Amendments of the Bylaws. Amendment of Article 41 of the Bylaws (Conduct of meetings)
PROPOSED RESOLUTION:
"To amend article 41 of the Bylaws (Conduct of meetings) to read as follows:
ARTICLE 41. CONDUCT OF MEETINGS
The board shall be deemed validly constituted when half plus one of its members are present at the meeting, in person or represented by another director.
All directors may grant their vote to, and confer a proxy on, another director. Non- executive directors may only grant a proxy to another non-executive director. Proxies shall be granted in writing and specifically for each meeting by means of a letter addressed to the chairman.
The chairman shall chair the debates, grant the floor and conduct the vote.
Resolutions shall be adopted by an absolute majority of the directors present at the meeting, in person or by proxy, save in cases where a reinforced majority is established in the law, these bylaws or the board regulations. In the event of a tie, the Chairman shall not have the casting vote.
The chairman may invite to Board meetings or to certain items on the agenda any individuals who may enhance the information available to directors."
******
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on
05 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
06 April 2024 05:17:05 UTC.
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). The Company acquires, actively manages, invests and selectively rotates commercial real estate assets in Spain and Portugal.
Rental income breaks down by type of asset between offices (53.6%), shopping centers (26.4%), logistics sites (16.9%) and other (3.1%).
In 2023, the asset portfolio of Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. was worth EUR 11.3 billion and generated EUR 475.6 million of rental income.
The company aims to remunerate the shareholders through a combination of annual dividend distribution and value enhancement of the EPRA NAV of the Company.