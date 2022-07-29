Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : informs about 6M22 Report
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30 JUNE 2022
(Thousands of Euros)
Notes to the
ASSETS
Financial
Statements
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Other intangible assets
Note 5
Property, plant and equipment
Note 5
Investment property
Note 6
Investments accounted for using the equity method
Note 7
Non-current financial assets-
Note 8
Derivatives
Other financial assets
Deferred tax assets
Total non-current assets
30-06-2022
31-12-2021
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1.705
1.594
EQUITY:
Share capital
6.562
9.160
Share premium
10.802.797
12.297.257
Reserves
494.654
482.784
Other shareholder contributions
187.294
359.791
Valuation adjustments
187.294
192.711
Interim dividend
79.818
83.808
Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable to the Parent
11.572.830
13.234.394
Equity attributable to the Parent
Notes to the
Financial
Statements
Note 9
30-06-202231-12-2021
469.771 469.771
3.541.379 3.647.876
3.024.274 2.566.276
540
540
(17.310) (32.305)
7.510.299 7.026.922
CURRENT ASSETS:
Inventories
Trade and other receivables
Note 8
Other current financial assets
Note 8
Other current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Total current assets
TOTAL ASSETS
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Debt instruments and other marketable securities
Note 10
Long-term bank borrowings
Note 10
Other financial liabilities
Note 11
Deferred tax liabilities
Note 11
Provisions
Note 11
Total non-current liabilities
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
37.923
38.697
Debt instruments and other marketable securities
Note 10
Bank borrowings
Note 10
34.534
39.625
Other current financial liabilities
Note 11
83.646
82.919
Trade and other payables
Note 12
12.744
10.481
Current income tax liabilities
843.003
866.721
Other current liabilities
Note 11
1.011.850
1.038.443
Total current liabilities
12.584.680
14.272.837
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
3.277.347 4.017.570
105.145 1.641.139
148.023 158.353
619.121 681.013
10.336 11.210
4.159.972 6.509.285
780.136 588.155
2.296 14.853
6.626 7.864
97.809 114.155
3.523 3.935
24.019 7.668
914.409 736.630
12.584.680 14.272.837
The accompanying explanatory notes 1 to 17 are an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of financial position at 30 June 2022.
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE
SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
(Thousands of Euros)
Notes to the Financial
Statements
30-06-2022
30-06-2021 (*)
CONTINUING OPERATIONS:
Revenue
Notes 4 and 13.a
213.939
179.453
Other operating income
1.565
2.929
Staff costs
Note 13.c
(19.114)
(20.494)
Other operating expenses
Note 13.b
(34.671)
(32.956)
Profit/(loss) from disposals of non-current assets
Note 6
5.678
(2.288)
Depreciation and amortisation charge
Note 5
(878)
(767)
Excessive provisions
(384)
1.614
Change in fair value of investment properties
Note 6
122.298
45.224
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
288.433
172.715
Change in the fair value of financial instruments-
32.928
3.073
Finance income
989
1.676
Finance expenses
(60.289)
(55.496)
Profit/(loss) from disposals of financial instruments
(1)
(219)
Share of results of companies accounted for using the equity method
Note 7
16.494
14.774
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX
278.554
136.523
Income tax
(8.640)
640
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
269.914
137.163
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Profit/(loss) for the year from discontinued operations net of tax
Note 3
221.731
53.173
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
491.645
190.336
Attributable to shareholders of the Parent
491.645
190.336
Attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
PROFIT/(LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in euros)
Basic
0,58
0,29
Diluted
0,58
0,29
PROFIT/(LOSS) PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (in euros)
Basic
0,47
0,11
Diluted
0,47
0,11
(*) Restated financial statements
The accompanying explanatory Notes 1 to 17 are an integral part of the condensed consolidated income statement for the six-month
period ended 30 June 2022.
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
(Thousands of Euros)
Notes to the Financial
Statements
30-06-2022
30-06-2021 (*)
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
269.914
137.163
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
221.731
53.173
PROFIT/(LOSS) PER INCOME STATEMENT
491.645
190.336
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:
Income and expense recognised directly in equity-
Cash flow hedges
Note 9.6
90.577
15.261
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY
90.577
15.261
Transfers to the income statement-
By hedging instruments
(23.157)
4.768
TOTAL TRANSFERS TO THE INCOME STATEMENT
Note 9.6
(23.157)
4.768
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/(LOSS)
559.065
210.365
Attributable to shareholders of the Parent due to continuing operations
269.914
157.192
Attributable to shareholders of the Parent due to discontinued operations
289.151
53.173
Attributable to shareholders of the Parent
559.065
210.365
Attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
(*) Restated financial statements
The accompanying explanatory Notes 1 to 17 are an integral part of the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for
the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:34:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Sales 2022
473 M
481 M
481 M
Net income 2022
496 M
504 M
504 M
Net Debt 2022
3 990 M
4 054 M
4 054 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,90x
Yield 2022
10,8%
Capitalization
4 688 M
4 763 M
4 763 M
EV / Sales 2022
18,3x
EV / Sales 2023
19,0x
Nbr of Employees
239
Free-Float
66,2%
Chart MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
10,04 €
Average target price
11,57 €
Spread / Average Target
15,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.