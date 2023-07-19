Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). The Company acquires, actively manages, invests and selectively rotates commercial real estate assets in Spain (91% of rents) and Portugal (9% of rents). Rental income breaks down by asset type between Offices (47.1%), Shopping centers (19.4%), Net Lease (18.5%), Logistics (13.6%) and other (1.4%). Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.'s asset portfolio is worth EUR 12.3 billion and generates more than 462.5 million of annual rental income. The company aims to remunerate the shareholders through a combination of annual dividend distribution and value enhancement of the EPRA NAV of the Company.

Sector Commercial REITs