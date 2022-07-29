Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : informs about 6M22 Report

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE

SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

(Thousands of Euros)

Notes to the Financial Statements 30-06-2022 30-06-2021 (*) CONTINUING OPERATIONS: Revenue Notes 4 and 13.a 213.939 179.453 Other operating income 1.565 2.929 Staff costs Note 13.c (19.114) (20.494) Other operating expenses Note 13.b (34.671) (32.956) Profit/(loss) from disposals of non-current assets Note 6 5.678 (2.288) Depreciation and amortisation charge Note 5 (878) (767) Excessive provisions (384) 1.614 Change in fair value of investment properties Note 6 122.298 45.224 PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 288.433 172.715 Change in the fair value of financial instruments- 32.928 3.073 Finance income 989 1.676 Finance expenses (60.289) (55.496) Profit/(loss) from disposals of financial instruments (1) (219) Share of results of companies accounted for using the equity method Note 7 16.494 14.774 PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 278.554 136.523 Income tax (8.640) 640 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 269.914 137.163 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Profit/(loss) for the year from discontinued operations net of tax Note 3 221.731 53.173 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR 491.645 190.336 Attributable to shareholders of the Parent 491.645 190.336 Attributable to non-controlling interests - - PROFIT/(LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in euros) Basic 0,58 0,29 Diluted 0,58 0,29 PROFIT/(LOSS) PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (in euros) Basic 0,47 0,11 Diluted 0,47 0,11

(*) Restated financial statements

The accompanying explanatory Notes 1 to 17 are an integral part of the condensed consolidated income statement for the six-month

period ended 30 June 2022.

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

(Thousands of Euros)

Notes to the Financial Statements 30-06-2022 30-06-2021 (*) PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 269.914 137.163 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 221.731 53.173 PROFIT/(LOSS) PER INCOME STATEMENT 491.645 190.336 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME: Income and expense recognised directly in equity- Cash flow hedges Note 9.6 90.577 15.261 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY 90.577 15.261 Transfers to the income statement- By hedging instruments (23.157) 4.768 TOTAL TRANSFERS TO THE INCOME STATEMENT Note 9.6 (23.157) 4.768 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/(LOSS) 559.065 210.365 Attributable to shareholders of the Parent due to continuing operations 269.914 157.192 Attributable to shareholders of the Parent due to discontinued operations 289.151 53.173 Attributable to shareholders of the Parent 559.065 210.365 Attributable to non-controlling interests - -

(*) Restated financial statements

The accompanying explanatory Notes 1 to 17 are an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for

the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.