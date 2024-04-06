Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the financial statements and directors' report of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A.
Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the separate financial statements and directors' report of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. for the year ended December 31, 2023.
PROPOSED RESOLUTION:
"To approve the separate financial statements and the separate directors' report of
Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. for the year ended December 31, 2023, as prepared by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 27, 2024."
Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the consolidated financial statements and consolidated directors' report of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI,
S.A. and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2023.
PROPOSED RESOLUTION:
"To approve the consolidated financial statements and the consolidated directors' report of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2023, as prepared by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on
February 27, 2024."
Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the non-financial information statement of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. for the year ended December
31, 2023, which forms part of the consolidated directors' report.
PROPOSED RESOLUTION:
"To approve the non-financial information statement included in the consolidated directors' report of Merlin Properties, SOCIMI, S.A., with its subsidiaries, for the year ended December 31, 2023, as prepared by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 27, 2024."
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). The Company acquires, actively manages, invests and selectively rotates commercial real estate assets in Spain and Portugal.
Rental income breaks down by type of asset between offices (53.6%), shopping centers (26.4%), logistics sites (16.9%) and other (3.1%).
In 2023, the asset portfolio of Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. was worth EUR 11.3 billion and generated EUR 475.6 million of rental income.
The company aims to remunerate the shareholders through a combination of annual dividend distribution and value enhancement of the EPRA NAV of the Company.