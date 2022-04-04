Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRL   ES0105025003

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(MRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : - Información adicional a petición del regulador sobre la venta de Tree

04/04/2022 | 05:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

© MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. www.MERLINproperties.com

Disclaimer

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 09:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
05:15aMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : - Información adicional a petición del regulador sobre la v..
PU
04/01Spain's BBVA closes deal with Merlin to buy back 662 branches
RE
03/06MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : - Liquidity contract February 2022
PU
02/24Merlin Properties Socimi, S.A. Proposes Dividend for 2021
CI
02/24TRANSCRIPT : MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/23MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
02/23MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : Presentación Resultados 2021
PU
02/23MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 2021 Results Presentation
PU
02/23MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 2021 Results Report
PU
02/23MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 2021 Executive Summary
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 527 M 582 M 582 M
Net income 2022 453 M 500 M 500 M
Net Debt 2022 5 116 M 5 647 M 5 647 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,51x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 4 958 M 5 473 M 5 473 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,1x
EV / Sales 2023 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 10,62 €
Average target price 11,13 €
Spread / Average Target 4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ismael Clemente Orrego Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Javier García-Carranza Benjumea Non-Executive Chairman
Miguel Ollero Barrera Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ana Maria García Fau Independent Director
Fernando Javier Ortiz Vaamonde Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.10.97%5 473
EQUINIX, INC.-9.79%69 220
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.96%42 391
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-17.51%37 829
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-7.62%32 944
SEGRO PLC-5.95%21 289