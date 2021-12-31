Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Mermaid Maritime
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DU4   TH0955010002

MERMAID MARITIME

(DU4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mermaid Maritime : Cancellation of proposed non-renounceable non-underwritten rights cum warrants issue

12/31/2021 | 02:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MERMAID MARITIME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

บริษัท เมอร ์เมด มาริไทม์(จํากัดมหาชน)

(Reg. No. 0107550000017)

26/28-29, 9th Floor Orakarn Bldg.,Soi Chidlom, Ploenchit Road,

Lumpinee, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand.

Tel.: +66 (0) 2-255-3115~6; Fax: +66 (0) 2-255-1079

CANCELLATION OF PROPOSED NON-RENOUNCEABLE NON-

UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS CUM WARRANTS ISSUE

Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited (the "Company") refers to the SGXNet announcement released on 02 June 2021 (the "Announcement") regarding the proposed non-renounceable,non-underwritten Rights Issue with Warrants (the "Rights Cum Warrants Issue") of up to 70,666,443 new ordinary Shares (the "Rights Shares"), with up to 706,664,429 warrants (the "Warrants") (collectively the "Equity Fund Raising").

As set out in the Announcement, the Company had intended to table the resolutions relating to the Equity Fund Raising at a Company Extraordinary General Meeting following the obtaining of Approval-In-Principle from Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. However, as the Company will be unable to obtain the clearance of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in accordance with its planned timeline, the Company has decided not to proceed with the proposed Equity Fund Raising.

Please be notified accordingly.

James Frawley

Contract Manager

30 December 2021

Disclaimer

Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 07:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERMAID MARITIME
02:57aMERMAID MARITIME : Cancellation of proposed non-renounceable non-underwritten rights cum w..
PU
12/29INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTION : :US$ 5 Million Loan Facility Agreement And Interested Pers..
PU
12/27Mermaid Maritime Secures $5 Million Worth of Loan from Major Shareholder
MT
11/12Mermaid Maritime Narrows Net Loss in Q
MT
11/12CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment of Executive Director
PU
11/11GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Analyst Presentation - Third Financial Quarter 2021
PU
11/11Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited Appoints Paul Burger Whiley as Executive Direct..
CI
11/11Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
11/09Swiber Signs Agreement for $7 Million Sale of Vessel to Mermaid Maritime Unit
MT
11/09GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Mermaid signs Memorandum of Agreement to Purchase Vessel
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 626 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net income 2020 -3 436 M -103 M -103 M
Net Debt 2020 312 M 9,35 M 9,35 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 547 M 76,3 M 76,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 376
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERMAID MARITIME
Duration : Period :
Mermaid Maritime Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERMAID MARITIME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phiboon Buakhunngamcharoen Chief Financial Officer
Prasert Bunsumpun Non-Executive Chairman
Vincent Siaw Co-Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & EVP
Paul Burger Whiley Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERMAID MARITIME8.96%76
WORLEY LIMITED-5.31%4 130
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.2.90%3 166
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 565
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-28.76%2 138
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-3.88%1 828