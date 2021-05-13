Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : 3M 2021 Executive Summary

(3) FFO equals EBITDA less net interest payments, less minorities, less
3M20
Like-for-Like
Balance
3M21
growth
acquisitions,
disposals, other
MERLIN Properties
3M21 RESULTS Trading Update
OFFICES
Gross rents bridge
Rents breakdown
(€m)
LfL(1)
Gross rents
Passing rent
WAULT
(2.9%)
3M21 (€ m)
(€/sqm/m)
(yr)
59.1
56.1
Madrid
40.1
18.0
2.9
(1.6)
(1.4)
Barcelona
9.5
18.1
2.7
Lisbon
5.7
18.9
4.0
3M20
Like-for-Like
Balance
3M21
growth
acquisitions,
Other
0.7
10.9
5.3
disposals, other
Total
56.1
17.9
3.0
Leasing activity
LfL rental decrease (2.9%) due to vacancy and negative CPI Indexation. Positive release spread both on a 3M21 and LTM basis
3M21 leasing activity highlights:
10,495 sqm renewal with Vass in Avenida de Europa, Madrid
5,934 sqm renewal with Capgemini in Diagonal 199, Barcelona
4,225 sqm renewal with Transcom in Atica 5, Madrid
3,024 sqm new lease with Essity in Central Office, Lisbon
3,008 sqm new leases with VM Energy and Parques Reunidos in PE Las Tablas, Madrid
2,767 sqm new lease with Generalitat de Catalunya in PLZFB, Barcelona
1,994 sqm renewal with IEB in Alfonso XI, Madrid
Contracted sqm
Out
In
Renewals(2)
Net
Release spread
# Contracts
Madrid
43,351
(27,261)
5,648
37,703
(21,613)
(1.9%)
126
Barcelona
21,359
(6,620)
8,570
12,789
1,950
+24.2%
31
Lisbon
5,952
(6,608)
5,952
-
(656)
+21.0%
17
Total
70,662
(40,489)
20,170
50,492
(20,319)
+2.8%
174
Occupancy
Occupancy impacted by job destruction in a challenging market environment (-177 bps QoQ)
We expect the market to recover during 2H21 and maintain our guidance for FY21 occupancy
By markets, best performer this quarter has been Barcelona CBD 22@
Stock
1,185,786 sqm
WIP
145,008 sqm
Stock incl. WIP
1,330,794 sqm
Occupancy rate(3)
Change bps
3M21
FY20
Madrid
87.0%
89.5%
(249)
Barcelona
93.1%
92.6%
47
Lisbon
99.3%
100.0%
(69)
Other
100.0%
100.0%
-
Total
89.3%
91.1%
(177)
Office portfolio in operation for 3M20 (€ 56.9m of GRI) and for 3M21 (€ 55.2m of GRI)
Excluding roll-overs
MERLIN policy excludes buildings under complete refurbishment. Buildings excluded this period are Plaza Ruiz Picasso, Castellana 85, Monumental, Arturo Soria 343, Plaza Cataluña 9, Pere IV, Avenida de Burgos 208, Atica 1 and Adequa 2
ı 2 ı
MERLIN Properties
3M21 RESULTS Trading Update
OFFICES(CONT.)
INVESTMENTS, REFURBISHMENTS AND DEVELOPMENTS
LANDMARK I
WIP
GLA (sqm)
Scope
Budget
Delivery
YoC
-LET
100%
PRE
Castellana
16,474
Full refurb
€ 34.8m
2Q21
8.1%
85
-LET
100%
PRE
Monumental 25,385
Full refurb
€ 34.8m
2Q21
9.4%
(incl. SC)
-LET
28%
PRE
Plaza Ruiz
36,899(1)
Full refurb
€ 57.5m
4Q22
10.4%
Picasso
Post refurbishment
ı 3 ı
MERLIN Properties
3M21 RESULTS Trading Update
LOGISTICS
Gross rents bridge
Rents breakdown
(€m)
LfL(1)
Gross rents
Passing rent
WAULT
3M21 (€ m)
(€/sqm/m)
(yr)
+0.8%
14.3
+0.1
+1.6
16.0
Madrid
9.3
3.9
4.1
Barcelona
2.9
6.1
2.5
Other
3.7
3.6
2.8
3M20
Like-for-Like
Balance
3M21
Total
16.0
4.2
3.5
growth
acquisitions,
disposals, other
Leasing activity
Logistics continues delivering a strong performance, with positive LfL growth (+0.8%) despite negative CPI indexation and temporary vacancy related to flexible contracts
Good release spread (+2.9%)
Extraordinary quarter in terms of leasing activity, with over 143k sqm contracted
3M21 leasing activity highlights:
98,757 sqm new lease with Carrefour in A2-Azuqueca II
22,506 sqm new lease with 4PX in A2-Cabanillas Park I G
5,849 sqm new lease with Asmodee Editions Iberica in Sevilla ZAL
4,320 sqm renewal with Rhenus Logistics in Sevilla ZAL
Contracted sqm
Out
In
Renewals
Net
Release spread
# Contracts
Madrid
125,466
(22,817)
125,466
-
102,649
+0.3%
4
Barcelona
6,351
(6,526)
6,351
-
(175)
+10.9%
2
Other
11,987
(26,292)
7,667
4,320
(18,625)
+19.9%
4
Total
143,804
(55,635)
139,484
4,320
83,849
+2.9%
10
Occupancy
Lower occupancy (-287 bps vs FY20) due to clean up of flexible contracts, plus one eviction. 25,000 sqm vacant space as of 3M21 have been relet in April
All Best II & III delivered assets are 100% let
Stock
1,306,127 sqm
Occupancy rate
WIP(2)
823,749 sqm
bps
3M21
FY20
Best II
365,758 sqm
Best III
435,482 sqm
Madrid
95.2%
97.2%
(201)
A4-Getafe (Data Center)
22,508 sqm
Barcelona
93.2%
93.3%
(12)
Stock incl. WIP
2,129,875 sqm
Other
93.9%
100.0%
(607)
ZAL Port
632,176 sqm
ZAL Port WIP
103,784 sqm
Total
94.7%
97.5%
(287)
Stock managed
2,865,835 sqm
Logistics portfolio in operation for 3M20 (€ 13.8m of GRI) and for 3M21 (€ 13.9m of GRI)
WIP includes in progress and Landbank Best II & III and A4-Getafe (Data Center)
ı 4 ı
MERLIN Properties
3M21 RESULTS Trading Update
LOGISTICS (CONT.)
INVESTMENTS, REFURBISHMENTS AND DEVELOPMENTS
Best II (as from 31/03/2021)
GLA (sqm)
ERV (€m)
Investment (€m)
ERV YoC
Delivered
222,069
A4-Pinto II(1)
29,473
1.2
13.7
8.6%
A2-Cabanillas III(1)
21,879
0.9
11.8
7.8%
A2-Cabanillas Park I F(1)
20,723
0.9
10.8
7.9%
A2-Cabanillas Park I G(1)
22,506
0.9
13.5
6.8%
A4-Seseña(1)
28,731
1.2
15.5
7.7%
A2-Azuqueca II
98,757
4.4
54.7
8.1%
In progress
151,483
A2-San Fernando II
33,592
1.9
22.1
8.5%
A2-Cabanillas Park II
47,403
2.1
25.7
8.1%
A2-Cabanillas Park I H-I-J
70,488
2.9
42.5
6.8%
Landbank
214,275
A2-Cabanillas Park II
163,275
7.1
88.5
8.1%
A2-Azuqueca III
51,000
2.3
30.1
7.7%
Total
587,827
25.8
328.9
7.8%
Best III (as from 31/03/2021)
GLA (sqm)
ERV (€m)
Investment (€m)
ERV YoC
Delivered
73,940
Valencia-Ribarroja(1)
34,992
1.9
26.3
7.2%
Sevilla ZAL WIP(1)
27,528
1.4
11.9
12.0%
Zaragoza-Plaza II(2)
11,421
0.5
7.1
7.2%
In progress
60,095
Sevilla ZAL WIP
15,122
1.6
18.0
9.0%
Lisbon Park
44,973
2.1
29.5
7.1%
Landbank
375,387
Lisbon Park
179,891
8.4
118.1
7.1%
Madrid-San Fernando III
98,924
5.1
54.9
9.3%
Valencia
96,572
4.4
56.2
7.8%
Total
509,423
25.5
322.1
7.9%
Reclassified as part of the existing stock
Sold in February 2021
ı 5 ı
