Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Executive Summary

(4) FFO equals EBITDA less net interest payments, less minorities, less recurring
6M21
Like-for-Like
Balance
6M22
income taxes plus share in earnings of equity method
growth
acquisitions,
(5) Vs 3M22 PF occupancy
disposals & other
ı 1 ı
(6) Portfolio in operation for 6M21 (€ 196.5m of GRI) and for 6M22 (€ 210.5m of GRI)
MERLIN Properties
6M22 RESULTS Trading Update
OFFICES
Gross rents bridge
Rents breakdown
(€m)
LfL(1)
+5.5%
Gross rents
Passing rent
WAULT
6M22 (€ m)
(€/sqm/m)
(yr)
111.5
+5.7
+2.4
119.6
Madrid
83.3
19.4
3.5
Barcelona
20.0
20.1
2.4
Lisbon
14.9
20.1
4.8
6M21
Like-for-Like
Balance
6M22
growth
acquisitions,
Other
1.3
11.1
7.3
disposals & other
Total
119.6
19.5
3.5
Leasing activity
Excelent LfL rental increase (+5.5%) and release spread (+6.3%) improved vs 3M22
2Q22 leasing activity highlights:
8,318 sqm renewal with American Express in Partenon 12-14, Madrid
4,201 sqm renewal with Servizurich in Poblenou 22@, Barcelona
2,465 sqm renewal with Logicalis in P.E. Puertas de las Naciones, Madrid
1,845 sqm new lease with Baxy Calderas in PLZFB, Barcelona
1,546 sqm new lease with Mercedes Benz in Torre Zen, Portugal
1,190 sqm new lease with Al Renewals in Atica 4, Madrid
1,037 sqm new lease with Sodexo in PE Alvento, Madrid
1,000 sqm new lease with Selenta Group in Diagonal 605, Barcelona
LTM
sqm
Contracted
Out
In
Renewals(2)
Net
Release spread
# Contracts
Madrid
36,234
(22,120)
24,214
12,020
2,094
+4.5%
91
Barcelona
24,651
(9,455)
13,024
11,627
3,569
+10.0%
44
Lisbon
4,912
(3,537)
3,754
1,158
217
+21.9%
7
Total
65,797
(35,112)
40,992
24,805
5,880
+6.3%
142
Occupancy
Slight occupancy increase (+4 bps vs 3M22) for the fourth consecutive quarter
126 bps occupancy recovery since Covid-19 trough in 6M21
By markets, best performer this quarter has been Barcelona Prime
Stock
1,150,502 sqm
WIP
144,132 sqm
Stock incl. WIP
1,294,634 sqm
Occupancy rate(3)
Change bps
6M22
3M22
Madrid
87.9%
88.0%
(9)
Barcelona
94.1%
93.8%
+32
Lisbon
99.6%
99.6%
+9
Other
100.0%
100.0%
-
Total
90.4%
90.3%
+4
Portfolio in operation for 6M21 (€ 103.6m of GRI) and for 6M22 (€ 109.3m of GRI)
Excluding roll-overs
MERLIN policy excludes buildings under complete refurbishment. Buildings excluded this period are Plaza Ruiz Picasso, Plaza Cataluña 9, Pere IV, Atica 1, PE Cerro Gamos, PLZFA, PE Atica XIX D and Adequa 4 & 7
ı 2 ı
MERLIN Properties
6M22 RESULTS Trading Update
LOGISTICS
Gross rents bridge
Rents breakdown
(€m)
LfL(1)
+9.3%
Gross rents
Passing rent
WAULT
6M22 (€ m)
(€/sqm/m)
(yr)
32.2
+2.9
+0.5
35.6
Madrid
22.1
4.2
3.6
Barcelona
5.2
7.0
2.5
Other
8.3
4.0
3.1
6M21
Like-for-Like
Balance
6M22
growth
acquisitions,
Total
35.6
4.4
3.3
disposals & other
Leasing activity
Record high growth in rents (+9.3% LfL) thanks to full occupancy, indexation and reversionary capture
Release spread accelerating (+6.7%)
2Q22 leasing activity highlights:
47,892 sqm renewal with XPO in A2-Cabanillas Park I D, Madrid
25,221 sqm new lease with DSV in A2-Cabanillas Park I H, Madrid
20,764 sqm new lease with XPO in Zaragoza-Plaza I, Zaragoza
2,043 sqm new lease with Ikea in A2-Coslada Complex, Madrid
2,031 sqm new lease with Aldisca in PLZF, Barcelona
LTM
sqm
Contracted
Out
In
Renewals
Net
Release spread
# Contracts
Madrid
102,420
(2,710)
43,390
59,030
40,680
+3.6%
6
Barcelona
2,725
(9,555)
2,725
-
(6,830)
+12.2%
2
Other
47,538
-
20,764
26,774
20,764
-
4
Total
152,683
(12,265)
66,879
85,804
54,614
+6.7%
12
Occupancy
Full occupancy at both MERLIN (99.2%) and ZAL Port (100.0%) with over 2.1m sqm let
Stock
1,391,854 sqm
Occupancy rate
WIP(2)
697,231 sqm
bps
6M22
3M22
Best II
306,919 sqm
Madrid
99.7%
99.8%
(7)
Best III
390,312 sqm
Stock incl. WIP
2,089,085 sqm
Barcelona
93.6%
94.8%
(120)
Other
100.0%
94.6%
+536
ZAL Port
736,384 sqm
Stock managed
2,825,469 sqm
Total
99.2%
97.8%
+136
Portfolio in operation for 6M21 (€ 31.4m of GRI) and for 6M22 (€ 34.3m of GRI)
WIP includes in progress and Landbank Best II & III
ı 3 ı
MERLIN Properties
6M22 RESULTS Trading Update
LOGISTICS (CONT.)
INVESTMENTS, REFURBISHMENTS AND DEVELOPMENTS
Best II (as from 30/06/2022)
GLA (sqm)
ERV (€m)
Investment (€m)
ERV YoC
Delivered(1)
278,960
A4-Pinto II
29,473
1.2
13.7
8.6%
A2-Cabanillas III
21,879
0.9
11.8
7.8%
A2-Cabanillas Park I F
20,723
0.9
10.8
7.9%
A2-Cabanillas Park I G
22,506
0.9
13.5
6.9%
A4-Seseña
28,731
1.2
15.5
7.7%
A2-Azuqueca II
96,810
4.4
54.7
8.1%
A2-San Fernando II
33,592
1.9
22.1
8.5%
A2-Cabanillas Park I H
25,247
1.1
15.6
6.9%
In progress
92,644
A2-Cabanillas Park II A
47,403
2.1
25.7
8.1%
A2-Cabanillas Park I J
45,241
1.8
26.9
6.9%
Landbank
214,275
A2-Cabanillas Park II
163,275
7.1
88.5
8.1%
A2-Azuqueca III
51,000
2.3
30.1
7.7%
Total
585,879
25.8
328.9
7.8%
Best III (as from 30/06/2022)
GLA (sqm)
ERV (€m)
Investment (€m)
ERV YoC
Delivered(1)
107,690
Valencia-Ribarroja
34,992
1.9
26.3
7.2%
Sevilla Zal WIP A
27,528
1.4
11.9
12.0%
Lisbon Park A
45,171
2.1
29.5
7.1%
Landbank
390,312
Lisbon Park
179,693
8.4
118.1
7.1%
Sevilla ZAL WIP
15,122
1.6
18.0
9.0%
A2-San Fernando III
98,924
5.1
54.9
9.3%
Valencia
96,572
4.4
56.2
7.8%
Total
498,002
24.9
314.9
7.9%
Reclassified as part of the existing stock
ı 4 ı
MERLIN Properties
6M22 RESULTS Trading Update
SHOPPING CENTERS
Gross rents bridge
(€m)
LfL(1)
+6.0%
57.2 +3.4 +0.1 60.7
6M21
Like-for-Like
Balance
6M22
growth
acquisitions,
disposals & other
Rents breakdown
Gross rents
Passing rent
WAULT
6M22 (€ m)
(€/sqm/m)
(yr)
MERLIN
60.7
21.8
2.2
Footfall and tenant sales(2)
vs 6M21
vs 6M19
Tenant sales
+44.8%
(1.5%)
Footfall
+30.6%
(11.2%)
OCR(3)
12.5%
Leasing activity
Footfall (+30.6% vs 6M21) and tenant sales (+44.8% vs 6M21) continue recovering
OCR at sustainable levels (12.5%)
2Q22 leasing activity highlights:
1,600 sqm new lease (extension) with Zara in Artea
1,163 sqm renewal with Sportzone in Almada
1,000 sqm renewal with New Yorker in Marineda
460 sqm renewal with Williamsburg Grill & Beer in X-Madrid
331 sqm new lease with Mango in Larios
LTM
sqm
Contracted
Out
In
Renewals
Net
Release spread
# Contracts
Total
34,698
(10,810)
11,430
23,268
620
+5.4%
183
Occupancy
Occupancy continues increasing for the fifth consecutive quarter (+4 bps vs 3M22)
Best performer this quarter has been Artea
Stock
461,421 sqm
Tres Aguas(4)
67,940 sqm
Stock with Tres Aguas
529,361 sqm
Occupancy rate
6M22 3M22 bps
Total
94.3%
94.3%
+4
Portfolio in operation for 6M21 (€ 57.1 m of GRI) and for 6M22 (€ 60.6m of GRI)
Excluding X-Madrid, opened in November 2019
Including the impact of the commercial policy
Tres Aguas at 100% allocation
ı 5 ı
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 18:06:09 UTC.