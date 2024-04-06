FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

RESOLUTION PROPOSAL FOR THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

_____________________________________________________________________

ITEM FIVE ON THE AGENDA:

Consultative vote on the Annual Report on Directors' Compensation, and its attached Statistical Appendix, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

PROPOSED RESOLUTION:

"To approve, on a consultative basis, the Annual Report on Directors' Compensation and its Statistical Appendix, for the year ended December 31, 2023."