  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DU4   TH0955010002

MERMAID MARITIME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DU4)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:57 2022-07-20 am EDT
0.0890 SGD   +21.92%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Mermaid Projects Award USD 170-265 MILLION

07/20/2022 | 03:54am EDT
MERMAID MARITIME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

บริษัท เมอร์เมด มาริไทม์(จํากัดมหาชน)

(Reg. No. 0107550000017)

26/28-29, 9th Floor Orakarn Bldg., Soi Chidlom, Ploenchit Road,

Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand.

Tel.: +66 (0) 2-255-3115~6; Fax: +66 (0) 2-255-1079

MERMAID PROJECTS AWARD USD 170-265 MILLION

19 July 2022

Mermaid Maritime Public Company (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, correctly referred to as "Mermaid Group"), a leading International Subsea Service Group of companies, is pleased to announce that its subsidiaries in Thailand, the Middle East and United Kingdom have secured multiple project awards with the combined value ranging between USD 175-265 Million.

The subject project awards include cable laying installation, inspection, repair and maintenance, decommissioning, and a bouquet of related services (collectively the "Projects") Work on which has already commenced, and is planned, subject to certain options, to complete in late in 2025.

"We would like to thank our clients for expressing their ongoing faith in Mermaid with these significant awards. They represent solid growth for us in all segments, and serve specifically to auger a solid base for Mermaid's continued success. Most importantly, both for stake holders and Mermaid employees alike, the subject interventions offer vital life's blood in terms of our near, and intermediate planning as Mermaid actively and carefully navigates our way clear of the pandemic, and through the upcoming Energy transition. Exciting space right now. Forward!" Chalermchai Mahagistsiri - Group CEO.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, these Projects are expected to contribute positively both to Mermaid Group's earnings per share, and to the net tangible assets holdings of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 and beyond.

None of the directors or controlling shareholders of Mermaid Group has any interest, whether directly or indirectly, in the Projects, other than through their respective shareholdings in Mermaid Group

Please be informed accordingly

Pimpattra Sirinandana

Government Relations Officer & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 07:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
