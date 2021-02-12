Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.    MRL   ES0105025003

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(MRL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : – Informe contrato liquidez Enero 2021

02/12/2021 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lisbon, 5 February 2021

Monthly report on the transactions carried out under the liquidity contract (January 2021)

As previously disclosed to the market, MERLIN Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. ("MERLIN") has executed, on 14 January 2020, a liquidity contract with JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A.U. ("JB Capital Markets"), aiming at favouring the liquidity and regularity of trading of MERLIN's shares in the regulated market of Euronext Lisbon, operated by Euronext Lisbon - Sociedade Gestora de Mercados Regulamentados, S.A. ("Liquidity Contract") under the regime set forth in the Accepted Market Practice of the Portuguese Securities and Market Commission on liquidity contracts of 10 November 2017

("Accepted Market Practice").

Within this context, under the terms and for the purposes of the Accepted Market Practice, MERLIN hereby informs that, during the period from 1 January to 31 January 2021, the following transactions on shares representing the share capital of MERLIN have been executed by JB Capital Markets under the Liquidity Contract (aggregated daily information):

© MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

www.merlinproperties.com

Disclaimer

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 16:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
05:57aMERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : – Informe contrato liquidez Enero 2021
PU
01/15MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : With pandemic raging, Spain's real estate firms h..
RE
2020MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : Changes in MERLIN Properties management team
PU
2020MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. : quaterly earnings release
2020MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : – Informe contrato liquidez Agosto 2020
PU
2020Merlin Properties buoyed by Brookfield bid report
RE
2020MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : 6M 2020 Results Presentation
PU
2020MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. : Half-year results
CO
2020MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI S A : – Composition of the Board of Directors
PU
2020MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 484 M 587 M 587 M
Net income 2020 -56,7 M -68,7 M -68,7 M
Net Debt 2020 5 549 M 6 727 M 6 727 M
P/E ratio 2020 -33,3x
Yield 2020 4,98%
Capitalization 3 625 M 4 397 M 4 396 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales 2021 17,7x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,96 €
Last Close Price 7,80 €
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ismael Clemente Orrego Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Lacadena Azpeitia Financial Director
Francisco Javier García-Carranza Benjumea Non-Executive Chairman
Miguel Ollero Barrera Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & MD
David Brush Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.0.26%4 397
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)5.16%63 948
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.3.81%40 574
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-3.50%25 009
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.22%23 497
SEGRO PLC1.52%15 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ