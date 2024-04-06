FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES. SPANISH VERSION PREVAILS.

RESOLUTION PROPOSED TO THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MERLIN PROPERTIES, SOCIMI, S.A. CALLED FOR MAY 8 AND MAY 9, 2024, ON FIRST AND SECOND CALL, RESPECTIVELY

ITEM ONE ON THE AGENDA:

Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the financial statements and directors' report of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A.

  1. Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the separate financial statements and directors' report of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. for the year ended December 31, 2023.
    PROPOSED RESOLUTION:
    "To approve the separate financial statements and the separate directors' report of
    Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. for the year ended December 31, 2023, as prepared by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 27, 2024."
  2. Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the consolidated financial statements and consolidated directors' report of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI,
    S.A. and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2023.
    PROPOSED RESOLUTION:
    "To approve the consolidated financial statements and the consolidated directors' report of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2023, as prepared by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on
    February 27, 2024."
  3. Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the non-financial information statement of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. for the year ended December
    31, 2023, which forms part of the consolidated directors' report.
    PROPOSED RESOLUTION:
    "To approve the non-financial information statement included in the consolidated directors' report of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A., with its subsidiaries, for the year ended December 31, 2023, as prepared by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 27, 2024."

