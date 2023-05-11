Advanced search
11:38:00 2023-05-11
7.545 EUR   +0.40%
Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : 3M 2023 Executive Summary

05/11/2023
3M23 RESULTS

Trading Update

CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

+8.1%

Gross rents like-for-like YoY

(5.6%)

+20.3%

FFO per share YoY

FFO PF excl. Tree

(3.1%)

NTA per share YoY

  • Positive release spreads accross the board and +8.1%
    LfL rental growth
  • Strong operating performance mostly offsetting the FFO drag of Tree (-5.6%FFO vs 3M22)
  • Resilient occupancy (+35 bps vs 3M22 LfL)
  • Muted investment activity. Efforts have been focused on pre-lettingour WIP portfolio
  • 2023 bond refinanced by bank financing and RCF extended until 2028 under compelling terms. Liquidity is available for good companies with quality real estate portfolios
  • No valuation during the period. NTA per share standing at € 15.82. € 0.24 cash dividend to be paid out on May 22nd

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Rents like-for-like YoY

+7.5%

+4.3%

+10.8%

Offices

Logistics

S. Centers

Release spread

+2.8%

+4.9%

+7.9%

Offices

Logistics

S. Centers

Occupancy vs 31/12/2022

(28 bps) 94.8%

  • Offices: 89,695 sqm contracted.
    LfL of +7.5% and release spread of +2.8%
  • Logistics: 57,221 sqm contracted.
    LfL of +4.3% and release spread of +4.9%
  • Shopping centers: 11,381 sqm contracted. LfL of +10.8% and release spread of +7.9%
  1. Net of incentives
  2. Excludes non-overhead costs items (€ 0.4m) plus LTIP accrual (€ 0.7m)
  3. FFO equals EBITDA less net interest payments, less minorities, less recurring income taxes plus share in earnings of equity method
  4. Portfolio in operation for 3M22 (€ 106.4m of GRI) and for 3M23 (€ 115.0m of GRI)

(€ million)

3M23

3M22

YoY

Total revenues

121.4

113.9

6.6%

Gross rents

119.2

111.5

7.0%

Gross rents after

112.5

104.8

7.4%

incentives

Net rents after propex

100.9

93.2

8.3%

& collection losses

Gross-to-net margin(1)

89.7%

88.9%

EBITDA(2)

90.4

83.9

7.7%

Margin

75.8%

75.2%

FFO(2)

75.3

79.7

(5.6%)

Margin

63.1%

71.5%

AFFO

72.6

78.4

(7.5%)

Net earnings

66.2

92.6

(28.5%)

(€ per share)

3M23

3M22

YoY

FFO

0.16

0.17

(5.6%)

AFFO

0.15

0.17

(7.5%)

EPS

0.14

0.20

(28.5%)

EPRA NTA

15.82

16.32

(3.1%)

3M23

Contracted

Rent

Leasing

Occ. vs

activity

31/12/22

sqm

€m

Lfl

Release

Bps

change

spread

Offices

89,695

62.8

+7.5%

+2.8%

(37)

Logistics

57,221

19.7

+4.3%

+4.9%

(21)

Shopping

11,381

33.5

+10.8%

+7.9%

(58)

centers

Other

n.a.

3.2

+17.2%

n.m.

+85

Total

158,297

119.2

+8.1%

(28)

Gross rents bridge

(€m)

LfL(4)

+8.1%

111.5

+8.6

(0.9)

119.2

3M22

Like-for-Like

Balance

3M23

growth

acquisitions,

disposals & other

MERLIN Properties3M23 RESULTS Trading Update

OFFICES

Gross rents bridge

Rents breakdown

(€m)

LfL(1)

Gross rents

Passing rent

WAULT

+7.5%

3M23 (€ m)

(€/sqm/m)

(yr)

59.7

+4.2

(1.1)

62.8

Madrid

42.7

20.1

3.3

Barcelona

10.6

20.8

2.6

Lisbon

8.9

21.0

3.9

3M22

Like-for-Like

Balance

3M23

Other

0.6

11.8

6.5

growth

acquisitions,

disposals & other

Total

62.8

20.2

3.3

Leasing activity

  • Strong rental increase (+7.5%) thanks to a mix of occupancy gains (+183 bps YoY), indexation and rental increases on renewals
  • 1Q23 leasing activity highlights:
    • 11,262 sqm renewal with ICEX in Castellana 278, Madrid
    • 5,644 sqm renewal with Paradigma Digital in PE Atica, Madrid
    • 3,695 sqm new lease with Acuntia in PE Via Norte, Madrid
    • 1,456 sqm new lease with Lyntia Networks in Avenida de Bruselas 24, Madrid
    • 1,353 sqm new lease with Testa in Santiago de Compostela 94, Madrid
    • 1,112 sqm new lease with Servei Català de la Salut in San Cugat II, Barcelona

LTM

sqm

Contracted

Out

In

Renewals(2)

Net

Release spread

# Contracts

Madrid

75,421

(17,199)

11,407

64,014

(5,792)

+1.7%

87

Barcelona

14,274

(2,064)

5,092

9,182

3,028

+6.0%

43

Lisbon

-

-

-

-

-

+18.9%

8

Total

89,695

(19,263)

16,499

73,196

(2,764)

+2.8%

138

Occupancy

  • Broadly stable occupancy
    (+183 bps YoY, -27 bps vs FY22)
  • By markets, best performer this quarter has been Barcelona Periphery

Stock

1,152,952 sqm

WIP

162,646 sqm

Stock incl. WIP

1,315,598 sqm

Occupancy rate(3)

Change bps

3M23

3M22

Madrid

89.7%

88.0%

+172

Barcelona

95.9%

93.8%

+209

Lisbon

100.0%

99.6%

+45

Other

100.0%

100.0%

-

Total

92.2%

90.3%

+183

  1. Portfolio in operation for 3M22 (€ 56.4m of GRI) and for 3M23 (€ 60.6m of GRI)
  2. Excluding roll-overs
  3. MERLIN policy excludes buildings under complete refurbishment. Buildings excluded this period are Plaza Ruiz Picasso, Plaza Ruiz Picasso II, Atica 1, PE Cerro Gamos, PLZFA, Josefa Valcarcel 48, PE Atica XIX D and Adequa 4 & 7

ı 2 ı

MERLIN Properties3M23 RESULTS Trading Update

LOGISTICS

Gross rents bridge

Rents breakdown

(€m)

LfL(1)

Gross rents

Passing rent

WAULT

+4.3%

+1.2

19.7

3M23 (€ m)

(€/sqm/m)

(yr)

17.7

+0.8

Madrid

12.6

4.2

4.0

Barcelona

2.7

7.3

2.3

Other

4.4

4.2

2.9

3M22

Like-for-Like

Balance

3M23

growth

acquisitions,

Total

19.7

4.5

3.5

disposals & other

Leasing activity

  • Good organic performance (+4.3% LfL) despite a minor occupancy loss due to tenant rotation
  • 1Q23 leasing activity highlights:
    • 38,763 sqm renewal with IDL in A2-Alovera, Madrid
    • 10,791 sqm renewals with UPS and The Phone House in A2-Coslada Complex, Madrid
    • 3,946 sqm new lease with Truck and Wheel in Valencia-Almussafes
    • 3,721 sqm new lease with Luis Simoes in Barcelona-PLZF

LTM

sqm

Contracted

Out

In

Renewals

Net

Release spread

# Contracts

Madrid

49,554

(84)

-

49,554

(84)

+4.9%

5

Barcelona

3,721

(6,689)

3,721

-

(2,968)

-

-

Other

3,946

(3,946)

3,946

-

-

-

-

Total

57,221

(10,719)

7,667

49,554

(3,052)

+4.9%

5

Occupancy

  • Occupancy remains at very high levels (96.8%)
  • Advanced negotiations for the pre-lets of pipeline projects. Further details to be provided in the upcoming quarters

Stock

1,483,786 sqm

Occupancy rate

WIP(2)

604,779 sqm

bps

3M23

3M22

Best II

214,467 sqm

Madrid

96.0%

99.8%

(371)

Best III

390,312 sqm

Barcelona

92.5%

94.8%

(233)

Stock incl. WIP

2,088,565 sqm

ZAL Port

736,217 sqm

Other

100.0%

94.6%

+536

Stock managed

2,824,782 sqm

Total

96.8%

97.8%

(107)

  1. Portfolio in operation for 3M22 (€ 17.6m of GRI) and for 3M23 (€ 18.4m of GRI)
  2. WIP includes in progress and Landbank Best II & III

ı 3 ı

MERLIN Properties

3M23 RESULTS Trading Update

LOGISTICS (CONT.)

INVESTMENTS, REFURBISHMENTS AND DEVELOPMENTS

Best II (as from 31/03/2023)

  • 63% of Best II has been delivered achieving a 7.8% YoC
  • A2-CabanillasPark II B (47,342 sqm) under development to be delivered in 2H23 at an expected YoC of 6.9% with advanced negotiations in terms of commercialization
  • 167,125 sqm of Landbank remaining in the Madrid area (Cabanillas Park II and Azuqueca III) to be developed with pre-lets. Expected YoC above 6.5% at current construction costs

Best III (as from 31/03/2023)

  • 22% of Best III has been delivered achieving a 8.0% YoC
  • 390,312 sqm of Landbank remaining in Lisbon (Lisbon Park), Seville (Sevilla ZAL), Madrid (A2-San Fernando III) and Valencia (Valencia-Betera) to be developed with pre-lets.Expected YoC above 7.0% at current construction costs

ı 4 ı

MERLIN Properties

3M23 RESULTS Trading Update

SHOPPING CENTERS

Gross rents bridge

(€m)

LfL(1) +10.8%

31.3

+3.2

(1.0)

33.5

3M22

Like-for-Like

Balance

3M23

growth

acquisitions,

disposals & other

Rents breakdown

Gross rents

Passing rent

WAULT

3M23 (€ m)

(€/sqm/m)

(yr)

MERLIN

33.5

22.9

2.4

Footfall and tenant sales(2)

vs 3M22

vs 3M19

Tenant sales

+16.4%

+16.7%

Footfall

+5.1%

(1.0%)

OCR

11.9%

Leasing activity

  • Footfall (+5.1% vs 3M22) and sales (+16.4% vs 3M22) continue experiencing a positive trend
  • OCR remains at very sustainable levels (11.9%)
  • 1Q23 leasing activity highlights:
    • 1,916 sqm renewal with Mercadona in Arenas
    • 805 sqm renewal with New Yorker in Almada
    • 718 sqm new lease (extension) with Pull&Bear in Artea
    • 633 sqm new lease with Runni Pandora in X-Madrid
    • 405 sqm new lease with Casa del Libro in Marineda
    • 314 sqm new lease with Vips in Larios

LTM

sqm

Contracted

Out

In

Renewals

Net

Release spread

# Contracts

Total

11,381

(8,091)

5,740

5,641

(2,351)

+7.9%

144

Occupancy

  • Occupancy stands at 94.4% (+13 bps vs 3M22, +115 bps vs FY19)
  • Bonaire and Vilamarina disposed on May 4th
    2023. 3M23 Occupancy PF increases to 95.8%, close to full occupancy, and highly consistent accross the portfolio
  • Best performer this quarter has been X-Madrid
  1. Portfolio in operation for 3M22 (€ 29.6m of GRI) and for 3M23 (€ 32.8m of GRI)
  2. Including X-Madrid, opened in November 2019
  3. Tres Aguas at 100% allocation

Stock

461,394 sqm

Tres Aguas(3)

67,940 sqm

Stock with Tres Aguas

529,334 sqm

Occupancy rate

3M23

3M22

bps

Total

94.4%

94.3%

+13

ı 5 ı

Disclaimer

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
