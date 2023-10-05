Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep
Lece Koteski 60A 7500 Prilep Republic of North Macedonia
Phone: +389 - 48 41 89 40 Fax: +389 - 48 41 89 98 e-mail:info@mermeren.comwww.mermeren.com
Prilep, 05/10/2023
ANNOUNCEMENT
Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep, further to its announcement made on 23 August 2023, with regard to the acquiring of 100 % of the equity interests of Dolit Investments by Mr. Christoforos Pavlidis, has been informed that all necessary approvals from the Commission for Protection of Competition in North Macedonia have been obtained with regard to the transaction.
