Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). The Company acquires, actively manages, invests and selectively rotates commercial real estate assets in Spain and Portugal. Rental income breaks down by type of asset between offices (53.6%), shopping centers (26.4%), logistics sites (16.9%) and other (3.1%). In 2023, the asset portfolio of Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. was worth EUR 11.3 billion and generated EUR 475.6 million of rental income. The company aims to remunerate the shareholders through a combination of annual dividend distribution and value enhancement of the EPRA NAV of the Company.

Sector Commercial REITs