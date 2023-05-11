Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Mermeren Kombinat AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MERKO   GRK014011008

MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD

(MERKO)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10:22 2023-05-11 am EDT
42.60 EUR    0.00%
Mermeren Kombinat : 2023 05 11 Announcement of Piraeus Bank for EL.PIS. Holders
PU
04/28Mermeren Kombinat : 2023 04 28 Financial Statements and Independent Auditors Report 2022
PU
04/28Mermeren Kombinat : 2023 04 28 Annual Report of the Board of Directors 2022
PU
Mermeren Kombinat : 2023 05 11 Announcement of Piraeus Bank for EL.PIS. Holders

05/11/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE

To the beneﬁciaries of Greek Cer ﬁcates (EL.PIS.) for the provision of instruc ons regarding the possible acceptance of a public takeover oﬀer of the present shares of the company "Mermeren Kombinat AD, Prilep"

Following the 27-04-2023 Announcement of the company based in the Republic of North Macedonia with the name "Mermeren Kombinat AD, Prilep" (hereina er the "Company"), which was published on Thursday, 27/04/2023 at 11 :25 on the website of the Athens Stock Exchange, regarding the execu on of a public oﬀer at the Company's headquarters for the acquisi on of the remaining 193,708 common shares with vo ng rights (hereina er the "Public Takeover Oﬀer"), issued by the Company and not indirectly controlled by the company based in Greece under the name "DOLIT INVESTMENTS MONOPROSSOPI S.A." (the "Purchaser"), the anonymous banking company with the name "Piraeus Bank Limited Company" (hereina er "Piraeus Bank") in its capacity as a shareholder of the Company and issuer of the Greek Cer ﬁcates (hereina er "EL.PIS." ) informs the beneﬁciaries of EL.PIS. for the following:

Piraeus Bank does not intend, nor is it en tled, to voluntarily accept the Public Takeover Oﬀer of the Company's shares that it owns and which are listed in the EL.PIS., in accordance with ar cle 59 of Law 2396/1996 and the Greek Cer ﬁcate Agreement, unless he receives a wri en, express and special order from any EL.PIS beneﬁciary on the contrary.

In par cular, the beneﬁciaries of EL.PIS. who may wish for Piraeus Bank to par cipate in the Public Takeover Oﬀer of the present shares in EL.PIS. that belong to them, should provide a wri en, express and speciﬁc mandate and authoriza on to Piraeus Bank, in order for the la er to accept the Public Takeover Oﬀer of the present shares (in whole or in part) ac ng on behalf of the EL.PIS beneﬁciaries and further, if the Public Takeover Oﬀer is deemed successful and approved by the competent supervisory authori es at the Company's head oﬃce, to transfer (Piraeus Bank) over-the-counter to the Purchaser the shares presented in the EL.PIS. shares for which he accepted the Public Takeover Oﬀer in accordance with the instruc ons of the EL.PIS. beneﬁciaries, to collect the amount to be given to the EL.PIS beneﬁciaries and, ﬁnally, to take the appropriate ac ons before the Hellenic Central Depository S.A. in Greece for the cancella on of the corresponding EL.PIS.

The beneﬁciaries EL.PIS. before taking any ac on, should ﬁrst read and understand the informa on in the Prospectus for the Public Takeover Oﬀer of the shares posted on the Company's website at the electronic address:

h p://mermeren.com/investor_rela ons/2023/en/Prospectus%20En.pdf

and, if they wish, they have the right to provide instruc ons to Piraeus Bank, as the Issuer of the EL.PIS., regarding the acceptance (in whole or in part) of the Public Takeover Oﬀer of the shares presented. They must do this in wri ng and must also, through their Par cipant/Intermediary in the Intangible Securi es System (S.A.T.), bind all or part of the EL.PIS. that they own and to receive from it the relevant cer ﬁcate, which they will present to Piraeus Bank together with their wri en instruc ons regarding the acceptance of the Public Takeover Oﬀer of the shares presented. The above should be submi ed to the Custody/Network Service/Corporate Transac ons of the Piraeus Bank SA Group. (Papada 4 115 25

Athens - tel. 210-3288228,216-4001358,210-3335446) no later than Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

It is recalled that according to the Greek Cer ﬁcate Agreement, the ra o of the present shares in EL.PIS. is 1-1 (i.e. 1 share per 1 EL.PIS.).

In the event that Piraeus Bank does not receive express instruc ons from the EL.PIS beneﬁciaries. as provided above, will not make any statement of acceptance or any other ac on in rela on to the Public Takeover Oﬀer of those present at EL.PIS. shares.

The above text is provided for informa on purposes, and is a transla on of the original Piraeus Bank announcement in the Greek language. In case of discrepancy, the original Greek version prevails.

Disclaimer

Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 30,1 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net income 2021 14,8 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net cash 2021 14,5 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 200 M 219 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD
Duration : Period :
Mermeren Kombinat AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vasileios Anagnostou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nikos Michalopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaos Dimarelis Chairman
Zoran Pandev Independent Non-Executive Director
Jasna Azhievska-Petruseva Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERMEREN KOMBINAT AD-7.79%219
CRH PLC18.13%36 042
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED11.27%27 251
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY11.98%26 092
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.18.63%24 845
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.67.50%17 953
