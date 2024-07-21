6M24 RESULTS PRESENTATION

2 2 J U LY 2 0 24

CONTENTS

Ismael Clemente

Miguel Ollero

CEO

COO

  • 6M24 Financial results
  • Offices
  • Logistics
  • Shopping centers
  • Valuation and debt position
  • Logistics Best Plan
  • Digital Infrastructure Plan
  • Closing remarks & Outlook

Key highlights|        Overview

Operating performance

  • Strong operating performance overall, with solid LfL rental growth (+2.8%), positive release spread and high occupancy levels
  • Continued performance in Offices with robust release spreads, good LfL growth and guiding to higher occupancy in FY24 (ca. 93%)
  • Good dynamics in Logistics with +4.1% LfL and positive release spread (+2.9%). Virtual full occupancy (97.6%), set to increase towards year-end
  • Shopping centers continue outperforming with +6.4% release spread and 96% occupancy, while OCR stands at a record-low 11.5%

Financial performance

  • € 0.31 FFO per share, +0.3% versus 6M23
  • Flat valuations thanks to Data Centers uplift (+13.3% in 6M24)
  • Robust financial position: LTV at 35.6%, 97.2% fixed interest rate, no debt maturities until November 2026 and € 1.6bn liquidity
  • S&P has upgraded the Company's rating to BBB+ thanks to a lower leverage and improved cash flow generation profile

Value creation

  • € 90m non-core disposals either signed or in advanced negotiations at a high single digit premium to GAV
  • Best II & III: 212k sqm of the Landbank with pre-letor agreed HoT. WIP will continue adding to logistics revenues until 2027
  • Mega Plan:
    • Current focus is equipment of Phase I and preparatory works for construction of Phase II
    • Ongoing conversations on pre-bookingsfor Phase II
    • Licensing of new projects on track:
      • BIO-ARA02: Construction permit expected to be received in 4Q24
      • Lisbon-VFX: Construction permit received. Urbanization by end of August. Land compaction and piloting to start in September.
    • Value creation: early stages of appraisal uplift for Phase I. Phase II currently at historical land cost

6M24 FINANCIAL RESULTS

6M24 Financial results

(€ million)

6M24

6M23

YoY

Gross rents

248.2

237.8

+4.4%

Gross rents after incentives

234.5

222.4

+5.4%

Net rents(1)

208.6

201.1

+3.7%

EBITDA(2)

188.4

181.7

+3.7%

Margin

FFO(3)

75.9%

76.4%

147.8

147.4

+0.3%

Margin

59.5%

62.0%

AFFO

IFRS net profit

EPRA NTA

(€ per share)

142.5

140.8

+1.2%

132.8

(47.5)

7,097

7,216

FFO

AFFO

EPS

EPRA NTA

0.31

0.31

+0.3%

0.30

0.30

+1.2%

0.28

(0.10)

15.11

15.36

(1.6%)

(1)

Net of incentives

(2)

Excludes non-overhead costs items (€ 5.7m) plus LTIP accrual (€ 1.4m)

(3)

FFO equals EBITDA less net interest payments, less minorities, less recurring income taxes plus share in earnings of equity method

APM: definitions and reconciliation of APMs to the latest audited financial accounts can be found on page 51 of https://ir.merlinproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Results-report-6M24.pdf

6M24 Financial results|        GRI bridge

STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE RESULTING IN A GOOD RENTAL GROWTH (+2.8%)

(€m)

+1.8%

LfL(1)

+4.1%

+2.8%

+3.3%

Offices

Logistics

Shopping centers

237.8

+6.5

+3.9

248.2

6M23

Like-for-Like

Balance acquisitions,

6M24

growth

disposals & other

(1) Portfolio in operation for 6M23 (€ 230.8m of GRI) and for 6M24 (€ 237.3m of GRI)

6M24 Financial results|        Occupancy and WAULT

OVERALL OCCUPANCY STABLE (-35 BPS VS 3M24), SET TO IMPROVE TOWARDS YEAR-END

Occupancy and WAULT to first break per asset type(1)

-35 bps

97.6%

96.0%

n.a.

98.0%

95.4%

MERLIN

92.3%

Average

8.0

6.3

3.2

3.0

3.1

2.2

MERLIN

Average

Offices

Logistics

Shopping centers

Data Centers

Other

(1) WAULT by rents means the weighted average unexpired lease term to first break, calculated as of 30th June 2024

OFFICES

Offices|        GRI bridge and breakdown

MADRID OVERTAKING BARCELONA IN OCCUPANCY

(€m)

LfL(1)

+1.8%

127.1

+2.3

+5.2

134.6

6M23

Like-for-Like growth

Balance acquisitions,

6M24

disposals & other

LfL growth by area

Madrid

Barcelona

Lisbon

  1. Portfolio in operation for 6M23 (€ 123.2m of GRI) and for 6M24 (€ 125.5m of GRI)

+2.5%

(1.4%)

+2.9%

Madrid

Barcelona

Lisbon

Occupancy by area

3M246M24

90.7%

+85 bps

91.5%

92.8%

(194 bps)

90.9%

99.9%

(105 bps)

98.8%

