FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

RESOLUTION PROPOSED TO THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND MAY 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

ITEM ONE ON THE AGENDA:

Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the financial statements and directors' report of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A.