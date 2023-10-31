Mermeren Kombinat AD Prilep is a Macedonia-based company engaged in the extraction and processing of snow-white marble. The Company's activities are divided into two segments: Quarry and Factory. The Quarry division operates large-scale quarries on a long-term concession basis. The Factory division owns a plant for processing marble into final products. Its facilities are located in Macedonia. The Company distributes marble under the BIANCO SIVEC brand name. The Company is controlled by Stone Works Holdings Cooperatief UA.

Sector Construction Materials