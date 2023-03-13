Mermeren Kombinat : 2023 03 13 Announcement

Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep

Prilep, Monday 13/03/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT

Mermeren Kombinat AD, Prilep, further to its announcement made on 13 January 2023, with regard to the signing of a definitive agreement for the sale of 100 % of Pavlidis Marble - Granite shares, which owns 100% of the equity of Stone Works Holding Coöperatief UA, the holder of 89,25% of Mermeren's issued share capital to funds managed by ECM Partners, has been informed that all necessary approvals from the Commission for Protection of Competition in Greece and North Macedonia have been obtained with regard to the transaction.

Completion of the transaction was successfully effected on Friday, 10th of March 2023.