Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : 3M 2023 Executive Summary

FFO equals EBITDA less net interest payments, less minorities, less recurring income taxes plus share in earnings of equity method
Portfolio in operation for 3M22 (€ 106.4m of GRI) and for 3M23 (€ 115.0m of GRI)
(€ million)
3M23
3M22
YoY
Total revenues
121.4
113.9
6.6%
Gross rents
119.2
111.5
7.0%
Gross rents after
112.5
104.8
7.4%
incentives
Net rents after propex
100.9
93.2
8.3%
& collection losses
Gross-to-net margin(1)
89.7%
88.9%
EBITDA(2)
90.4
83.9
7.7%
Margin
75.8%
75.2%
FFO(2)
75.3
79.7
(5.6%)
Margin
63.1%
71.5%
AFFO
72.6
78.4
(7.5%)
Net earnings
66.2
92.6
(28.5%)
(€ per share)
3M23
3M22
YoY
FFO
0.16
0.17
(5.6%)
AFFO
0.15
0.17
(7.5%)
EPS
0.14
0.20
(28.5%)
EPRA NTA
15.82
16.32
(3.1%)
3M23
Contracted
Rent
Leasing
Occ. vs
activity
31/12/22
sqm
€m
Lfl
Release
Bps
change
spread
Offices
89,695
62.8
+7.5%
+2.8%
(37)
Logistics
57,221
19.7
+4.3%
+4.9%
(21)
Shopping
11,381
33.5
+10.8%
+7.9%
(58)
centers
Other
n.a.
3.2
+17.2%
n.m.
+85
Total
158,297
119.2
+8.1%
(28)
Gross rents bridge
(€m)
LfL(4)
+8.1%
111.5
+8.6
(0.9)
119.2
3M22
Like-for-Like
Balance
3M23
growth
acquisitions,
disposals & other
MERLIN Properties3M23 RESULTSTrading Update
OFFICES
Gross rents bridge
Rents breakdown
(€m)
LfL(1)
Gross rents
Passing rent
WAULT
+7.5%
3M23 (€ m)
(€/sqm/m)
(yr)
59.7
+4.2
(1.1)
62.8
Madrid
42.7
20.1
3.3
Barcelona
10.6
20.8
2.6
Lisbon
8.9
21.0
3.9
3M22
Like-for-Like
Balance
3M23
Other
0.6
11.8
6.5
growth
acquisitions,
disposals & other
Total
62.8
20.2
3.3
Leasing activity
Strong rental increase (+7.5%) thanks to a mix of occupancy gains (+183 bps YoY), indexation and rental increases on renewals
1Q23 leasing activity highlights:
11,262 sqm renewal with ICEX in Castellana 278, Madrid
5,644 sqm renewal with Paradigma Digital in PE Atica, Madrid
3,695 sqm new lease with Acuntia in PE Via Norte, Madrid
1,456 sqm new lease with Lyntia Networks in Avenida de Bruselas 24, Madrid
1,353 sqm new lease with Testa in Santiago de Compostela 94, Madrid
1,112 sqm new lease with Servei Català de la Salut in San Cugat II, Barcelona
LTM
sqm
Contracted
Out
In
Renewals(2)
Net
Release spread
# Contracts
Madrid
75,421
(17,199)
11,407
64,014
(5,792)
+1.7%
87
Barcelona
14,274
(2,064)
5,092
9,182
3,028
+6.0%
43
Lisbon
-
-
-
-
-
+18.9%
8
Total
89,695
(19,263)
16,499
73,196
(2,764)
+2.8%
138
Occupancy
Broadly stable occupancy
(+183 bps YoY, -27 bps vs FY22)
By markets, best performer this quarter has been Barcelona Periphery
Stock
1,152,952 sqm
WIP
162,646 sqm
Stock incl. WIP
1,315,598 sqm
Occupancy rate(3)
Change bps
3M23
3M22
Madrid
89.7%
88.0%
+172
Barcelona
95.9%
93.8%
+209
Lisbon
100.0%
99.6%
+45
Other
100.0%
100.0%
-
Total
92.2%
90.3%
+183
Portfolio in operation for 3M22 (€ 56.4m of GRI) and for 3M23 (€ 60.6m of GRI)
Excluding roll-overs
MERLIN policy excludes buildings under complete refurbishment. Buildings excluded this period are Plaza Ruiz Picasso, Plaza Ruiz Picasso II, Atica 1, PE Cerro Gamos, PLZFA, Josefa Valcarcel 48, PE Atica XIX D and Adequa 4 & 7
ı 2 ı
MERLIN Properties3M23 RESULTSTrading Update
LOGISTICS
Gross rents bridge
Rents breakdown
(€m)
LfL(1)
Gross rents
Passing rent
WAULT
+4.3%
+1.2
19.7
3M23 (€ m)
(€/sqm/m)
(yr)
17.7
+0.8
Madrid
12.6
4.2
4.0
Barcelona
2.7
7.3
2.3
Other
4.4
4.2
2.9
3M22
Like-for-Like
Balance
3M23
growth
acquisitions,
Total
19.7
4.5
3.5
disposals & other
Leasing activity
Good organic performance (+4.3% LfL) despite a minor occupancy loss due to tenant rotation
1Q23 leasing activity highlights:
38,763 sqm renewal with IDL in A2-Alovera, Madrid
10,791 sqm renewals with UPS and The Phone House in A2-Coslada Complex, Madrid
3,946 sqm new lease with Truck and Wheel in Valencia-Almussafes
3,721 sqm new lease with Luis Simoes in Barcelona-PLZF
LTM
sqm
Contracted
Out
In
Renewals
Net
Release spread
# Contracts
Madrid
49,554
(84)
-
49,554
(84)
+4.9%
5
Barcelona
3,721
(6,689)
3,721
-
(2,968)
-
-
Other
3,946
(3,946)
3,946
-
-
-
-
Total
57,221
(10,719)
7,667
49,554
(3,052)
+4.9%
5
Occupancy
Occupancy remains at very high levels (96.8%)
Advanced negotiations for the pre-lets of pipeline projects. Further details to be provided in the upcoming quarters
Stock
1,483,786 sqm
Occupancy rate
WIP(2)
604,779 sqm
bps
3M23
3M22
Best II
214,467 sqm
Madrid
96.0%
99.8%
(371)
Best III
390,312 sqm
Barcelona
92.5%
94.8%
(233)
Stock incl. WIP
2,088,565 sqm
ZAL Port
736,217 sqm
Other
100.0%
94.6%
+536
Stock managed
2,824,782 sqm
Total
96.8%
97.8%
(107)
Portfolio in operation for 3M22 (€ 17.6m of GRI) and for 3M23 (€ 18.4m of GRI)
WIP includes in progress and Landbank Best II & III
ı 3 ı
MERLIN Properties
3M23 RESULTS Trading Update
LOGISTICS (CONT.)
INVESTMENTS, REFURBISHMENTS AND DEVELOPMENTS
Best II (as from 31/03/2023)
63% of Best II has been delivered achieving a 7.8% YoC
A2-CabanillasPark II B (47,342 sqm) under development to be delivered in 2H23 at an expected YoC of 6.9% with advanced negotiations in terms of commercialization
167,125 sqm of Landbank remaining in the Madrid area (Cabanillas Park II and Azuqueca III) to be developed with pre-lets. Expected YoC above 6.5% at current construction costs
Best III (as from 31/03/2023)
22% of Best III has been delivered achieving a 8.0% YoC
390,312 sqm of Landbank remaining in Lisbon (Lisbon Park), Seville (Sevilla ZAL), Madrid (A2-San Fernando III) and Valencia (Valencia-Betera) to be developed with pre-lets.Expected YoC above 7.0% at current construction costs
ı 4 ı
MERLIN Properties
3M23 RESULTS Trading Update
SHOPPING CENTERS
Gross rents bridge
(€m)
LfL(1) +10.8%
31.3
+3.2
(1.0)
33.5
3M22
Like-for-Like
Balance
3M23
growth
acquisitions,
disposals & other
Rents breakdown
Gross rents
Passing rent
WAULT
3M23 (€ m)
(€/sqm/m)
(yr)
MERLIN
33.5
22.9
2.4
Footfall and tenant sales(2)
vs 3M22
vs 3M19
Tenant sales
+16.4%
+16.7%
Footfall
+5.1%
(1.0%)
OCR
11.9%
Leasing activity
Footfall (+5.1% vs 3M22) and sales (+16.4% vs 3M22) continue experiencing a positive trend
OCR remains at very sustainable levels (11.9%)
1Q23 leasing activity highlights:
1,916 sqm renewal with Mercadona in Arenas
805 sqm renewal with New Yorker in Almada
718 sqm new lease (extension) with Pull&Bear in Artea
633 sqm new lease with Runni Pandora in X-Madrid
405 sqm new lease with Casa del Libro in Marineda
314 sqm new lease with Vips in Larios
LTM
sqm
Contracted
Out
In
Renewals
Net
Release spread
# Contracts
Total
11,381
(8,091)
5,740
5,641
(2,351)
+7.9%
144
Occupancy
Occupancy stands at 94.4% (+13 bps vs 3M22, +115 bps vs FY19)
Bonaire and Vilamarinadisposed on May 4th
2023. 3M23 Occupancy PF increases to 95.8%, close to full occupancy, and highly consistent accross the portfolio
Best performer this quarter has beenX-Madrid
Portfolio in operation for 3M22 (€ 29.6m of GRI) and for 3M23 (€ 32.8m of GRI)
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 17:03:02 UTC.