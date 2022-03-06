Log in
    MRL   ES0105025003

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(MRL)
Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : - Liquidity contract February 2022

03/06/2022 | 11:09am EST
Lisbon, 6 March 2022

Monthly report on the transactions carried out under the liquidity contract (February 2022)

As previously disclosed to the market, MERLIN Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. ("MERLIN") has executed, on 14 January 2020, a liquidity contract with JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A.U. ("JB Capital Markets"), aiming at favouring the liquidity and regularity of trading of MERLIN's shares in the regulated market of Euronext Lisbon, operated by Euronext Lisbon - Sociedade Gestora de Mercados Regulamentados, S.A. ("Liquidity Contract") under the regime set forth in the Accepted Market Practice of the Portuguese Securities and Market Commission on liquidity contracts of 10 November 2017 ("Accepted Market Practice").

Within this context, under the terms and for the purposes of the Accepted Market Practice, MERLIN hereby informs that, during the period from 1 February to 28 February 2022, the following transactions on shares representing the share capital of MERLIN have been executed by JB Capital Markets under the Liquidity Contract (aggregated daily information):

© MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

www.merlinproperties.com

Disclaimer

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 16:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
