Merlin Properties SOCIMI S A : – Informe contrato liquidez Enero 2021

Lisbon, 5 February 2021

Monthly report on the transactions carried out under the liquidity contract (January 2021)

As previously disclosed to the market, MERLIN Properties, SOCIMI, S.A. ("MERLIN") has executed, on 14 January 2020, a liquidity contract with JB Capital Markets, Sociedad de Valores, S.A.U. ("JB Capital Markets"), aiming at favouring the liquidity and regularity of trading of MERLIN's shares in the regulated market of Euronext Lisbon, operated by Euronext Lisbon - Sociedade Gestora de Mercados Regulamentados, S.A. ("Liquidity Contract") under the regime set forth in the Accepted Market Practice of the Portuguese Securities and Market Commission on liquidity contracts of 10 November 2017

("Accepted Market Practice").

Within this context, under the terms and for the purposes of the Accepted Market Practice, MERLIN hereby informs that, during the period from 1 January to 31 January 2021, the following transactions on shares representing the share capital of MERLIN have been executed by JB Capital Markets under the Liquidity Contract (aggregated daily information):

