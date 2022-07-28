Log in
    MRL   ES0105025003

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(MRL)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-07-28 am EDT
10.04 EUR   +1.26%
02:18pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
02:07pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Results Report
PU
02:07pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Executive Summary
PU
Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Interim Financial Statements

07/28/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30 JUNE 2022

(Thousands of Euros)

Notes to the

ASSETS

Financial

Statements

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Other intangible assets

Note 5

Property, plant and equipment

Note 5

Investment property

Note 6

Investments accounted for using the equity method

Note 7

Non-current financial assets-

Note 8

Derivatives

Other financial assets

Deferred tax assets

Total non-current assets

30-06-2022

31-12-2021

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1.705

1.594

EQUITY:

Share capital

6.562

9.160

Share premium

10.802.797

12.297.257

Reserves

494.654

482.784

Other shareholder contributions

187.294

359.791

Valuation adjustments

  • 167.080 Treasury shares

187.294

192.711

Interim dividend

79.818

83.808

Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable to the Parent

11.572.830

13.234.394

Equity attributable to the Parent

Notes to the

Financial

Statements

Note 9

30-06-202231-12-2021

469.771 469.771

3.541.379 3.647.876

3.024.274 2.566.276

540540

  • (67.420)

(17.310) (32.305)

  • (70.033)
    491.645 512.217

7.510.299 7.026.922

CURRENT ASSETS:

Inventories

Trade and other receivables

Note 8

Other current financial assets

Note 8

Other current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Total current assets

TOTAL ASSETS

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Debt instruments and other marketable securities

Note 10

Long-term bank borrowings

Note 10

Other financial liabilities

Note 11

Deferred tax liabilities

Note 11

Provisions

Note 11

Total non-current liabilities

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

37.923

38.697

Debt instruments and other marketable securities

Note 10

Bank borrowings

Note 10

34.534

39.625

Other current financial liabilities

Note 11

83.646

82.919

Trade and other payables

Note 12

12.744

10.481

Current income tax liabilities

843.003

866.721

Other current liabilities

Note 11

1.011.850

1.038.443

Total current liabilities

12.584.680

14.272.837

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

3.277.347 4.017.570

105.145 1.641.139

148.023 158.353

619.121 681.013

10.336 11.210

4.159.972 6.509.285

780.136 588.155

2.296 14.853

6.626 7.864

97.809 114.155

3.523 3.935

24.019 7.668

914.409 736.630

12.584.680 14.272.837

The accompanying explanatory notes 1 to 17 are an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of financial position at 30 June 2022.

- 2 -

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE

SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

(Thousands of Euros)

Notes to the Financial

Statements

30-06-2022

30-06-2021 (*)

CONTINUING OPERATIONS:

Revenue

Notes 4 and 13.a

213.939

179.453

Other operating income

1.565

2.929

Staff costs

Note 13.c

(19.114)

(20.494)

Other operating expenses

Note 13.b

(34.671)

(32.956)

Profit/(loss) from disposals of non-current assets

Note 6

5.678

(2.288)

Depreciation and amortisation charge

Note 5

(878)

(767)

Excessive provisions

(384)

1.614

Change in fair value of investment properties

Note 6

122.298

45.224

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

288.433

172.715

Change in the fair value of financial instruments-

32.928

3.073

Finance income

989

1.676

Finance expenses

(60.289)

(55.496)

Profit/(loss) from disposals of financial instruments

(1)

(219)

Share of results of companies accounted for using the equity method

Note 7

16.494

14.774

PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX

278.554

136.523

Income tax

(8.640)

640

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

269.914

137.163

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Profit/(loss) for the year from discontinued operations net of tax

Note 3

221.731

53.173

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

491.645

190.336

Attributable to shareholders of the Parent

491.645

190.336

Attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

PROFIT/(LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in euros)

Basic

0,58

0,29

Diluted

0,58

0,29

PROFIT/(LOSS) PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (in euros)

Basic

0,47

0,11

Diluted

0,47

0,11

(*) Restated financial statements

The accompanying explanatory Notes 1 to 17 are an integral part of the condensed consolidated income statement for the six-month

period ended 30 June 2022.

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

(Thousands of Euros)

Notes to the Financial

Statements

30-06-2022

30-06-2021 (*)

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

269.914

137.163

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

221.731

53.173

PROFIT/(LOSS) PER INCOME STATEMENT

491.645

190.336

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:

Income and expense recognised directly in equity-

Cash flow hedges

Note 9.6

90.577

15.261

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY

90.577

15.261

Transfers to the income statement-

By hedging instruments

(23.157)

4.768

TOTAL TRANSFERS TO THE INCOME STATEMENT

Note 9.6

(23.157)

4.768

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/(LOSS)

559.065

210.365

Attributable to shareholders of the Parent due to continuing operations

269.914

157.192

Attributable to shareholders of the Parent due to discontinued operations

289.151

53.173

Attributable to shareholders of the Parent

559.065

210.365

Attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

(*) Restated financial statements

The accompanying explanatory Notes 1 to 17 are an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for

the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

- 3 -

