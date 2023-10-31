Company Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep

Reporting period 01.01 - 30.09

2023

Comprehensive Income Statement

In EUR

Previous Period

Curent Period

Indexes

Position

01/01-30/09/22

01/01-30/09/23

/ previous

year

  • Sales revenues

1a Revenues from domestic market

1b Revenues from foreign markets

  • Cost of goods sold
    3 Gross Profit
    4 Administrative Costs
    5 Sales and Marketing Cost
    6 Provisions
    7 Other operating revenues
    8 Impairement and Other operating Costs
    9 Operating profit

10 Total Financial Revenue

10а Financial revenues from investment, loans granted and interest and exchange rate gains

10b Other Financial Revenue

10c Income From Associated Companies

11 Total Financial Expenses

11a Financial expenses from interests and exchange rate losses

11b Other financial expenses

11c Losses from Associates

  1. Profit from ordinary activities
  2. Net Profit from Discountinued activities
  3. Profit from ordinary activities before taxation
  4. Corporate tax
  5. Net profit
  6. Net profit minority shareholders
  7. Net profit Majority shareholders
  8. Total other comprehensive income
  9. TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

21.707.590

20.014.093

92

81.755

114.077

140

21.625.835

19.900.016

92

7.499.510

7.452.343

99

14.208.080

12.561.750

88

1.250.647

1.059.878

85

1.887.650

1.468.595

78

0

0

0

71.803

20.511

29

129.029

17.230

13

11.012.557

10.036.558

91

95.497

225.008

236

95.402

224.997

236

95

11

12

0

0

0

136.336

190.028

139

136.336

190.028

139

0

0

0

0

0

0

10.971.718

10.071.538

92

0

0

0

10.971.718

10.071.538

92

-1.003.978

-747.778

0

9.967.740

9.323.760

94

0

0

0

9.967.740

9.323.760

94

0

0

0

9.967.740

9.323.760

94

Analysis of the operating profit by nature of costs

Previous Period

Curent Period

Indexes

Position

curent year

Year to date

Year to date

/ previous

year

1

Sales revenues

21.707.587

20.013.792

92

1a

Revenues from rents and consumables

3.779

301

0

2

Other operating revenues

92.750

20.511

22

3

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress

303.729

328.482

108

4

Cost of trading goods sold

0

0

0

5

Cost of consumed materials and other supplies

3.627.569

3.298.503

91

6

Cost of materials, spare parts and other inventory sold

5.508

347

0

7

Services

1.990.620

1.562.429

78

8

Other Expenditures

769.570

754.642

98

9

Service costs

3.002.834

3.018.493

101

10

Amortization And Depreciation

1.606.025

1.674.785

104

11

Impairment losses of Non-current assets

0

0

0

12

Impairment losses of current assets

18

14

78

13

Provisions

0

0

0

14

Other operating expenses

93.144

17.315

19

15

Operating profit

11.012.557

10.036.558

91

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 15:33:55 UTC.