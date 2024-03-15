COMPANY PRESENTATION
2
---
A leading company
---
A well-groundedpresent
CONTENTS
---
An exciting future
---
Appendix
- LEADING COMPANY
A leading company |Brief history of the company
2014
2015
2016 2018
2019
2020
2021
20222023
Acquisition of Tree portfolio (888 BBVA branches) (€ 740m)
July 2014
Acquisition of Testa (€ 1.8bn)
June 2015
Acquisition
Sale hotel
of Metrovacesa
portfolio
(€ 1.7bn)
(€ 535m)
June
2016
2016
Sale of
non-core
Launch
and Testa
of value
Residencial
creation
(€ 321m)
program
2018 2018
Acquisition
of 3 assets
in Portugal
Sale of
(€ 112m)
office
and DCN
portfolio
in Madrid
& other
(€ 169m)
(€ 225m)
Nov.
2019
2019
Contribution of non-core retail assets
Feb.
2020
Non-core
Launch of
assets
Data Center
disposals
program
(€ 238m)
2021 2021
Sale
Non-core
of Tree
assets
portfolio
disposals
(€ 2.1bn)
(€ 113m)
2022 2022
Value creation
program in
Non-core
offices and
assets
shopping
disposals
centers
(€ 39m)
completed
2023
2023
June
May
Dec.
2016-
April
Nov.
Jan.
July
May
2022
2022
2023
2014
& July
2015
2017
2019
2019
2020
2020
2021
2015
IPO
Capital
Inclusion
4 bond
ESG
Bond
Listing in
Bond
Bond
Green Bond
2023 bond
Banking
increase
in IBEX 35
issuances
Indexed
issuance
Euronext
issuance
issuance
requalification
refinancing
financing
Index
financing
Lisbon
5
A leading company |Sound financial structure
FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE: LONG MATURITIES AND HEDGED DEBT
35.0%
2.38%
5.1
90.4%
99.7%
€ 4,050m
€ 1,309m
LTV
Average Interest
Years
Non-mortgage debt
Fixed
Net financial
Liquidity
Rate (hedged)
Maturity
/ total debt
rate debt
debt
position(1)
€ 180m
€ 170m
€ 150m
€ 100m
7-yr mortgage loan
10-yr mortgage loan
10-yr mortgage loan
Tap on the 2.375% note due
872
@110 bps margin
@125 bps margin
@130 bps margin
(2)
September 2029
(3)
(€ million)
Refinanced
72
727
711
2
602
29
600
2
502
182
2
725
600
800
500
302
2
600
500
187
17
300
2
22
2
170
22
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
Unsecured loans
Unsecured bonds
Secured bank loans
- Including cash (€ 461.2m), treasury stock (€ 15.4m) and undrawned credit facilities (€ 832.4m) in FY23
- Signed in January 2024 and pending disposition
- Drawn down in February 2024
BBB Positive
Baa2 Positive
6
A leading company |A snapshot of MERLIN as of FY23
6.2%
3.0%
3.0%
0.1%
16.9%
16.9%
Gross asset
55.8%
Gross rental
53.6%
value
income
18.1%
26.4%
Offices
Shopping Centers
Logistics
Data Centers
Other
Note: GAV of land under develpoment and NTA of equity method included in its respective category (offices, shopping centers, logistics and data centers)
7
A leading company |Reconvening our strategy
50%50%
Traditional(1)Digital(2)
75%
25%Digital
Traditional
(1) Offices + Shopping centers
8
(2) Data centers + e-commerce related logistics
A leading company |Shareholder's return
+8.8%
+1.4%
+7.1%
+4.7%
(1.0%)
+15.2%
16.11
+21.6%
15.39
15.46
15.67
15.08
14.81
+1.8bn
€ p.s
+17.2%
13.25
+1.19
of dividends
distributed
Total
+9.1%
11.23
since IPO
shareholder's
9.85
return
9.10
As a
consequence
NTA
of BBVA
portfolio disposal
9.2
Current
0.50
share price
0.46
+0.44(1)
0.40
0.40
0.35
0.30
112.2%
Dividend
accrued
0.19
of value creation
since IPO
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
FY23
(1) € 0.20 p.s. already paid Dec-23 and € 0.24 p.s. pending BoD proposal to be approved by 2024 AGM
9
- WELL-GROUNDEDPRESENT
