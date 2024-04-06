Audit and Control Committee December 2023 Report on the activity of the Audit and Control Committee of MERLIN Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. for the year ended December 31, 2023

In order for the Board of Directors to carry out the annual evaluation of the Audit and Control Committee (hereinafter, the Committee) of MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. (hereinafter, MERLIN) in accordance with the provisions of article 529h of the Consolidated Text of the Capital Companies Act, this Committee prepares an annual report on its operation, highlighting the main activities carried out in relation to its functions. which is made public in the terms provided by the applicable regulations in force. In accordance with the aforementioned standard, as well as with Recommendation 6 of the Code of Good Governance of listed companies, Section 79 of Technical Guide 3/2017 of the National Securities Market Commission and the provisions of Article 25.2 of the Regulations of the Audit and Control Committee itself, this Annual Report for the financial year 2023 is prepared, which will be available to investors, shareholders and any other interested party, through the corporate website (https://ir.merlinproperties.com/gobierno-corporativo/informes-anuales/) from the call of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. The regulations of the Committee, in addition to those established by current legislation, are set out in the Articles of Association, in the Regulations of the Board of Directors of the Company and, more specifically, in the Regulations of the Audit and Control Committee, approved by the Board of Directors on January 30, 2018. revised on 16 December 2020, 4 May 2022 and, finally, on 14 February 2023, following a proposal from the Audit and Control Committee itself. This Regulation of the Commission incorporates all the aspects included in the recommendations of the Technical Guide 3/2017 of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on Audit Committees of Public Interest Entities, as well as the updates to the recommendations included in the New Code of Good Governance approved by the CNMV in June 2020. All of MERLIN's internal regulations (Articles of Association, Regulations of the Board of Directors and Regulations of the Audit and Control Committee) are available to anyone interested on the corporate website: (https://ir.merlinproperties.com/gobierno-corporativo/normativa-de-gobierno-corporativo/). During the year, the activity of the Committee, in its ten sessions, has complied with the Annual Work Plan for the year 2023, included in the "Work Calendar for the financial year 2023", approved by the Committee in December 2022 and which reflected the planned content of its meetings and reports to be submitted to the Board of Directors, the appearances of the external auditor, as well as a training plan for the Commission. In this regard, and as reflected in this Annual Report, during the 2023 financial year the Committee has undertaken the analysis and examination of all issues and aspects of its competence, reporting in a timely manner to the Company's Board of Directors, including the review of financial and non-financial information, the supervision of the relationships and independence of the External Auditor, the supervision of Internal Audit, the supervision of risk management and control systems, including tax and technological risks, the supervision of related-party transactions, the supervision of the regulatory compliance system and associated control structures, as well as recommendations for the continuous improvement of the Company's Internal Control and Corporate Governance Systems. 2.- COMPOSITION, FUNCTIONING AND POWERS

The composition and powers of the Audit and Control Committee of MERLIN are regulated in Chapters II and III of the Regulations of the Audit and Control Committee in accordance with the provisions of Article 529 quarter of the Capital Companies Law. These provisions establish, in summary, the following main aspects in relation to the Commission: 2.1.- Composition

Audit and Control Committee Activity Report for the financial year 2023 AUDIT AND CONTROL COMMITTEE prejudice to his or her continuity or re-election as a member of the Committee. The number of members, powers and rules of operation of the Commission are intended to promote the independence of its functioning. During the 2023 financial year, Ms. Ana Forner Beltrán has ceased to be a member of the Commission, leaving the composition of the Committee at 5 members, so as of the date of this report, it is as follows: CATEGORY EXPERIENCE IN CHARGE MEMBER AS A ACCOUNTING/FINANCIAL/TECHNOLOGY DIRECTOR MANAGEMENT President Mr. Donald Independent ✓ Johnston Mr. Juan Vowel María Independent ✓ Aguirre Gonzalo Mrs. Ana Vowel María Independent ✓ García Fau Mrs. María Vowel Luisa Jordá Independent ✓ Castro Ms. Francisca Vowel Ortega Sunday ✓ Hernández- Agero The profiles of each member of the Commission, including information about their education, work and management experience, dates of appointment and subsequent re-election, can be consulted on the corporate website. (https://ir.merlinproperties.com/gobierno-corporativo/consejo-de-administracion/) By virtue of the provisions of Article 13 of the Commission's Rules of Procedure, the Secretary, who is not a member of the Commission, is Mr. Ildefonso Polo del Mármol, who is also Deputy Secretary of the Board of Directors. 2.2.- How it works The Audit and Control Committee, in accordance with the provisions of Article 17 of its Regulations, before the beginning of each financial year, approves an annual work plan that includes the specific objectives in relation to each of the functions entrusted to it, the organisation of information and the agenda of meetings or other means of periodic communication with the Company's executives. with the head of the Internal Audit Department and with the external auditor and the training deemed appropriate for the proper 5

The Audit and Control Committee, in accordance with the provisions of Article 17 of its Regulations, before the beginning of each financial year, approves an annual work plan that includes the specific objectives in relation to each of the functions entrusted to it, the organisation of information and the agenda of meetings or other means of periodic communication with the Company's executives. with the head of the Internal Audit Department and with the external auditor and the training deemed appropriate for the proper performance of the Committee's functions. In this regard, the Commission has carried out its functions during the year in accordance with the "Work calendar for the financial year 2023", approved by the Commission on 13 December 2022 and has approved the "Work calendar for the financial year 2023" at its meeting of 11 December 2023. In any case, the Committee shall be convened and shall meet, at least quarterly, in order to review the periodic financial information that, in accordance with the Company's internal procedures and, where applicable, the regulations in force, the Board of Directors must submit to the stock exchange authorities, and other periodic obligations (AML/CFT, Compliance, risks, etc.), as well as the information that the Board of Directors must approve and include in its annual public documentation. Such meetings shall be attended by the Director of Internal Audit and, when issuing a review report, by the external auditor. At least part of these meetings will take place without the presence of the Company's management, so that specific issues arising from the reviews can be discussed exclusively with them. Likewise, the Commission may collaborate and contract external services and advice and collect any type of information or documentation available to the Company regarding matters that fall within the competence of the Commission and that it considers necessary for the performance of its functions. 2.3.- Competencies

Audit and Control Committee Activity Report for the financial year 2023 AUDIT AND CONTROL COMMITTEE Issue annually, prior to the issuance of the audit report, a report expressing an opinion on whether the independence of the external auditor is compromised. Review with the external auditor the main incidents detected during the audit, contrast them with the opinion of the management, verifying that they have been solved and, if not, understand why not, and follow up on the recommendations of the external auditor. Analyze with the external auditor the significant weaknesses of the internal control system detected in the development of the audit and present recommendations or proposals to the Board of Directors and the corresponding deadline for their follow-up. To authorise in advance the services other than the audit of accounts that the external auditor (or the auditing firm to which he belongs) or the persons or entities related to them (in accordance with the provisions of the legislation on auditing of accounts) are going to provide to the companies of the group, under the terms provided for by law. Supervise the correct application of generally accepted accounting principles and applicable international financial reporting standards and supervise the process of preparing and presenting the Company's annual accounts and the periodic financial information that, in accordance with the regulations in force, the Company must provide to the markets and its supervisory bodies, as well as its preparation and publication process, informing the Board of Directors in this regard prior to its approval and presenting recommendations or proposals aimed at safeguarding its integrity. Review the clarity and completeness of all financial and non- financial information that the entity makes public, such as the financial statements, management report, statement of non- financial information and annual corporate governance report, ensuring that the half-yearly financial reports and quarterly management statements are prepared with the same accounting criteria as the annual financial reports and, to this end, consider the appropriateness of a limited review of the half-yearly Financial Reports by the auditor. Supervise the content of the audit reports, the limited review reports of interim accounts, the review reports of the statement of non- financial information and other mandatory reports of the external auditor, before they are issued, in order to avoid qualifications. Ensure, with the collaboration of the internal authorship department, that the financial and non-financial information published on the Company's website is permanently updated and coincides with that which has been formulated by the Company's 7

Audit and Control Committee Activity Report for the financial year 2023 AUDIT AND CONTROL COMMITTEE directors and published, where appropriate, when required to do so on the CNMV website. Approve the guidance and work plans of the internal audit department and receive regular information on its activities. In supervising the work plan, the Commission shall verify that the main financial and non-financial risk areas of the business have been considered in the work plan, and that their responsibilities are clearly identified and delineated for the purposes of appropriate coordination with other assurance functions that may exist, such as risk management and control units. management control, regulatory compliance and external auditing. Supervise all matters relating to the different types of risk faced by the Company, including financial and non-financial risks, contingent liabilities, other off-balance sheet, operational, environmental, technological, legal, social, political and reputational risks. Evaluate, at least annually, the list of the most significant financial and non-financial risks and the tolerance level established for each based on the information provided by management, the head of the internal audit department and, where appropriate, the risk management and control unit, bearing in mind that setting the levels of risk that the Company considers acceptable is an executive function of the Board of Directors. Review the Company's internal control and risk management systems and, in particular, the correct design of the internal control and management system for financial information (ICFR) and non- financial information (ICNFR), so that the main risks are identified, managed and adequately disclosed. Approve the internal audit plan for the evaluation of the ICFR and ICNFR, and its amendments, and receive periodic information on the outcome of its work, as well as the action plan to correct the deficiencies observed. Hold, at least annually, a meeting with the heads of the business units in which they explain the trends of the business and the associated risks, and reinforce the idea that it is the heads of the business units who are directly responsible for effectively managing the risks and that there should be an assigned manager for each identified risk. To report to the General Shareholders' Meeting on the issues that arise in relation to those matters that fall within the competence of the Committee, and, in particular, on the result of the audit, explaining how it has contributed to the integrity of the financial information and the role that the Committee has played in this 8

The Committee carries out its functions with complete independence and operational autonomy, being directed by its Chairman, who is responsible for convening meetings, proposing the order of matters to be dealt with and requiring the attendance of any director, officer or employee of the Company or of the external auditor or any other external auditor necessary for the performance of its functions.