Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRL   ES0105025003

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(MRL)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-07-28 am EDT
10.04 EUR   +1.26%
02:18pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
02:07pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Results Report
PU
02:07pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Executive Summary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Executive Summary

07/28/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6M22 RESULTS

Trading Update

CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

+7.1%

Gross rents like-for-like YoY

+19.5%

FFO per share YoY

+6.2%

EPRA NTA per Share YTD

  • Very strong semester with high FFO generation and LfL rental growth
  • Outstanding net rents growth (+21.8%) due to LfL rent increase and incentives reduction
  • FFO per share of € 0.34, 19.5% increase compared to 6M21. We upgrade our guidance for 2022 to
    € 0.60 per share
  • BBVA portfolio disposal executed on June 15th. The company will pay an extraordinary dividend of € 0.75 per share in August
  • Data Centers on track: Bilbao-Arasurpre-let and under construction. Madrid-Getafe and Barcelona- PLZF licences obtained. Works will start in 3Q22
  • Flat revaluation (+1.2% LfL vs FY21). EPRA NTA per share at € 17.10 (+6.2% vs FY21). € 16.35 PF after the extraordinary dividend to be paid in August

Net Leases reclassified as discontinued operations in 6M22. 6M21 results restated accordingly(1)

(€ million)

6M22

6M21

YoY

Restated

Total revenues

226.6

209.7

+8.1%

Gross rents

222.6

205.4

+8.3%

Gross rents after

209.3

177.0

+18.3%

incentives

Net rents after propex

186.4

153.1

+21.8%

& collection losses

Gross-to-net margin(2)

89.0%

86.5%

EBITDA(3)

165.8

136.2

+21.7%

Margin

74.5%

66.3%

FFO(4)

157.5

131.7

+19.5%

Margin

70.7%

64.1%

AFFO

152.8

124.4

+22.8%

Net earnings

491.6

190.3

+158.3%

(€ per share)

6M22

6M21

YoY

FFO

0.34

0.28

+19.5%

AFFO

0.33

0.26

+22.8%

EPS

1.05

0.41

+158.3%

EPRA NTA

17.10

15.55

+10.0%

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

+5.5%

+9.3%

+6.0%

Offices

Logistics

S. Centers

Rents like-for-like YoY

+6.3%

+6.7%

+5.4%

Offices

Logistics

S. Centers

Release spread LTM

+69 bps(5)

95.1%

Occupancy vs 31/03/2022

6M22

Contracted

Rent

Leasing

Occ. vs

activity

31/03/22

sqm

€ m

Lfl

Release

Bps

change

spread

Offices

65,797

119.6

+5.5%

+6.3%

+4

Logistics

152,683

35.6

+9.3%

+6.7%

+136

Shopping

34,698

60.7

+6.0%

+5.4%

+4

centers

Other

n.a.

6.6

+45.8%

n.m.

(1)

Total

253,178

222.6

+7.1%

+69

Offices: 65,797 sqm contracted.

Gross rents bridge

LfL of +5.5% and release spread of +6.3%

(€m)

LfL(6)

Logistics: 152,683 sqm contracted.

+7.1%

LfL of +9.3% and release spread of +6.7%

205.4

+14.0

+3.2

222.6

Shopping centers: 34,698 sqm contracted.

LfL of +6.0% and release spread of +5.4%

(1) As a result of the reclassification of Net Leases as discontinued operations,

income from Net Leases is only considered in Net earnings, FFO and AFFO

metrics. PF metrics have been added for ease of comparison

(2) Net of incentives

(3) Excludes non-overhead costs items (€ 1.1m) plus LTIP accrual (€ 2.9m)

(4) FFO equals EBITDA less net interest payments, less minorities, less recurring

6M21

Like-for-Like

Balance

6M22

income taxes plus share in earnings of equity method

growth

acquisitions,

(5) Vs 3M22 PF occupancy

disposals & other

ı 1 ı

(6) Portfolio in operation for 6M21 (€ 196.5m of GRI) and for 6M22 (€ 210.5m of GRI)

MERLIN Properties

6M22 RESULTS Trading Update

OFFICES

Gross rents bridge

Rents breakdown

(€m)

LfL(1)

+5.5%

Gross rents

Passing rent

WAULT

6M22 (€ m)

(€/sqm/m)

(yr)

111.5

+5.7

+2.4

119.6

Madrid

83.3

19.4

3.5

Barcelona

20.0

20.1

2.4

Lisbon

14.9

20.1

4.8

6M21

Like-for-Like

Balance

6M22

growth

acquisitions,

Other

1.3

11.1

7.3

disposals & other

Total

119.6

19.5

3.5

Leasing activity

  • Excelent LfL rental increase (+5.5%) and release spread (+6.3%) improved vs 3M22
  • 2Q22 leasing activity highlights:
    • 8,318 sqm renewal with American Express in Partenon 12-14, Madrid
    • 4,201 sqm renewal with Servizurich in Poblenou 22@, Barcelona
    • 2,465 sqm renewal with Logicalis in P.E. Puertas de las Naciones, Madrid
    • 1,845 sqm new lease with Baxy Calderas in PLZFB, Barcelona
    • 1,546 sqm new lease with Mercedes Benz in Torre Zen, Portugal
    • 1,190 sqm new lease with Al Renewals in Atica 4, Madrid
    • 1,037 sqm new lease with Sodexo in PE Alvento, Madrid
    • 1,000 sqm new lease with Selenta Group in Diagonal 605, Barcelona

LTM

sqm

Contracted

Out

In

Renewals(2)

Net

Release spread

# Contracts

Madrid

36,234

(22,120)

24,214

12,020

2,094

+4.5%

91

Barcelona

24,651

(9,455)

13,024

11,627

3,569

+10.0%

44

Lisbon

4,912

(3,537)

3,754

1,158

217

+21.9%

7

Total

65,797

(35,112)

40,992

24,805

5,880

+6.3%

142

Occupancy

  • Slight occupancy increase (+4 bps vs 3M22) for the fourth consecutive quarter
  • 126 bps occupancy recovery since Covid-19 trough in 6M21
  • By markets, best performer this quarter has been Barcelona Prime

Stock

1,150,502 sqm

WIP

144,132 sqm

Stock incl. WIP

1,294,634 sqm

Occupancy rate(3)

Change bps

6M22

3M22

Madrid

87.9%

88.0%

(9)

Barcelona

94.1%

93.8%

+32

Lisbon

99.6%

99.6%

+9

Other

100.0%

100.0%

-

Total

90.4%

90.3%

+4

  1. Portfolio in operation for 6M21 (€ 103.6m of GRI) and for 6M22 (€ 109.3m of GRI)
  2. Excluding roll-overs
  3. MERLIN policy excludes buildings under complete refurbishment. Buildings excluded this period are Plaza Ruiz Picasso, Plaza Cataluña 9, Pere IV, Atica 1, PE Cerro Gamos, PLZFA, PE Atica XIX D and Adequa 4 & 7

ı 2 ı

MERLIN Properties

6M22 RESULTS Trading Update

LOGISTICS

Gross rents bridge

Rents breakdown

(€m)

LfL(1)

+9.3%

Gross rents

Passing rent

WAULT

6M22 (€ m)

(€/sqm/m)

(yr)

32.2

+2.9

+0.5

35.6

Madrid

22.1

4.2

3.6

Barcelona

5.2

7.0

2.5

Other

8.3

4.0

3.1

6M21

Like-for-Like

Balance

6M22

growth

acquisitions,

Total

35.6

4.4

3.3

disposals & other

Leasing activity

  • Record high growth in rents (+9.3% LfL) thanks to full occupancy, indexation and reversionary capture
  • Release spread accelerating (+6.7%)
  • 2Q22 leasing activity highlights:
    • 47,892 sqm renewal with XPO in A2-Cabanillas Park I D, Madrid
    • 25,221 sqm new lease with DSV in A2-Cabanillas Park I H, Madrid
    • 20,764 sqm new lease with XPO in Zaragoza-Plaza I, Zaragoza
    • 2,043 sqm new lease with Ikea in A2-Coslada Complex, Madrid
    • 2,031 sqm new lease with Aldisca in PLZF, Barcelona

LTM

sqm

Contracted

Out

In

Renewals

Net

Release spread

# Contracts

Madrid

102,420

(2,710)

43,390

59,030

40,680

+3.6%

6

Barcelona

2,725

(9,555)

2,725

-

(6,830)

+12.2%

2

Other

47,538

-

20,764

26,774

20,764

-

4

Total

152,683

(12,265)

66,879

85,804

54,614

+6.7%

12

Occupancy

  • Full occupancy at both MERLIN (99.2%) and ZAL Port (100.0%) with over 2.1m sqm let

Stock

1,391,854 sqm

Occupancy rate

WIP(2)

697,231 sqm

bps

6M22

3M22

Best II

306,919 sqm

Madrid

99.7%

99.8%

(7)

Best III

390,312 sqm

Stock incl. WIP

2,089,085 sqm

Barcelona

93.6%

94.8%

(120)

Other

100.0%

94.6%

+536

ZAL Port

736,384 sqm

Stock managed

2,825,469 sqm

Total

99.2%

97.8%

+136

  1. Portfolio in operation for 6M21 (€ 31.4m of GRI) and for 6M22 (€ 34.3m of GRI)
  2. WIP includes in progress and Landbank Best II & III

ı 3 ı

MERLIN Properties

6M22 RESULTS Trading Update

LOGISTICS (CONT.)

INVESTMENTS, REFURBISHMENTS AND DEVELOPMENTS

Best II (as from 30/06/2022)

GLA (sqm)

ERV (€m)

Investment (€m)

ERV YoC

Delivered(1)

278,960

A4-Pinto II

29,473

1.2

13.7

8.6%

A2-Cabanillas III

21,879

0.9

11.8

7.8%

A2-Cabanillas Park I F

20,723

0.9

10.8

7.9%

A2-Cabanillas Park I G

22,506

0.9

13.5

6.9%

A4-Seseña

28,731

1.2

15.5

7.7%

A2-Azuqueca II

96,810

4.4

54.7

8.1%

A2-San Fernando II

33,592

1.9

22.1

8.5%

A2-Cabanillas Park I H

25,247

1.1

15.6

6.9%

In progress

92,644

A2-Cabanillas Park II A

47,403

2.1

25.7

8.1%

A2-Cabanillas Park I J

45,241

1.8

26.9

6.9%

Landbank

214,275

A2-Cabanillas Park II

163,275

7.1

88.5

8.1%

A2-Azuqueca III

51,000

2.3

30.1

7.7%

Total

585,879

25.8

328.9

7.8%

Best III (as from 30/06/2022)

GLA (sqm)

ERV (€m)

Investment (€m)

ERV YoC

Delivered(1)

107,690

Valencia-Ribarroja

34,992

1.9

26.3

7.2%

Sevilla Zal WIP A

27,528

1.4

11.9

12.0%

Lisbon Park A

45,171

2.1

29.5

7.1%

Landbank

390,312

Lisbon Park

179,693

8.4

118.1

7.1%

Sevilla ZAL WIP

15,122

1.6

18.0

9.0%

A2-San Fernando III

98,924

5.1

54.9

9.3%

Valencia

96,572

4.4

56.2

7.8%

Total

498,002

24.9

314.9

7.9%

  1. Reclassified as part of the existing stock

ı 4 ı

MERLIN Properties

6M22 RESULTS Trading Update

SHOPPING CENTERS

Gross rents bridge

(€m)

LfL(1)

+6.0%

57.2 +3.4 +0.1 60.7

6M21

Like-for-Like

Balance

6M22

growth

acquisitions,

disposals & other

Rents breakdown

Gross rents

Passing rent

WAULT

6M22 (€ m)

(€/sqm/m)

(yr)

MERLIN

60.7

21.8

2.2

Footfall and tenant sales(2)

vs 6M21

vs 6M19

Tenant sales

+44.8%

(1.5%)

Footfall

+30.6%

(11.2%)

OCR(3)

12.5%

Leasing activity

  • Footfall (+30.6% vs 6M21) and tenant sales (+44.8% vs 6M21) continue recovering
  • OCR at sustainable levels (12.5%)
  • 2Q22 leasing activity highlights:
    • 1,600 sqm new lease (extension) with Zara in Artea
    • 1,163 sqm renewal with Sportzone in Almada
    • 1,000 sqm renewal with New Yorker in Marineda
    • 460 sqm renewal with Williamsburg Grill & Beer in X-Madrid
    • 331 sqm new lease with Mango in Larios

LTM

sqm

Contracted

Out

In

Renewals

Net

Release spread

# Contracts

Total

34,698

(10,810)

11,430

23,268

620

+5.4%

183

Occupancy

  • Occupancy continues increasing for the fifth consecutive quarter (+4 bps vs 3M22)
  • Best performer this quarter has been Artea

Stock

461,421 sqm

Tres Aguas(4)

67,940 sqm

Stock with Tres Aguas

529,361 sqm

Occupancy rate

6M22 3M22 bps

Total

94.3%

94.3%

+4

  1. Portfolio in operation for 6M21 (€ 57.1 m of GRI) and for 6M22 (€ 60.6m of GRI)
  2. Excluding X-Madrid, opened in November 2019
  3. Including the impact of the commercial policy
  4. Tres Aguas at 100% allocation

ı 5 ı

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 18:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
02:18pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
02:07pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Results Report
PU
02:07pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Executive Summary
PU
07/05MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : Liquidity contract June 2022
PU
06/16BBVA Closes $2 Billion Purchase Of Tree Inversiones From Merlin Properties
MT
06/08MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : - Liquidity contract May 2022
PU
06/01Merlin Properties Converts Outstanding Senior Bonds Into Green Bonds
MT
05/31MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : - Additional information about the disposal of Tree
PU
05/31MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : - agm
PU
05/13MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 473 M 479 M 479 M
Net income 2022 496 M 502 M 502 M
Net Debt 2022 3 990 M 4 043 M 4 043 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,80x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 4 629 M 4 690 M 4 690 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,2x
EV / Sales 2023 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,92 €
Average target price 11,57 €
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ismael Clemente Orrego Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier García-Carranza Benjumea Non-Executive Chairman
Miguel Ollero Barrera Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ana Maria García Fau Independent Non-Executive Director
Fernando Javier Ortiz Vaamonde Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.3.61%4 690
EQUINIX, INC.-22.89%59 365
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.39%43 237
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-27.91%36 783
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-29.81%25 825
W. P. CAREY INC.2.04%16 148