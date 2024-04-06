FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.
RESOLUTION PROPOSAL FOR THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY
_____________________________________________________________________
ITEM SEVEN ON THE AGENDA:
Authorization to shorten the period for calling Special Shareholders' Meetings, pursuant to the provisions of article 515 of the Revised Capital Companies Law.
PROPOSED RESOLUTION:
"Pursuant to the provisions of article 515 of the Capital Companies Law, it is resolved to authorize and approve that Special Shareholders' Meetings of the Company may be called with a minimum advance notice period of fifteen (15) days, provided that, and as long as, the Company offers shareholders the effective option of voting by electronic means that are accessible to all of them.
This authorization is granted until the date on which the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company is held."
