Mermeren Kombinat : 2023 03 13 Announcement for the Resignation of Member of the BOD

Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep

Lece Koteski 60A

7500 Prilep

Republic of North Macedonia Phone: +389 - 48 41 89 40 Fax: +389 - 48 41 89 98 e-mail:info@mermeren.com www.mermeren.com

Prilep, Monday 13/03/2023

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESIGNATION OF MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep announces that it has received resignation of the member of the Board of Directors ("BoD") - Mr. Christoforos Pavlidis - Chairman of the BoD, non-executive member.