, for the year ended December 31, 2023.
PROPOSED RESOLUTION:
"To approve, on a consultative basis, the Annual Report on Directors' Compensation and its Statistical Appendix, for the year ended December 31, 2023."
