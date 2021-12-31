Mermaid Maritime : Cancellation of proposed non-renounceable non-underwritten rights cum warrants issue

MERMAID MARITIME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

บริษัท เมอร ์เมด มาริไทม์(จํากัดมหาชน)

(Reg. No. 0107550000017)

26/28-29, 9th Floor Orakarn Bldg.,Soi Chidlom, Ploenchit Road,

Lumpinee, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand.

Tel.: +66 (0) 2-255-3115~6; Fax: +66 (0) 2-255-1079

CANCELLATION OF PROPOSED NON-RENOUNCEABLE NON-

UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS CUM WARRANTS ISSUE

Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited (the "Company") refers to the SGXNet announcement released on 02 June 2021 (the "Announcement") regarding the proposed non-renounceable,non-underwritten Rights Issue with Warrants (the "Rights Cum Warrants Issue") of up to 70,666,443 new ordinary Shares (the "Rights Shares"), with up to 706,664,429 warrants (the "Warrants") (collectively the "Equity Fund Raising").

As set out in the Announcement, the Company had intended to table the resolutions relating to the Equity Fund Raising at a Company Extraordinary General Meeting following the obtaining of Approval-In-Principle from Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. However, as the Company will be unable to obtain the clearance of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in accordance with its planned timeline, the Company has decided not to proceed with the proposed Equity Fund Raising.

Please be notified accordingly.

James Frawley

Contract Manager

30 December 2021