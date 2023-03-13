Mermeren Kombinat : 2023 03 13 Announcement for the Resignation of Member of the BOD

Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep
Lece Koteski 60A
7500 Prilep
Republic of North Macedonia Phone: +389 - 48 41 89 40 Fax: +389 - 48 41 89 98 e-mail:info@mermeren.com www.mermeren.com
Prilep, Monday 13/03/2023
ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESIGNATION OF MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep announces that it has received resignation of the member of the Board of Directors ("BoD") - Mr. Christoforos Pavlidis - Chairman of the BoD, non-executive member.
