Company Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep
Reporting period 01.01 - 30.09
2023
Comprehensive Income Statement
In EUR
Previous Period
Curent Period
Indexes
Position
01/01-30/09/22
01/01-30/09/23
/ previous
year
- Sales revenues
1a Revenues from domestic market
1b Revenues from foreign markets
-
Cost of goods sold
3 Gross Profit
4 Administrative Costs
5 Sales and Marketing Cost
6 Provisions
7 Other operating revenues
8 Impairement and Other operating Costs
9 Operating profit
10 Total Financial Revenue
10а Financial revenues from investment, loans granted and interest and exchange rate gains
10b Other Financial Revenue
10c Income From Associated Companies
11 Total Financial Expenses
11a Financial expenses from interests and exchange rate losses
11b Other financial expenses
11c Losses from Associates
- Profit from ordinary activities
- Net Profit from Discountinued activities
- Profit from ordinary activities before taxation
- Corporate tax
- Net profit
- Net profit minority shareholders
- Net profit Majority shareholders
- Total other comprehensive income
- TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
21.707.590
20.014.093
92
81.755
114.077
140
21.625.835
19.900.016
92
7.499.510
7.452.343
99
14.208.080
12.561.750
88
1.250.647
1.059.878
85
1.887.650
1.468.595
78
0
0
0
71.803
20.511
29
129.029
17.230
13
11.012.557
10.036.558
91
95.497
225.008
236
95.402
224.997
236
95
11
12
0
0
0
136.336
190.028
139
136.336
190.028
139
0
0
0
0
0
0
10.971.718
10.071.538
92
0
0
0
10.971.718
10.071.538
92
-1.003.978
-747.778
0
9.967.740
9.323.760
94
0
0
0
9.967.740
9.323.760
94
0
0
0
9.967.740
9.323.760
94
Analysis of the operating profit by nature of costs
Previous Period
Curent Period
Indexes
Position
curent year
Year to date
Year to date
/ previous
year
1
Sales revenues
21.707.587
20.013.792
92
1a
Revenues from rents and consumables
3.779
301
0
2
Other operating revenues
92.750
20.511
22
3
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress
303.729
328.482
108
4
Cost of trading goods sold
0
0
0
5
Cost of consumed materials and other supplies
3.627.569
3.298.503
91
6
Cost of materials, spare parts and other inventory sold
5.508
347
0
7
Services
1.990.620
1.562.429
78
8
Other Expenditures
769.570
754.642
98
9
Service costs
3.002.834
3.018.493
101
10
Amortization And Depreciation
1.606.025
1.674.785
104
11
Impairment losses of Non-current assets
0
0
0
12
Impairment losses of current assets
18
14
78
13
Provisions
0
0
0
14
Other operating expenses
93.144
17.315
19
15
Operating profit
11.012.557
10.036.558
91
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 15:33:55 UTC.