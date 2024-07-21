6M24 RESULTS PRESENTATION
CONTENTS
Ismael Clemente
Miguel Ollero
CEO
COO
- 6M24 Financial results
- Offices
- Logistics
- Shopping centers
- Valuation and debt position
- Logistics Best Plan
- Digital Infrastructure Plan
- Closing remarks & Outlook
Key highlights| Overview
Operating performance
- Strong operating performance overall, with solid LfL rental growth (+2.8%), positive release spread and high occupancy levels
- Continued performance in Offices with robust release spreads, good LfL growth and guiding to higher occupancy in FY24 (ca. 93%)
- Good dynamics in Logistics with +4.1% LfL and positive release spread (+2.9%). Virtual full occupancy (97.6%), set to increase towards year-end
- Shopping centers continue outperforming with +6.4% release spread and 96% occupancy, while OCR stands at a record-low 11.5%
Financial performance
- € 0.31 FFO per share, +0.3% versus 6M23
- Flat valuations thanks to Data Centers uplift (+13.3% in 6M24)
- Robust financial position: LTV at 35.6%, 97.2% fixed interest rate, no debt maturities until November 2026 and € 1.6bn liquidity
- S&P has upgraded the Company's rating to BBB+ thanks to a lower leverage and improved cash flow generation profile
Value creation
- € 90m non-core disposals either signed or in advanced negotiations at a high single digit premium to GAV
- Best II & III: 212k sqm of the Landbank with pre-letor agreed HoT. WIP will continue adding to logistics revenues until 2027
- Mega Plan:
- Current focus is equipment of Phase I and preparatory works for construction of Phase II
- Ongoing conversations on pre-bookingsfor Phase II
- Licensing of new projects on track:
- BIO-ARA02: Construction permit expected to be received in 4Q24
- Lisbon-VFX: Construction permit received. Urbanization by end of August. Land compaction and piloting to start in September.
- Value creation: early stages of appraisal uplift for Phase I. Phase II currently at historical land cost
6M24 FINANCIAL RESULTS
6M24 Financial results
(€ million)
6M24
6M23
YoY
Gross rents
248.2
237.8
+4.4%
Gross rents after incentives
234.5
222.4
+5.4%
Net rents(1)
208.6
201.1
+3.7%
EBITDA(2)
188.4
181.7
+3.7%
Margin
FFO(3)
75.9%
76.4%
147.8
147.4
+0.3%
Margin
59.5%
62.0%
AFFO
IFRS net profit
EPRA NTA
(€ per share)
142.5
140.8
+1.2%
132.8
(47.5)
7,097
7,216
FFO
AFFO
EPS
EPRA NTA
0.31
0.31
+0.3%
0.30
0.30
+1.2%
0.28
(0.10)
15.11
15.36
(1.6%)
(1)
Net of incentives
(2)
Excludes non-overhead costs items (€ 5.7m) plus LTIP accrual (€ 1.4m)
(3)
FFO equals EBITDA less net interest payments, less minorities, less recurring income taxes plus share in earnings of equity method
6M24 Financial results| GRI bridge
STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE RESULTING IN A GOOD RENTAL GROWTH (+2.8%)
(€m)
+1.8%
LfL(1)
+4.1%
+2.8%
+3.3%
Offices
Logistics
Shopping centers
237.8
+6.5
+3.9
248.2
6M23
Like-for-Like
Balance acquisitions,
6M24
growth
disposals & other
(1) Portfolio in operation for 6M23 (€ 230.8m of GRI) and for 6M24 (€ 237.3m of GRI)
6M24 Financial results| Occupancy and WAULT
OVERALL OCCUPANCY STABLE (-35 BPS VS 3M24), SET TO IMPROVE TOWARDS YEAR-END
Occupancy and WAULT to first break per asset type(1)
-35 bps
97.6%
96.0%
n.a.
98.0%
95.4%
MERLIN
92.3%
Average
8.0
6.3
3.2
3.0
3.1
2.2
MERLIN
Average
Offices
Logistics
Shopping centers
Data Centers
Other
(1) WAULT by rents means the weighted average unexpired lease term to first break, calculated as of 30th June 2024
OFFICES
Offices| GRI bridge and breakdown
MADRID OVERTAKING BARCELONA IN OCCUPANCY
(€m)
LfL(1)
+1.8%
127.1
+2.3
+5.2
134.6
6M23
Like-for-Like growth
Balance acquisitions,
6M24
disposals & other
LfL growth by area
Madrid
Barcelona
Lisbon
- Portfolio in operation for 6M23 (€ 123.2m of GRI) and for 6M24 (€ 125.5m of GRI)
+2.5%
(1.4%)
+2.9%
Madrid
Barcelona
Lisbon
Occupancy by area
3M246M24
90.7%
+85 bps
91.5%
92.8%
(194 bps)
90.9%
99.9%
(105 bps)
98.8%
