Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Results Report
6 M 2 2
R E S U L T S
R E P O R T
For the period ended on
June 30, 2022
MERLIN Properties, the leading Socimi in the Iberian real estate market
6 M 2 2
R E S U L T S
R E P O R T
For the period ended on
June 30, 2022
01
02
03
04
Executive
Business
Investments,
Portfolio
Summary
performance
divestments
valuation
and capex
04
14
24
28
05
06
07
08
Financial
Post-closing
EPRA
Stock Exchange
statements
events
metrics
evolution
32
40
42
44
APPENDIX
EPRA
Reconciliation
List
metrics
of the
of assets
calculation
Alternative
Performance
Measures
49
53
58
|
5
CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE
+7.1%
Gross rents like-for-like YoY
+19.5%
FFO per share YoY
+6.2%
EPRA NTA per Share YTD
Very strong semester with high FFO generation and LfL rental growth
Outstanding net rents growth (+21.8%) due to LfL rent increase and incentives reduction
FFO per share of € 0.34, 19.5% increase compared to 6M21. We upgrade our guidance for 2022 to
€ 0.60 per share
BBVA portfolio disposal executed on June 15 th. The company will pay an extraordinary dividend of € 0.75 per share in August
Data Centers on track: Bilbao-Arasurpre-let and under construction. Madrid-Getafe and Barcelona- PLZF licences obtained. Works will start in 3Q22
Flat revaluation (+1.2% LfL vs FY21). EPRA NTA per share at € 17.10 (+6.2% vs FY21). € 16.35 PF after the extraordinary dividend to be paid in August
Net Leases reclassified as discontinued operations in 6M22. 6M21 results restated accordingly
(1)
(€ million)
6M22
6M21
YoY
Restated
Total revenues
226.6
209.7
+8.1%
Gross rents
222.6
205.4
+8.3%
Gross rents after
209.3
177.0
+18.3%
incentives
Net rents after propex
186.4
153.1
+21.8%
& collection losses
Gross-to-net margin
(2)
89.0%
86.5%
EBITDA
(3)
165.8
136.2
+21.7%
Margin
74.5%
66.3%
FFO
(4)
157.5
131.7
+19.5%
Margin
70.7%
64.1%
AFFO
152.8
124.4
+22.8%
Net earnings
491.6
190.3
+158.3%
(€ per share)
6M22
6M21
YoY
FFO
0.34
0.28
+19.5%
AFFO
0.33
0.26
+22.8%
EPS
1.05
0.41
+158.3%
EPRA NTA
17.10
15.55
+10.0%
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
+5.5%
+9.3%
+6.0%
Offices
Logistics
S. Centers
Rents like-for-like YoY
+6.3%
+6.7%
+5.4%
Offices
Logistics
S. Centers
Release spread LTM
+69 bps
(5)
95.1%
Occupancy vs 31/03/2022
6M22
Contracted
Rent
Leasing
Occ. vs
activity
31/03/22
sqm
€ m
Lfl
Release
Bps
change
spread
Offices
65,797
119.6
+5.5%
+6.3%
+4
Logistics
152,683
35.6
+9.3%
+6.7%
+136
Shopping
34,698
60.7
+6.0%
+5.4%
+4
centers
Other
n.a.
6.6
+45.8%
n.m.
(1)
Total
253,178
222.6
+7.1%
+69
• Offices: 65,797 sqm contracted.
Gross rents bridge
LfL of +5.5% and release spread of +6.3%
(€m)
LfL
(6)
• Logistics: 152,683 sqm contracted.
+7.1%
LfL of +9.3% and release spread of +6.7%
205.4
+14.0
+3.2
222.6
• Shopping centers: 34,698 sqm contracted.
LfL of +6.0% and release spread of +5.4%
(1) As a result of the reclassification of Net Leases as discontinued operations,
income from Net Leases is only considered in Net earnings, FFO and AFFO
metrics. PF metrics have been added for ease of comparison
(2) Net of incentives
(3) Excludes non-overhead costs items (€ 1.1m) plus LTIP accrual (€ 2.9m)
(4) FFO equals EBITDA less net interest payments, less minorities, less recurring
6M21
Like-for-Like
Balance
6M22
income taxes plus share in earnings of equity method
growth
acquisitions,
(5) Vs 3M22 PF occupancy
disposals & other
(6) Portfolio in operation for 6M21 (€ 196.5m of GRI) and for 6M22 (€ 210.5m of GRI)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 18:06:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Sales 2022
473 M
479 M
479 M
Net income 2022
496 M
502 M
502 M
Net Debt 2022
3 990 M
4 043 M
4 043 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,80x
Yield 2022
10,9%
Capitalization
4 629 M
4 690 M
4 690 M
EV / Sales 2022
18,2x
EV / Sales 2023
18,8x
Nbr of Employees
239
Free-Float
66,2%
Chart MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
9,92 €
Average target price
11,57 €
Spread / Average Target
16,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.