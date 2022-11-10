Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : 9M 2022 Executive Summary
9M22 RESULTS
Trading Update
CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE
+7.0%
Gross rents like-for-like YoY
Net Leases have been reclassified as discontinued operations in 9M22 and 9M21 results have been restated(1)
+11.0%
FFO per share YoY
+5.3%
+8.7%
EPRA NTA per share YoY
TSR YTD
Strong operating performance accross the board,with occupancy increase (+105 bps YoY), attractive release spread (>5%) and rental growth (+7.0% LfL)
FFO per share of € 0.48 +11.0% increase vs 9M21.On track to exceed the revisited guidance for 2022 (>€ 0.60 per share)
During the quarter, MERLIN delivered 1 logistics warehouse and 2 office buildings in WIP, all fully let, totalling 52,255 sqm. In October, Cabanillas Park I J was delivered to DSV (45,241 sqm)
Data Centers program on track;Bilbao, Madrid and Barcelona under construction with client delivery inQ2-Q32023
FY22 office occupancy guidance (91.5%) revisited by +100 bps to 92.5%
No revaluationin the period. NTA per share standing at € 16.52 after the € 0.75 extraordinary dividend paid out in August
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Rents like-for-like YoY
+5.6%
+9.0%
+6.5%
Offices
Logistics
S. Centers
Release spread
+5.1%
+8.0%
+5.3%
Offices
Logistics
S. Centers
Occupancy vs 30/06/2022
(0.07%) 95.1%
Offices: 175,733 sqm contracted.
LfL of +5.6% and release spread of +5.1%
Logistics: 223,486 sqm contracted.
LfL of +9.0% and release spread of +8.0%
Shopping centers: 48,481 sqm contracted. LfL of +6.5% and release spread of +5.3%
As a result of the reclassification of Net Leases as discontinued operations, income from Net Leases is only considered in Net earnings, FFO and AFFO metrics. PF metrics have been added for ease of comparison
FFO equals EBITDA less net interest payments, less minorities, less recurring income taxes plus share in earnings of equity method
Portfolio in operation for 9M21 (€ 296.0m of GRI) and for 9M22 (€ 316.7m of GRI)
(€ million)
9M22
9M21
YoY
Restated
Total revenues
340.9
316.9
+7.6%
Gross rents
335.0
311.0
+7.7%
Gross rents after
316.8
275.1
+15.2%
incentives
Net rents after propex
279.7
239.1
+17.0%
& collection losses
Gross-to-net margin(2)
88.3%
86.9%
EBITDA(3)
249.4
213.2
+17.0%
Margin
74.4%
68.5%
FFO(4)
224.1
201.9
+11.0%
Margin
66.9%
64.9%
AFFO
214.4
195.0
+10.0%
Net earnings
567.1
254.4
+122.9%
(€ per share)
9M22
9M21
YoY
FFO
0.48
0.43
+11.0%
AFFO
0.46
0.42
+10.0%
EPS
1.21
0.54
+122.9%
EPRA NTA
16.52
15.69
+5.3%
9M22
Contracted
Rent
Leasing
Occ. vs
activity
30/06/22
sqm
€m
Lfl
Release
Bps
change spread
Offices
175,733
179.8
+5.6%
+5.1%
+27
Logistics
223,486
54.2
+9.0%
+8.0%
(57)
Shopping
48,481
91.3
+6.5%
+5.3%
+42
centers
Other
n.a.
9.7
+28.5%
n.m.
-
Total
447,700
335.0
+7.0%
(7)
Gross rents bridge
(€m)
LfL(5)
+7.0%
311.0
+20.8
+3.2
335.0
9M21
Like-for-Like
Balance
9M22
growth
acquisitions,
disposals & other
OFFICES
Gross rents bridge
Rents breakdown
(€m)
LfL(1)
Gross rents
Passing rent
WAULT
+5.6%
9M22 (€ m)
(€/sqm/m)
(yr)
+1.6
179.8
169.4
+8.8
Madrid
124.9
19.7
3.5
Barcelona
30.2
20.3
2.3
Lisbon
22.8
20.6
4.1
9M21
Like-for-Like
Balance
9M22
Other
1.9
11.1
7.3
growth
acquisitions,
disposals & other
Total
179.8
19.8
3.4
Leasing activity
Compelling rental increase (+5.6%) and release spread (+5.0%)
3Q22 leasing activity highlights:
9,135 sqm renewal with BBVA in PE Las Tablas, Madrid
6,141 sqm renewals with Genomica, Oney and Ribera Salud in PE Alvento, Madrid
1,843 sqm new leases with Izharia, Chelion and Döhler in PE Alvia, Madrid
922 sqm new lease with W2M Corporate in PE Alvento, Madrid
874 sqm new lease with Kurita Iberica in Sant Cugat I, Barcelona
610 sqm new lease with EDDM in Eucalipto 33, Madrid
LTM
sqm
Contracted
Out
In
Renewals(2)
Net
Release spread
# Contracts
Madrid
116,450
(27,572)
33,146
83,304
5,574
+3.7%
85
Barcelona
37,205
(13,532)
19,926
17,279
6,394
+8.2%
45
Lisbon
22,078
(3,753)
20,920
1,158
17,167
+22.1%
8
Total
175,733
(44,857)
73,992
101,741
29,135
+5.1%
138
Occupancy
Occupancy increase(+27 bps vs 6M22) for the fifth consecutive quarter
By markets, best performer this quarter has been Lisbon, once again fully occupied
Stock
1,172,058 sqm
WIP
142,753 sqm
Stock incl. WIP
1,314,811 sqm
Occupancy rate(3)
Change bps
9M22
6M22
Madrid
88.2%
87.9%
+35
Barcelona
93.2%
94.1%
(90)
Lisbon
100.0%
99.6%
+36
Other
100.0%
100.0%
-
Total
90.7%
90.4%
+27
Portfolio in operation for 9M21 (€ 155.9m of GRI) and for 9M22 (€ 164.7m of GRI)
Excluding roll-overs
MERLIN policy excludes buildings under complete refurbishment. Buildings excluded this period are Plaza Ruiz Picasso, Plaza Ruiz Picasso II, Atica 1, PE Cerro Gamos, PLZFA, PE Atica XIX D and Adequa 4 & 7
LOGISTICS
Gross rents bridge
Rents breakdown
(€m)
LfL(1)
Gross rents
Passing rent
WAULT
+9.0%
9M22 (€ m)
(€/sqm/m)
(yr)
48.7
+4.3
+1.2
54.2
Madrid
33.9
4.2
3.5
Barcelona
7.8
7.0
2.5
Other
12.5
4.0
3.1
9M21
Like-for-Like
Balance
9M22
growth
acquisitions,
Total
54.2
4.4
3.3
disposals & other
Leasing activity
Strong organic performance (+9.0% LfL) fueled by occupancy gains, indexation and reversionary potential captured
3Q22 leasing activity highlights:
47,211 sqm new lease with Logista in A2-Cabanillas Park II A, Madrid
12,618 sqm renewal with Pallex in A2-San Fernando II, Madrid
4,544 sqm new leases with Dia and Tamdis in Sevilla ZAL, Sevilla
3,721 sqm new lease with Masiques in PLZF, Barcelona
2,710 sqm new lease with Transmec de Bortoli in A2-Coslada Complex, Madrid
LTM
sqm
Contracted
Out
In
Renewals
Net
Release spread
# Contracts
Madrid
164,958
(13,808)
93,310
71,648
79,502
+4.3%
5
Barcelona
6,446
(13,275)
6,446
-
(6,829)
+12.2%
2
Other
52,082
(4,544)
25,308
26,774
20,764
+19.1%
4
Total
223,486
(31,627)
125,064
98,422
93,437
+8.0%
11
Occupancy
Virtual full occupancy at both MERLIN (98.6%) and ZAL Port (99.6%)
Stock
1,439,064 sqm
Occupancy rate
WIP(2)
650,020 sqm
bps
9M22
6M22
Best II
259,708 sqm
Madrid
98.8%
99.7%
(92)
Best III
390,312 sqm
Barcelona
93.6%
93.6%
-
Stock incl. WIP
2,089,085 sqm
ZAL Port
736,217 sqm
Other
100.0%
100.0%
-
Stock managed
2,825,302 sqm
Total
98.6%
99.2%
(57)
Portfolio in operation for 9M21 (€ 47.3m of GRI) and for 9M22 (€ 51.6m of GRI)
WIP includes in progress and Landbank Best II & III
LOGISTICS (CONT.)
INVESTMENTS, REFURBISHMENTS AND DEVELOPMENTS
Best II (as from 30/09/2022)
56% of Best II has been delivered achieving a 7.9% YoC
Assets delivered YTD: Cabanillas Park I H and Cabanillas Park II A, totalling 70,488 sqm
GLA (sqm)
ERV (€m)
Investment (€m)
ERV YoC
A2-Cabanillas Park I J
45,241
1.8
26.9
6.9%
A2-Cabanillas Park II B
47,342
2.1
25.7
8.1%
In progress
92,583
A2-Cabanillas Park II
116,125
5.1
62.8
8.1%
A2-Azuqueca III
51,000
2.3
30.1
7.7%
Landbank
167,125
Best III (as from 30/09/2022)
22% of Best III has been delivered achieving a 8.0% YoC
No assets delivered YTD
GLA (sqm)
ERV (€m)
Investment (€m)
ERV YoC
Lisbon Park
179,693
8.4
118.1
7.1%
Sevilla ZAL WIP
15,122
1.6
18.0
9.0%
A2-San Fernando III
98,924
5.1
54.9
9.3%
Valencia
96,572
4.4
56.2
7.8%
Landbank
390,312
SHOPPING CENTERS
Gross rents bridge
(€m)
LfL(1) +6.5%
85.3
+5.6
+0.4
91.3
9M21
Like-for-Like
Balance
9M22
growth
acquisitions,
disposals & other
Rents breakdown
Gross rents
Passing rent
WAULT
9M22 (€ m)
(€/sqm/m)
(yr)
MERLIN
91.3
22.2
2.2
Footfall and tenant sales(2)
vs 9M21
vs 9M19
Tenant sales
+34.8%
+1.5%
Footfall
+24.7%
(9.2%)
OCR(3)
12.0%
Leasing activity
Tenant sales above pre-Covid levels both on a YTD (+1.5% vs 9M19) and on a monthly basis (+6.1% vs September 2019)
OCR at very healthy levels (12.0%)
3Q22 leasing activity highlights:
3,229 sqm new lease (extension) with Zara in Saler
1,533 sqm new lease with Ikono in Arenas
932 sqm new lease with Bershka in Saler
566 sqm new lease with Zara Home in Porto Pi
450 sqm new lease with Skechers in Bonaire
433 sqm new lease with Pepco in Saler
LTM
sqm
Contracted
Out
In
Renewals
Net
Release spread
# Contracts
Total
48,481
(19,303)
21,790
26,691
2,487
+5.3%
188
Occupancy
Occupancy continues increasing (+42 bps vs 6M22), reaching all time high figures for the fourth consecutive quarter,proving the resiliency of MERLIN´s portfolio
Best performer this quarter has been Saler
Stock
461,431 sqm
Tres Aguas(4)
67,940 sqm
Stock with Tres Aguas
529,371 sqm
Occupancy rate
9M22
6M22
bps
Total
94.8%
94.3%
42
Portfolio in operation for 9M21 (€ 85.3m of GRI) and for 9M22 (€ 90.9m of GRI)
Excluding X-Madrid, opened in November 2019
Including the impact of the commercial policy
Tres Aguas at 100% allocation
