Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRL   ES0105025003

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(MRL)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-07-28 am EDT
10.04 EUR   +1.26%
02:18pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
02:07pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Results Report
PU
02:07pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Executive Summary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Results Report

07/28/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6 M 2 2

R E S U L T S

R E P O R T

For the period ended on June 30, 2022

MERLIN Properties, the leading Socimi in the Iberian real estate market

6 M 2 2

R E S U L T S

R E P O R T

For the period ended on June 30, 2022

01

02

03

04

Executive

Business

Investments,

Portfolio

Summary

performance

divestments

valuation

and capex

04

14

24

28

05

06

07

08

Financial

Post-closing

EPRA

Stock Exchange

statements

events

metrics

evolution

32

40

42

44

APPENDIX

EPRA

Reconciliation

List

metrics

of the

of assets

calculation

Alternative

Performance

Measures

49

53

58

01 Executive Summary

| 5

CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

+7.1%

Gross rents like-for-like YoY

+19.5%

FFO per share YoY

+6.2%

EPRA NTA per Share YTD

  • Very strong semester with high FFO generation and LfL rental growth
  • Outstanding net rents growth (+21.8%) due to LfL rent increase and incentives reduction
  • FFO per share of € 0.34, 19.5% increase compared to 6M21. We upgrade our guidance for 2022 to
    € 0.60 per share
  • BBVA portfolio disposal executed on June 15th. The company will pay an extraordinary dividend of € 0.75 per share in August
  • Data Centers on track: Bilbao-Arasurpre-let and under construction. Madrid-Getafe and Barcelona- PLZF licences obtained. Works will start in 3Q22
  • Flat revaluation (+1.2% LfL vs FY21). EPRA NTA per share at € 17.10 (+6.2% vs FY21). € 16.35 PF after the extraordinary dividend to be paid in August

Net Leases reclassified as discontinued operations in 6M22. 6M21 results restated accordingly(1)

(€ million)

6M22

6M21

YoY

Restated

Total revenues

226.6

209.7

+8.1%

Gross rents

222.6

205.4

+8.3%

Gross rents after

209.3

177.0

+18.3%

incentives

Net rents after propex

186.4

153.1

+21.8%

& collection losses

Gross-to-net margin(2)

89.0%

86.5%

EBITDA(3)

165.8

136.2

+21.7%

Margin

74.5%

66.3%

FFO(4)

157.5

131.7

+19.5%

Margin

70.7%

64.1%

AFFO

152.8

124.4

+22.8%

Net earnings

491.6

190.3

+158.3%

(€ per share)

6M22

6M21

YoY

FFO

0.34

0.28

+19.5%

AFFO

0.33

0.26

+22.8%

EPS

1.05

0.41

+158.3%

EPRA NTA

17.10

15.55

+10.0%

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

+5.5%

+9.3%

+6.0%

Offices

Logistics

S. Centers

Rents like-for-like YoY

+6.3%

+6.7%

+5.4%

Offices

Logistics

S. Centers

Release spread LTM

+69 bps(5)

95.1%

Occupancy vs 31/03/2022

6M22

Contracted

Rent

Leasing

Occ. vs

activity

31/03/22

sqm

€ m

Lfl

Release

Bps

change

spread

Offices

65,797

119.6

+5.5%

+6.3%

+4

Logistics

152,683

35.6

+9.3%

+6.7%

+136

Shopping

34,698

60.7

+6.0%

+5.4%

+4

centers

Other

n.a.

6.6

+45.8%

n.m.

(1)

Total

253,178

222.6

+7.1%

+69

Offices: 65,797 sqm contracted.

Gross rents bridge

LfL of +5.5% and release spread of +6.3%

(€m)

LfL(6)

Logistics: 152,683 sqm contracted.

+7.1%

LfL of +9.3% and release spread of +6.7%

205.4

+14.0

+3.2

222.6

Shopping centers: 34,698 sqm contracted.

LfL of +6.0% and release spread of +5.4%

(1) As a result of the reclassification of Net Leases as discontinued operations,

income from Net Leases is only considered in Net earnings, FFO and AFFO

metrics. PF metrics have been added for ease of comparison

(2) Net of incentives

(3) Excludes non-overhead costs items (€ 1.1m) plus LTIP accrual (€ 2.9m)

(4) FFO equals EBITDA less net interest payments, less minorities, less recurring

6M21

Like-for-Like

Balance

6M22

income taxes plus share in earnings of equity method

growth

acquisitions,

(5) Vs 3M22 PF occupancy

disposals & other

(6) Portfolio in operation for 6M21 (€ 196.5m of GRI) and for 6M22 (€ 210.5m of GRI)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 18:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
02:18pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
02:07pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Results Report
PU
02:07pMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2022 Executive Summary
PU
07/05MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : Liquidity contract June 2022
PU
06/16BBVA Closes $2 Billion Purchase Of Tree Inversiones From Merlin Properties
MT
06/08MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : - Liquidity contract May 2022
PU
06/01Merlin Properties Converts Outstanding Senior Bonds Into Green Bonds
MT
05/31MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : - Additional information about the disposal of Tree
PU
05/31MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : - agm
PU
05/13MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 473 M 479 M 479 M
Net income 2022 496 M 502 M 502 M
Net Debt 2022 3 990 M 4 043 M 4 043 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,80x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 4 629 M 4 690 M 4 690 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,2x
EV / Sales 2023 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,92 €
Average target price 11,57 €
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ismael Clemente Orrego Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier García-Carranza Benjumea Non-Executive Chairman
Miguel Ollero Barrera Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ana Maria García Fau Independent Non-Executive Director
Fernando Javier Ortiz Vaamonde Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.3.61%4 690
EQUINIX, INC.-22.89%59 365
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.39%43 237
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-27.91%36 783
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-29.81%25 825
W. P. CAREY INC.2.04%16 148