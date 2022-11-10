Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRL   ES0105025003

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(MRL)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-11-10 am EST
9.190 EUR   +5.51%
01:09pMerlin Properties Socimi S A : 9M 2022 Executive Summary
PU
11/07Merlin Properties Socimi S A : - 9M22 results conference call dial in details.
PU
09/16MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. acquired Office building in Madrid from El Corte Inglés, S.A. for €11 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : 9M 2022 Executive Summary

11/10/2022 | 01:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9M22 RESULTS

Trading Update

CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

+7.0%

Gross rents like-for-like YoY

Net Leases have been reclassified as discontinued operations in 9M22 and 9M21 results have been restated(1)

+11.0%

FFO per share YoY

+5.3%

+8.7%

EPRA NTA per share YoY

TSR YTD

  • Strong operating performance accross the board, with occupancy increase (+105 bps YoY), attractive release spread (>5%) and rental growth (+7.0% LfL)
  • FFO per share of € 0.48 +11.0% increase vs 9M21. On track to exceed the revisited guidance for 2022 (>€ 0.60 per share)
  • During the quarter, MERLIN delivered 1 logistics warehouse and 2 office buildings in WIP, all fully let, totalling 52,255 sqm. In October, Cabanillas Park I J was delivered to DSV (45,241 sqm)
  • Data Centers program on track; Bilbao, Madrid and Barcelona under construction with client delivery in Q2-Q32023
  • FY22 office occupancy guidance (91.5%) revisited by +100 bps to 92.5%
  • No revaluation in the period. NTA per share standing at € 16.52 after the € 0.75 extraordinary dividend paid out in August

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

Rents like-for-like YoY

+5.6%

+9.0%

+6.5%

Offices

Logistics

S. Centers

Release spread

+5.1%

+8.0%

+5.3%

Offices

Logistics

S. Centers

Occupancy vs 30/06/2022

(0.07%) 95.1%

  • Offices: 175,733 sqm contracted.
    LfL of +5.6% and release spread of +5.1%
  • Logistics: 223,486 sqm contracted.
    LfL of +9.0% and release spread of +8.0%
  • Shopping centers: 48,481 sqm contracted. LfL of +6.5% and release spread of +5.3%
  1. As a result of the reclassification of Net Leases as discontinued operations, income from Net Leases is only considered in Net earnings, FFO and AFFO metrics. PF metrics have been added for ease of comparison
  2. Net of incentives
  3. Excludes non-overhead costs items (€ 2.4m) plus LTIP accrual (€ 3.7m)
  4. FFO equals EBITDA less net interest payments, less minorities, less recurring income taxes plus share in earnings of equity method
  5. Portfolio in operation for 9M21 (€ 296.0m of GRI) and for 9M22 (€ 316.7m of GRI)

(€ million)

9M22

9M21

YoY

Restated

Total revenues

340.9

316.9

+7.6%

Gross rents

335.0

311.0

+7.7%

Gross rents after

316.8

275.1

+15.2%

incentives

Net rents after propex

279.7

239.1

+17.0%

& collection losses

Gross-to-net margin(2)

88.3%

86.9%

EBITDA(3)

249.4

213.2

+17.0%

Margin

74.4%

68.5%

FFO(4)

224.1

201.9

+11.0%

Margin

66.9%

64.9%

AFFO

214.4

195.0

+10.0%

Net earnings

567.1

254.4

+122.9%

(€ per share)

9M22

9M21

YoY

FFO

0.48

0.43

+11.0%

AFFO

0.46

0.42

+10.0%

EPS

1.21

0.54

+122.9%

EPRA NTA

16.52

15.69

+5.3%

9M22

Contracted

Rent

Leasing

Occ. vs

activity

30/06/22

sqm

€m

Lfl

Release

Bps

change spread

Offices

175,733

179.8

+5.6%

+5.1%

+27

Logistics

223,486

54.2

+9.0%

+8.0%

(57)

Shopping

48,481

91.3

+6.5%

+5.3%

+42

centers

Other

n.a.

9.7

+28.5%

n.m.

-

Total

447,700

335.0

+7.0%

(7)

Gross rents bridge

(€m)

LfL(5)

+7.0%

311.0

+20.8

+3.2

335.0

9M21

Like-for-Like

Balance

9M22

growth

acquisitions,

disposals & other

MERLIN Properties9M22 RESULTS Trading Update

OFFICES

Gross rents bridge

Rents breakdown

(€m)

LfL(1)

Gross rents

Passing rent

WAULT

+5.6%

9M22 (€ m)

(€/sqm/m)

(yr)

+1.6

179.8

169.4

+8.8

Madrid

124.9

19.7

3.5

Barcelona

30.2

20.3

2.3

Lisbon

22.8

20.6

4.1

9M21

Like-for-Like

Balance

9M22

Other

1.9

11.1

7.3

growth

acquisitions,

disposals & other

Total

179.8

19.8

3.4

Leasing activity

  • Compelling rental increase (+5.6%) and release spread (+5.0%)
  • 3Q22 leasing activity highlights:
    • 9,135 sqm renewal with BBVA in PE Las Tablas, Madrid
    • 6,141 sqm renewals with Genomica, Oney and Ribera Salud in PE Alvento, Madrid
    • 1,843 sqm new leases with Izharia, Chelion and Döhler in PE Alvia, Madrid
    • 922 sqm new lease with W2M Corporate in PE Alvento, Madrid
    • 874 sqm new lease with Kurita Iberica in Sant Cugat I, Barcelona
    • 610 sqm new lease with EDDM in Eucalipto 33, Madrid

LTM

sqm

Contracted

Out

In

Renewals(2)

Net

Release spread

# Contracts

Madrid

116,450

(27,572)

33,146

83,304

5,574

+3.7%

85

Barcelona

37,205

(13,532)

19,926

17,279

6,394

+8.2%

45

Lisbon

22,078

(3,753)

20,920

1,158

17,167

+22.1%

8

Total

175,733

(44,857)

73,992

101,741

29,135

+5.1%

138

Occupancy

  • Occupancy increase (+27 bps vs 6M22) for the fifth consecutive quarter
  • By markets, best performer this quarter has been Lisbon, once again fully occupied

Stock

1,172,058 sqm

WIP

142,753 sqm

Stock incl. WIP

1,314,811 sqm

Occupancy rate(3)

Change bps

9M22

6M22

Madrid

88.2%

87.9%

+35

Barcelona

93.2%

94.1%

(90)

Lisbon

100.0%

99.6%

+36

Other

100.0%

100.0%

-

Total

90.7%

90.4%

+27

  1. Portfolio in operation for 9M21 (€ 155.9m of GRI) and for 9M22 (€ 164.7m of GRI)
  2. Excluding roll-overs
  3. MERLIN policy excludes buildings under complete refurbishment. Buildings excluded this period are Plaza Ruiz Picasso, Plaza Ruiz Picasso II, Atica 1, PE Cerro Gamos, PLZFA, PE Atica XIX D and Adequa 4 & 7

ı 2 ı

MERLIN Properties9M22 RESULTS Trading Update

LOGISTICS

Gross rents bridge

Rents breakdown

(€m)

LfL(1)

Gross rents

Passing rent

WAULT

+9.0%

9M22 (€ m)

(€/sqm/m)

(yr)

48.7

+4.3

+1.2

54.2

Madrid

33.9

4.2

3.5

Barcelona

7.8

7.0

2.5

Other

12.5

4.0

3.1

9M21

Like-for-Like

Balance

9M22

growth

acquisitions,

Total

54.2

4.4

3.3

disposals & other

Leasing activity

  • Strong organic performance (+9.0% LfL) fueled by occupancy gains, indexation and reversionary potential captured
  • 3Q22 leasing activity highlights:
    • 47,211 sqm new lease with Logista in A2-Cabanillas Park II A, Madrid
    • 12,618 sqm renewal with Pallex in A2-San Fernando II, Madrid
    • 4,544 sqm new leases with Dia and Tamdis in Sevilla ZAL, Sevilla
    • 3,721 sqm new lease with Masiques in PLZF, Barcelona
    • 2,710 sqm new lease with Transmec de Bortoli in A2-Coslada Complex, Madrid

LTM

sqm

Contracted

Out

In

Renewals

Net

Release spread

# Contracts

Madrid

164,958

(13,808)

93,310

71,648

79,502

+4.3%

5

Barcelona

6,446

(13,275)

6,446

-

(6,829)

+12.2%

2

Other

52,082

(4,544)

25,308

26,774

20,764

+19.1%

4

Total

223,486

(31,627)

125,064

98,422

93,437

+8.0%

11

Occupancy

  • Virtual full occupancy at both MERLIN (98.6%) and ZAL Port (99.6%)

Stock

1,439,064 sqm

Occupancy rate

WIP(2)

650,020 sqm

bps

9M22

6M22

Best II

259,708 sqm

Madrid

98.8%

99.7%

(92)

Best III

390,312 sqm

Barcelona

93.6%

93.6%

-

Stock incl. WIP

2,089,085 sqm

ZAL Port

736,217 sqm

Other

100.0%

100.0%

-

Stock managed

2,825,302 sqm

Total

98.6%

99.2%

(57)

  1. Portfolio in operation for 9M21 (€ 47.3m of GRI) and for 9M22 (€ 51.6m of GRI)
  2. WIP includes in progress and Landbank Best II & III

ı 3 ı

MERLIN Properties

9M22 RESULTS Trading Update

LOGISTICS (CONT.)

INVESTMENTS, REFURBISHMENTS AND DEVELOPMENTS

Best II (as from 30/09/2022)

  • 56% of Best II has been delivered achieving a 7.9% YoC
  • Assets delivered YTD: Cabanillas Park I H and Cabanillas Park II A, totalling 70,488 sqm

GLA (sqm)

ERV (€m)

Investment (€m)

ERV YoC

A2-Cabanillas Park I J

45,241

1.8

26.9

6.9%

A2-Cabanillas Park II B

47,342

2.1

25.7

8.1%

In progress

92,583

A2-Cabanillas Park II

116,125

5.1

62.8

8.1%

A2-Azuqueca III

51,000

2.3

30.1

7.7%

Landbank

167,125

Best III (as from 30/09/2022)

  • 22% of Best III has been delivered achieving a 8.0% YoC
  • No assets delivered YTD

GLA (sqm)

ERV (€m)

Investment (€m)

ERV YoC

Lisbon Park

179,693

8.4

118.1

7.1%

Sevilla ZAL WIP

15,122

1.6

18.0

9.0%

A2-San Fernando III

98,924

5.1

54.9

9.3%

Valencia

96,572

4.4

56.2

7.8%

Landbank

390,312

ı 4 ı

MERLIN Properties

9M22 RESULTS Trading Update

SHOPPING CENTERS

Gross rents bridge

(€m)

LfL(1) +6.5%

85.3

+5.6

+0.4

91.3

9M21

Like-for-Like

Balance

9M22

growth

acquisitions,

disposals & other

Rents breakdown

Gross rents

Passing rent

WAULT

9M22 (€ m)

(€/sqm/m)

(yr)

MERLIN

91.3

22.2

2.2

Footfall and tenant sales(2)

vs 9M21

vs 9M19

Tenant sales

+34.8%

+1.5%

Footfall

+24.7%

(9.2%)

OCR(3)

12.0%

Leasing activity

  • Tenant sales above pre-Covid levels both on a YTD (+1.5% vs 9M19) and on a monthly basis (+6.1% vs September 2019)
  • OCR at very healthy levels (12.0%)
  • 3Q22 leasing activity highlights:
    • 3,229 sqm new lease (extension) with Zara in Saler
    • 1,533 sqm new lease with Ikono in Arenas
    • 932 sqm new lease with Bershka in Saler
    • 566 sqm new lease with Zara Home in Porto Pi
    • 450 sqm new lease with Skechers in Bonaire
    • 433 sqm new lease with Pepco in Saler

LTM

sqm

Contracted

Out

In

Renewals

Net

Release spread

# Contracts

Total

48,481

(19,303)

21,790

26,691

2,487

+5.3%

188

Occupancy

  • Occupancy continues increasing (+42 bps vs 6M22), reaching all time high figures for the fourth consecutive quarter, proving the resiliency of MERLIN´s portfolio
  • Best performer this quarter has been Saler

Stock

461,431 sqm

Tres Aguas(4)

67,940 sqm

Stock with Tres Aguas

529,371 sqm

Occupancy rate

9M22

6M22

bps

Total

94.8%

94.3%

42

  1. Portfolio in operation for 9M21 (€ 85.3m of GRI) and for 9M22 (€ 90.9m of GRI)
  2. Excluding X-Madrid, opened in November 2019
  3. Including the impact of the commercial policy
  4. Tres Aguas at 100% allocation

ı 5 ı

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 18:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
01:09pMerlin Properties Socimi S A : 9M 2022 Executive Summary
PU
11/07Merlin Properties Socimi S A : - 9M22 results conference call dial in details.
PU
09/16MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. acquired Office building in Madrid from El Corte Inglés,..
CI
09/09Merlin Properties Socimi S A : - Liquidity contract August 2022
PU
09/09Merlin Properties Socimi S A : - Liquidity contract July 2022
PU
08/10Merlin Properties Socimi S A : Financial report - Valuation Advisory - report June 2022
PU
08/10Merlin Properties Socimi S A : Financial report - Consolidated Financial Statements June 2..
PU
08/10Merlin Properties Socimi S A : Financial report
PU
08/10Merlin Properties Socimi S A : Financial report
PU
08/01Merlin Properties Socimi S A : Presentación Resultados 6M 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 450 M 453 M 453 M
Net income 2022 534 M 537 M 537 M
Net Debt 2022 3 793 M 3 812 M 3 812 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,61x
Yield 2022 13,1%
Capitalization 4 078 M 4 098 M 4 098 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
EV / Sales 2023 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 8,71 €
Average target price 10,91 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ismael Clemente Orrego Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Francisco Javier García-Carranza Benjumea Chairman
Miguel Ollero Barrera Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ana Maria García Fau Independent Non-Executive Director
Fernando Javier Ortiz Vaamonde Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.-8.99%4 098
EQUINIX, INC.-29.31%55 333
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-11.52%39 667
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-44.34%27 916
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-34.70%23 422
W. P. CAREY INC.-5.17%16 318