Mermeren Kombinat : 2023 05 11 Announcement of Piraeus Bank for EL.PIS. Holders

ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE

To the beneﬁciaries of Greek Cer ﬁcates (EL.PIS.) for the provision of instruc ons regarding the possible acceptance of a public takeover oﬀer of the present shares of the company "Mermeren Kombinat AD, Prilep"

Following the 27-04-2023 Announcement of the company based in the Republic of North Macedonia with the name "Mermeren Kombinat AD, Prilep" (hereina er the "Company"), which was published on Thursday, 27/04/2023 at 11 :25 on the website of the Athens Stock Exchange, regarding the execu on of a public oﬀer at the Company's headquarters for the acquisi on of the remaining 193,708 common shares with vo ng rights (hereina er the "Public Takeover Oﬀer"), issued by the Company and not indirectly controlled by the company based in Greece under the name "DOLIT INVESTMENTS MONOPROSSOPI S.A." (the "Purchaser"), the anonymous banking company with the name "Piraeus Bank Limited Company" (hereina er "Piraeus Bank") in its capacity as a shareholder of the Company and issuer of the Greek Cer ﬁcates (hereina er "EL.PIS." ) informs the beneﬁciaries of EL.PIS. for the following:

Piraeus Bank does not intend, nor is it en tled, to voluntarily accept the Public Takeover Oﬀer of the Company's shares that it owns and which are listed in the EL.PIS., in accordance with ar cle 59 of Law 2396/1996 and the Greek Cer ﬁcate Agreement, unless he receives a wri en, express and special order from any EL.PIS beneﬁciary on the contrary.

In par cular, the beneﬁciaries of EL.PIS. who may wish for Piraeus Bank to par cipate in the Public Takeover Oﬀer of the present shares in EL.PIS. that belong to them, should provide a wri en, express and speciﬁc mandate and authoriza on to Piraeus Bank, in order for the la er to accept the Public Takeover Oﬀer of the present shares (in whole or in part) ac ng on behalf of the EL.PIS beneﬁciaries and further, if the Public Takeover Oﬀer is deemed successful and approved by the competent supervisory authori es at the Company's head oﬃce, to transfer (Piraeus Bank) over-the-counter to the Purchaser the shares presented in the EL.PIS. shares for which he accepted the Public Takeover Oﬀer in accordance with the instruc ons of the EL.PIS. beneﬁciaries, to collect the amount to be given to the EL.PIS beneﬁciaries and, ﬁnally, to take the appropriate ac ons before the Hellenic Central Depository S.A. in Greece for the cancella on of the corresponding EL.PIS.

The beneﬁciaries EL.PIS. before taking any ac on, should ﬁrst read and understand the informa on in the Prospectus for the Public Takeover Oﬀer of the shares posted on the Company's website at the electronic address:

h p://mermeren.com/investor_rela ons/2023/en/Prospectus%20En.pdf

and, if they wish, they have the right to provide instruc ons to Piraeus Bank, as the Issuer of the EL.PIS., regarding the acceptance (in whole or in part) of the Public Takeover Oﬀer of the shares presented. They must do this in wri ng and must also, through their Par cipant/Intermediary in the Intangible Securi es System (S.A.T.), bind all or part of the EL.PIS. that they own and to receive from it the relevant cer ﬁcate, which they will present to Piraeus Bank together with their wri en instruc ons regarding the acceptance of the Public Takeover Oﬀer of the shares presented. The above should be submi ed to the Custody/Network Service/Corporate Transac ons of the Piraeus Bank SA Group. (Papada 4 115 25