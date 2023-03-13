Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mermeren Kombinat AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERKO   GRK014011008

MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD

(MERKO)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  11:10:15 2023-03-13 am EDT
48.80 EUR   +1.67%
04:32pMermeren Kombinat : 2023 03 13 Announcement for the Resignation of Member of the BOD
PU
04:32pMermeren Kombinat : 2023 03 13 Announcement
PU
03/01Mermeren Kombinat : 2023 03 01 Commentary on the financial results for the year 2022
PU
Mermeren Kombinat : 2023 03 13 Announcement

03/13/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep

Lece Koteski 60A

7500 Prilep

Republic of North Macedonia Phone: +389 - 48 41 89 40 Fax: +389 - 48 41 89 98 e-mail:info@mermeren.com www.mermeren.com

Prilep, Monday 13/03/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

Mermeren Kombinat AD, Prilep, further to its announcement made on 13 January 2023, with regard to the signing of a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 % of Pavlidis Marble - Granite shares, which owns 100% of the equity of Stone Works Holding Coöperatief UA, the holder of 89,25% of Mermeren's issued share capital to funds managed by ECM Partners, has been informed that all necessary approvals from the Commission for Protection of Competition in Greece and North Macedonia have been obtained with regard to the transaction.

Completion of the transaction was successfully effected on Friday, 10th of March 2023.

Disclaimer

Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 20:31:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 30,1 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net income 2021 14,8 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net cash 2021 14,5 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 229 M 245 M 245 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD
Duration : Period :
Mermeren Kombinat AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vasileios Anagnostou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikos Michalopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Christóforos Pavlidis Chairman
Zoran Pandev Independent Non-Executive Director
Jasna Azhievska-Petruseva Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD3.90%240
CRH PLC28.37%37 882
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED3.84%25 428
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-3.32%22 511
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.0.90%21 179
POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.37.22%14 557